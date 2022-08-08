Houston Could Shovel Snow This Winter

Shakes, shivering and shoveling.

That’s the overall prediction of this winter in the 2023 Farmers Almanac, and some of that will blow down into Texas. “We’re calling for the possibility of good snow again the beginning of January from the 4th to the 7th and the 12th to the 15th so unfortunately it looks like these harsh winters are kind of a pattern for you guys now,” says Managing Editor Sandi Duncan.

The 2023 Farmers Almanac, in print since 1818, will be available beginning August 15.

The breakout of regions in the US:

South Central US (including Texas) calls for chilly with normal precipitation.

The Southeast will by shivery, wet and slushy.

The New England area can expect significant shivery weather this winter with ice and slush.

The Midwest will be exceptionally snowy.

The Southwest will be drier than normal and mild.

Brisk but normal precipitation is anticipated for the Pacific Northwest.

The Upper Plains is predicted to be glacial and snow-filled.

photo: Getty Images