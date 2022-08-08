ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

WBTV

Charlotte travelers stranded in Dominican Republic

It’s only the latest in a long string of errors and miscalculations from Bradshaw and his companies that WBTV has been investigating since the beginning of the year. The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. Novant Health providing monkeypox treatments.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMS superintendent addressing teacher vacancies

HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

CMS leaders meet to talk about staff vacancies before school year

HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Return of business for lunch places in uptown

On Tuesday, the twice-delayed auction finally happened to a fairly anti-climactic result. The continued spike not just in North Carolina but across the country comes amid President Joe Biden declaring the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency. Olivia Newton-John talks about the healing power of music. Updated: Aug. 9, 2022...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Legion Brewing expands distribution outside of Charlotte for first time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fans of one of Charlotte’s most popular local craft brewers can now find its beers outside of the Queen City. Legion Brewing, which has three taprooms in Charlotte, announced it has expanded its distribution outside Charlotte for the first time in its seven-year history. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Habitat Cabarrus celebrates latest new home dedication

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Habitat Cabarrus celebrated its latest new home dedication on Wednesday, and provided an inspiring story about how the new homeowners were able to accomplish their dream. After two years of “sweat equity” and over 300 hours of service on her home and other Habitat program...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
#Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#North Carolina Health
WBTV

Epicentre auction ends with no higher bids against lender

The mother of a man who shot by police while he was trying to steal a car has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the former officer and the City of Concord. Free parking was one of Optimist Hall’s many perks when it opened in 2019. Olivia Newton-John talks...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Lawsuit filed over police-involved shooting in Concord

CONCORD, NC
WBTV

West Charlotte crash kills 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a wreck in west Charlotte, according to Medic. The crash happened Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Freedom Drive, close to West Morehead Drive. The area is currently shut down and motorists should avoid the area. Footage from Sky3 showed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First of its kind mental-wellness house for kids with childhood trauma and pediatric illness, now open in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Excited for what you see here. This is a room. In a house. In Uptown. The house was built with one goal in mind: Help local Charlotte families. The House is “Mitchell’s House.” It’s in existence because of a boy named Mitchell Bays Turner, and his powerhouse of a mom, Meg McElwain. The house is in an extension of Mitchell’s Fund, a local non-profit trying to improve the mental well-being of children (and their families!) who have experienced childhood trauma.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Optimist Hall adds parking fees

Established in 2015, the brewing company first launched its canning operations in Charlotte during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The auction is set to happen Tuesday morning. Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT. It’s not just Mecklenburg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Teachers welcome students back for first day of classes in Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools are back in class Wednesday for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. “Well there’s a little bit of grief for giving up the freedoms of the summer, but as soon as I’m back in school, or this year at the beginning teacher conference and we start to see new teachers or new students, old students, the excitement returns really quickly,” said Rachel Moysan, a social studies teacher at East Rowan High School and the district’s Teacher of the Year.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

CATS wants feedback on where a new light rail stop should go

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) The Charlotte Area Transit System is looking for riders’ feedback on where to put a new blue line station. They’re looking at Charlotte’s South End, a neighborhood that’s seen tremendous growth in the last several years. CATS wants to add a stop somewhere...
CHARLOTTE, NC

