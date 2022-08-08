Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne reveals Lemmy’s favourite album by him - and some defiant words the Motörhead legend gave him near the end
“I’m probably going to die, I suppose. Never thought I’d make 70, so I did good’"
Paul Samson: remembering NWOBHM's lost star
Samson had critically acclaimed albums under their belt and a future Iron Maiden superstar out front, but fate conspired against them
The Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 (So Far)
Somehow, we've made it through the first half of 2022. It seems as if time moves faster with each passing week, but for now, we can look back on all the great music we got to hear over the last six months. It's been over two years since the pandemic...
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
Dave Mustaine reveals the fastest song Megadeth have ever written, and it is 190 bpm
In a brand-new interview with Guitar World, the thrash pioneer also discussed his determination to work on the band's new album while undergoing radiation and chemo treatments for cancer. Thrash metal titans Megadeth are currently gearing up to release The Sick, The Dying… and The Dead!, their first new studio...
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
10 bands you need to see at Bloodstock 2022
Bloody hell, it's Bloodstock weekend already. Firstly, thank you to whomever was holding onto a monkey's paw as they hoped it wouldn't be wet and horrible. Secondly, look at that line-up. It's hotter than Hell, wot a scorcher, etc etc etc. You already know why you need to go and...
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
Kid Bookie drops Let It Ring from new EP, Mass Hysteria
Kid Bookie is back again! Following June single Game (featuring the one and only Corey Taylor), the London artist has just shared another new track: Let It Ring. Both songs are taken from his just-announced Mass Hysteria EP, which is due out on October 7 via Marshall Records. He calls the upcoming release “a piece of my heart captured within the sonic pallet I like to paint with. Loud, concentrated but with my spin, Bookie’s spin, a nod to sounds I love and will continue to keep on evolving with.”
Rival Schools to reissue debut album United By Fate
NYHC legends Rival Schools have announced a new, 20th anniversary deluxe edition of their debut album United By Fate. Coming in at 23 songs in total, this new Run For Cover release – due out on October 28 and November 25 (RSD Black Friday) – will include all 13 original songs on the record, plus every official United By Fate B-side, and the band’s songs from their split with Onelinedrawing.
High Vis share powerful new single, Trauma Bonds
DIY hardcore punks High Vis have shared a moving new single ahead of the release of their upcoming album Dias next month. The band’s latest effort was born from devastating circumstances, but ultimately has a touching message to really pay attention to. Says High Vis’ Graham Sayle: “Trauma Bonds...
Album review: Norma Jean – Deathrattle Sing For Me
Is the only scene left the nostalgia one? The world might slowly be putting itself back together, but things continue to fall apart for artists bobbing in the sea of uncertainty caused by the sonic sprawl of hardcore fans being able to choose between any subgenre and any era, still without leaving their room.
Dave Lombardo Goes Deep Picking His Three Favorite Slayer Songs
The "favorite songs" question is one many artists like to diplomatically avoid, but former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo took on the task when pressed in a recent Metal Hammer interview for his three favorite songs that he recorded with the band. And the results may come as a surprise to most readers.
Hear Motley Crue on ‘The Retaliators’ Theme Song ’21 Bullets’
Motley Crue is featured in “21 Bullets,” the theme song to the upcoming horror film The Retaliators. “21 Bullets” was written by Crue bassist Nikki Sixx, along with his Sixx: A.M. bandmate, James Michael. The track also features guest appearances by several other hard rock acts, including members of Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills and From Ashes to New.
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
Riots, arrests and a knocked out Geezer Butler: the most chaotic concert of Black Sabbath's career
When a glass bottle struck Geezer Butler just two songs into Black Sabbath's 1980 Milwaukee show, disaster followed
10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark
Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
The Halo Effect – Days Of The Lost
Comprised of four ex-members of In Flames, and with Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne on vocal duties, The Halo Effect are something of a Swedish supergroup. The five-piece’s debut album, Days Of The Lost, hearkens back to the early, 1990s Lunar Strain era of In Flames, when the band were at the height of melodic death metal popularity.
Watch Ice Nine Kills’ spectacular, Psycho-inspired video for The Shower Scene
As they gear up to hit stadiums with Metallica (!) this week, Ice Nine Kills are getting the party started with a spectacular new video for The Shower Scene. In honour of Psycho, obvs, frontman Spencer Charnas explains of the new nine-minute epic: “While paying tribute to perhaps the most influential horror film of all time, Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, we simultaneously continue the INK Horrorwood Saga we began exactly a year ago to the day.
Cassyette covers Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn’s scene classic King For A Day
Cassyette has taken to social media to share a cover of Pierce The Veil and Kellin Quinn’s scene classic King For A Day. Following her incredible take on Harry Styles’ As It Was, the artist has posted a snippet of her cover of the 2012 post-hardcore mega-hit (which, fun fact, was nominated for Best Single and Best Video at the Kerrang! Awards the following year).
