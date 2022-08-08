ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People

Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
survivornet.com

Woman, 40, Was Told Her Rib Pain And Shortness of Breath Was Due to ‘Her Baby’s Feet’ And ‘Asthma During Pregnancy:’ But It Was Cancer, And She Needed an Emergency C-Section

After being told for weeks that her breathing issues were due to asthma while pregnant, Australian artist Jodee Mundy, 40, found out she had lung cancer. When she then found out it was advanced, she had to have an emergency c-section. Jodee’s cancer had spread to her liver, spine and...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Bronchial Asthma: Symptoms, Triggers, and More

Asthma is a chronic disease that affects your breathing. All types of asthma impact the tubes that move air in and out of your lungs, called bronchial tubes or bronchi. These tubes become swollen and inflamed in people with asthma, earning this condition its name. This article will explore the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is bilious vomiting?

Bilious vomiting means a person’s vomit is yellowish-green, which is the color of bile. The liver produces bile, a digestive fluid. Bilious vomiting may mean a person has a blockage somewhere in their gastrointestinal tract. It can also happen when a person vomits on an empty stomach. Additionally, it...
HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Long COVID symptoms affect 1 in 8 adults, some for 2 years

Three new studies report on long-COVID symptoms and medical conditions in adults and children, with the first finding that one in eight adults experiences lingering symptoms; another detailing new cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic findings in children; and a third finding persistent loss of taste and smell after 2 years. 12.7%...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about asthma COPD overlap syndrome

Asthma COPD overlap syndrome (ACOS) is an umbrella term that doctors use when a person has both asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). These lung diseases share some similarities, but they are separate conditions. ACOS is a recent term, and research into the causes and treatment is in its...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MindBodyGreen

Why To Support Your Body's Endocannabinoid System & How To Do It

Wouldn't it be nice if our stress came with an on/off switch, and calming down during tense moments was as easy as a quick flick? Well, it turns out that our bodies are already equipped with an entire system that serves just this purpose. The endocannabinoid system (ECS) is a...
HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome: What You Need to Know

If you are one of the millions who suffer from chronic fatigue syndrome, you know how debilitating it can be. Chronic fatigue syndrome is a condition that causes extreme tiredness and a lack of energy. It can make even the simplest tasks seem impossible. In this blog post, we will...
HEALTH
MindBodyGreen

Want To Mind Your Brain As You Age? Be Sure To Get Enough Quality Sleep

When it comes to feeling our best in the long run, there are so many factors to consider, from heart health to metabolic health and, of course, brain health. And in the case of keeping our brains healthy, one factor that's often left out of the equation is sleep. On...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Mindfulness meditation changes how the brain processes and perceives pain

Researchers investigated the impact of mindfulness meditation on pain perception and brain activity. They found that mindfulness meditation significantly reduced the intensity and unpleasantness of pain by uncoupling the pain-processing part of the brain (the thalamus) from the brain regions responsible for self-referential processing. The researchers suggest that mindfulness meditation-induced...
YOGA
consultant360.com

Demons in the Sleep Center: Narcolepsy Mimicking Other Sleep Disorders

Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland. Hu K, Salas RME. Demons in the sleep center: narcolepsy mimicking other sleep disorders [published online September 23, 2019]. Consultant360. Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological disorder that affects how the brain controls sleep patterns. It is characterized by excessive daytime...
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
natureworldnews.com

Hot Temperatures Have Been Demonstrated by Scientists To Be Crucial for Optimizing the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide From Rocks

The early evolution, and perhaps even the origin of life in hot conditions on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis, could have been influenced by the significance of hot temperatures in achieving maximum hydrogen peroxide generation from rocks during the movement of geological faults, according to scientists. Hydrogen...
CHEMISTRY

