stepoutbuffalo.com
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr
If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
Sullivan: A hot summer for the first family of Tonawanda golf
They run a restaurant next to a golf dome, own a home along a fairway and have held numerous club championships in the area. Jerry Sullivan introduces you to the first family of Tonawanda golf.
AG puts ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia this week on warning
BATAVIA, N.Y. — There is more controversy Tuesday over the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Genesee County this weekend, after a letter sent by the New York State Attorney General to event organizers. The event has featured speakers including former president Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and former national...
Niagara SPCA helping elderly dog check off bucket list
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — An elderly dog who has been residing at the Niagara SPCA for the past few weeks is being celebrated across Western New York. Lloyd has not been claimed, as the SPCA suspects his owner(s) didn’t know to go to the SPCA or couldn’t afford veterinary care. He has since inspired the […]
Protesters speak up against ReAwaken America Tour visit to Batavia
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Community members in Batavia are rallying together against an event coming to the Cornerstone Church next weekend. The ReAwaken America Tour was originally booked in Rochester at the Main Street Armory, but after community backlash, that venue backed out. Now it's scheduled at Batavia's Cornerstone Church.
The historic roots in Devil’s Hole draws in thousands each year
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Everyone knows about the beauty of Niagara Falls, but if you travel a little bit downstream, you can find hidden treasures off the beaten path, like Devil’s Hole State Park. “If you just look at the natural beauty, that’s the number one reason to come down here,” said Travis Saturley, […]
WHEC TV-10
Protestors at Batavia church hosting Reawaken America Tour
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - Protestors gathered outside of the Cornerstone Church in Batavia on Sunday ahead of the controversial Reawaken America Tour. They're concerned with the content of that tour, as well as the logistics of bringing three-thousand people to the City of Batavia. The protestors gathered on the street during one of the church's outdoor tent Sunday services.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Maloney niece victim of gun violence
NEWBURGH – Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney, local elected leaders and community advocates celebrated the passage of new gun safety reforms into law as the representative highlighted the impact these reforms will have in communities. Maloney was also joined by his great niece, a victim of gun violence, to share...
Niagara County woman shares love for neglected farm animals in new documentary
Author Lissa Marie Redmond holds book-signing at Dog Ears Bookstore
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dog Ears Bookstore was busy Sunday hosting author Lissa Marie Redmond for a book-signing event. Redmond is a retired cold case homicide detective from Buffalo and was signing copies of her latest release "Catch Your Death." The book is an atmospheric mystery that sees cold case...
SPCA rescues farm animals, dogs from cramped trailer in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to the SPCA, officers from the SPCA Serving Erie County were called to an Orchard Park property by police on Sunday to assist several animals. Among the animals were dogs, sheep, a chicken, a cow, and a horse. Police reported that the animals were found inside a single cramped […]
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
WIVB
SPCA Monday: Juliet
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday at News 4, and this afternoon we met Juliet. Juliet is a beautiful 12-year-old cat, with a luxurious coat and gentle demeanor. Even though this feline is in her golden years, she’s still inquisitive and loves to relax with some good pets on her stomach. She’s looking for a quiet and mature home to live out the rest of her relaxed life.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
stepoutbuffalo.com
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022
Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
Missing woman with schizophrenia found
Darlene Vacanti, 60, who has schizophrenia, is missing from the area of Mineral Springs Road and Harlem Road, police said.
History Museum holds antique car show
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wheels were spinning at the Buffalo History Museum on Sunday for an antique car show. The event was promoting cars that were made right here in Buffalo. On display were Ford’s, Chevy’s, Buffalo-made firetrucks and even the historic Buffalo-based automobile company ‘Playboy’, which was a one-seated row convertible. “People don’t know […]
Animal rescue organizations team up with West Seneca Police to raise money
The Buddy’s Second Chance and Ten Lives Club are teaming up Tuesday with the West Seneca Police Department for a photo shoot with adoptable animals.
Protestors support local tenant evicted by landlords
A number of protestors gathered outside the home of a local landlord on Monday to show support of tenant Deborah Brenner, who was recently evicted from here residence. Read more here:
Unique Business Names That Will Make You Die Laughing In Western New York
If there’s one thing Buffalo business owners are amazing at, it’s naming their establishments. Whether it’s a restaurant, bar, retail store, or even (yup) a funeral home, we all know a clever business name can skyrocket you to local fame and send customers flocking to your location. There are plenty of uniquely-named area businesses here in Western New York, but let’s be honest - a few are downright hilarious.
