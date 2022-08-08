ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

stepoutbuffalo.com

Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
LOCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

Protestors at Batavia church hosting Reawaken America Tour

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protestors gathered outside of the Cornerstone Church in Batavia on Sunday ahead of the controversial Reawaken America Tour. They're concerned with the content of that tour, as well as the logistics of bringing three-thousand people to the City of Batavia. The protestors gathered on the street during one of the church's outdoor tent Sunday services.
BATAVIA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Maloney niece victim of gun violence

NEWBURGH – Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, local elected leaders and community advocates celebrated the passage of new gun safety reforms into law as the representative highlighted the impact these reforms will have in communities. Maloney was also joined by his great niece, a victim of gun violence, to share...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WIVB

SPCA Monday: Juliet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday at News 4, and this afternoon we met Juliet. Juliet is a beautiful 12-year-old cat, with a luxurious coat and gentle demeanor. Even though this feline is in her golden years, she’s still inquisitive and loves to relax with some good pets on her stomach. She’s looking for a quiet and mature home to live out the rest of her relaxed life.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022

Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

History Museum holds antique car show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wheels were spinning at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday for an antique car show. The event was promoting cars that were made right here in Buffalo. On display were Ford’s, Chevy’s, Buffalo-made firetrucks and even the historic Buffalo-based automobile company ‘Playboy’, which was a one-seated row convertible. “People don’t know […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York

If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY

