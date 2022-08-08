Read full article on original website
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People
Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
How to spot when your cough could be an early sign of lung cancer
CAN’T stop coughing? Don’t ignore it, say experts, it could be an early sign of lung cancer. The NHS has launched a campaign calling on people to know the signs and symptoms of lung cancer, and to seek help from their GP as soon as possible if they have health worries.
survivornet.com
Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section
After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
verywellhealth.com
Bronchial Asthma: Symptoms, Triggers, and More
Asthma is a chronic disease that affects your breathing. All types of asthma impact the tubes that move air in and out of your lungs, called bronchial tubes or bronchi. These tubes become swollen and inflamed in people with asthma, earning this condition its name. This article will explore the...
Medical News Today
What is bilious vomiting?
Bilious vomiting means a person’s vomit is yellowish-green, which is the color of bile. The liver produces bile, a digestive fluid. Bilious vomiting may mean a person has a blockage somewhere in their gastrointestinal tract. It can also happen when a person vomits on an empty stomach. Additionally, it...
Is It Safe To Use A Heating Pad When You Have Asthma?
Finding relief during an asthma attack can be challenging, especially during spring or winter. Heating pads may relieve the painful symptoms of asthma.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years
Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
Medical News Today
What to know about asthma COPD overlap syndrome
Asthma COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) is an umbrella term that doctors use when a person has both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These lung diseases share some similarities, but they are separate conditions. ACOS is a recent term, and research into the causes and treatment is in its...
MindBodyGreen
Why To Support Your Body's Endocannabinoid System & How To Do It
Wouldn't it be nice if our stress came with an on/off switch, and calming down during tense moments was as easy as a quick flick? Well, it turns out that our bodies are already equipped with an entire system that serves just this purpose. The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a...
sixtyandme.com
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: What You Need to Know
If you are one of the millions who suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, you know how debilitating it can be. Chronic fatigue syndrome is a condition that causes extreme tiredness and a lack of energy. It can make even the simplest tasks seem impossible. In this blog post, we will...
MindBodyGreen
Want To Mind Your Brain As You Age? Be Sure To Get Enough Quality Sleep
When it comes to feeling our best in the long run, there are so many factors to consider, from heart health to metabolic health and, of course, brain health. And in the case of keeping our brains healthy, one factor that's often left out of the equation is sleep. On...
How To Determine If You Have A Melatonin Deficiency
Melatonin helps to regulate the body's circadian rhythm. Is it possible to be deficient in this vital hormone? Here is what you should know.
Medical News Today
Mindfulness meditation changes how the brain processes and perceives pain
Researchers investigated the impact of mindfulness meditation on pain perception and brain activity. They found that mindfulness meditation significantly reduced the intensity and unpleasantness of pain by uncoupling the pain-processing part of the brain (the thalamus) from the brain regions responsible for self-referential processing. The researchers suggest that mindfulness meditation-induced...
consultant360.com
Demons in the Sleep Center: Narcolepsy Mimicking Other Sleep Disorders
Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland. Hu K, Salas RME. Demons in the sleep center: narcolepsy mimicking other sleep disorders [published online September 23, 2019]. Consultant360. Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that affects how the brain controls sleep patterns. It is characterized by excessive daytime...
verywellhealth.com
Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
Unborn Babies at Diabetes Risk if Exposed to 'Forever Chemicals': Study
Chemical substances used in waterproof and nonstick household products could lead to metabolic dysfunction at the embryo stage, according to new research.
natureworldnews.com
Hot Temperatures Have Been Demonstrated by Scientists To Be Crucial for Optimizing the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide From Rocks
The early evolution, and perhaps even the origin of life in hot conditions on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis, could have been influenced by the significance of hot temperatures in achieving maximum hydrogen peroxide generation from rocks during the movement of geological faults, according to scientists. Hydrogen...
Symptoms Of Alcohol Withdrawal Explained
Alcohol withdrawal can rear its ugly head in many ways. Here's what happens to your body and brain as they undergo various changes during alcohol withdrawal.
