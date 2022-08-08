Public School Enrollment Falling As Families Look For Alternatives

Public school enrollment is rapidly declining across the nation.

The new school year is about to begin, but major cities like New York, Washington , and Seattle are already reporting a lower number of students than in years past. Other cities like Los Angeles are predicted to have lower attendance come this fall. Some education experts have pointed to problems like overfilled classrooms, watered down content, and less focus on student mastery of a subject. Jean Burk believes there have been underlying issues for decades.

“Parents are busy with their lives and working, and they don’t necessarily even communicate with their kids just to see what’s going on, until all of a sudden, in just the last few years, the can of worms has been opened up,” Burk said.

She adds that families today have lots of education options, which is why there's more interest in private schools, Catholic schools, and homeschooling.