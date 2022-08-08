Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Community steps up to help animal shelter cover energy bill
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — A social media post about a high energy bill results in community members digging into their own pockets to help a Central Illinois animal shelter. Paws Jackson is a non-profit, no-kill rescue and adoption center for cats and dogs in Jacksonville. Over the past month,...
spotonillinois.com
Friends say goodbye to Yvonne Campbell
ALTON - The St. Boogie Brass Brand of St. Louis performed outside My Just Desserts on Friday as the funeral procession of its late owner, Yvonne Campbell, passed on East Broadway in Alton. Campbell, 44, died July 12 from injuries suffered in a car accident in Jamaica.
spotonillinois.com
Free school supplies available Wednesday downtown
A pop-up event for free back-to-school supplies will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday on the downtown Jacksonville square. It is sponsored by Midwest Youth Services, and the student in need of supplies must be present to receive them.
spotonillinois.com
69 people die in Illinois with COVID-19 listed as a contributing cause in week ending June 25
Illinois Labor Relations Board State Panel met June 9. Here are the minutes provided by the board: I. OPENING OF MEETING 11:00 P.M.- via video conference: 160 N. LaSalle Street, Room S-401, Chicago, IL and 801 S. 7th Street, Suite 1200A, Springfield, ILII. PRESENT William Lowry, Chairman... Posted in:. Places:
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No Notice
The closures will impact locations in several states. All are expected to reopen by year’s end. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Riverbender.com, BND.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
1470 WMBD
Convicted thief sentenced to newspaper ad
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Maybe the sentence didn’t fit the crime. A soon-to-be former Springfield resident was forced as part of a court sentence to publish an ad in a local newspaper saying she’s a criminal. Springfield’s Illinois Times reports Frances Megan Houston Feibel, 31, pleaded no contest...
spotonillinois.com
Historic brick building in downtown Litchfield collapses during bridal shower
Officials haven't yet determined what caused a historic two-story brick building in downtown Litchfield to collapse on Saturday. About 20 people were attending a bridal shower in a rented space ...
spotonillinois.com
Gastrointestinal ailments painful, but treatable
ALTON - There was a time when treating things like acid reflux and other gastrointestinal issues might have been a challenge. In fact, Dr. Khalid Naseer, a gastroenterologist at OSF HealthCare in Alton, has no trouble rattling off all the common ailments of the body's digestive tract...
Building collapses on bridal shower celebration in Litchfield, Illinois
LITCHFIELD, Ill. — More than 20 people were inside a building in Litchfield, Illinois, for a bridal shower Saturday when the building collapsed, leaving several people injured, firefighters said. In a Facebook post, the Litchfield Fire Department said the building on North State Street collapsed just before noon on...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from all over Illinois. See the 600 […]
capitolwolf.com
Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of. Agriculture today announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State. Fairgrounds to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds...
spotonillinois.com
Jacksonville hoping to have new contract for trash hauling by September
Jacksonville officials are hoping to have a new trash-collection contract by next month. Reader photo: Getting there ... How high did Macomb junior tennis player Harrison Kennedy rank in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 30?. 04:06. Illinois U.S. Rep Darin LaHood: "Democrats Made in America Tax will harm...
wlds.com
Man Battered With A Hammer At Downtown Jacksonville Bar
A pair of Jacksonville men were arrested yesterday evening after Jacksonville Police were called to a downtown tavern over a physical altercation involving a hammer. Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS responded to a report of a man with injuries after a physical altercation at Lahey’s Lounge located at 311 West State Street at at 5:53PM Sunday.
What’s new at the State Fair this year?
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair features many favorite vendors, foods, and activities, while adding some new ones that are sure to be crowd-pleasers. Check out this list for some of the biggest new additions to the summer event. Dino Don’s Giant Dinosaurs Dino Don is bringing his two dozen animatronic dinosaurs […]
spotonillinois.com
McDonough County Board Law & Legal Committee met Aug 1
Here is the agenda provided by the board:Call to Order Old Business: * Review and Approve Minutes of July 11, 2022 New Business: * Waste Management -Mr. Dave Schaab * Tri-County R&WM Monthly Report * Veterans Assistance...
Illinois kids go on school supplies shopping spree for free
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart. Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools. One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music […]
Firefighters respond to building explosion, collapse in Litchfield
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Litchfield responded to a building explosion and subsequent collapse on Saturday. It happened at 319 North State Street just before noon. Officials said that at the time of the incident, a bridal shower was going on there with about 20 people in attendance. Everyone was able to escape with […]
One year ago: Springfield triple homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of a Springfield triple homicide. According to Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon, Bryant Williams, Keyara Gant, and Savante English were shot at a house near the corner of South 10th Street and East Oberlin Avenue on August 9th, 2021. All were pronounced dead at the scene. […]
spotonillinois.com
Brighton library sets Saturday event
Renovations to the Brighton Memorial Library District building are nearing completion and a grand reopening is planned 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
