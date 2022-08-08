ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nbcboston.com

Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'

A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
BOSTON, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today’s throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be the week of history-making heat waves around the world. That Sunday, Boston broke a record.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Change coming to Boston parking meters

BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Once again…the power is out in South Boston

Eversource’s power grid has been struggling this summer. On Monday night, over 1000 residents in Southie’s City Point neighborhood, once again lost power during a heat wave. Remember it happened back in July with 200 residents losing power for 24 hours?. Power went off and on in in...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

The dark night returns: Eversource grid in Boston flickers out across city

Wednesday's expected temperature drop can't come soon enough for Eversource's groaning Boston power grid - and the people who keep losing their AC and lights because of it. Last might, more than 2,000 homes and businesses in South Boston and Charlestown lost power. South Boston's outage was concentrated east of L Street, the same part of the neighborhood that last power in the last heat wave in July.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boston in 2022

Preparing sushi takes total mastery of culinary arts; thus, it’s not a household name with most amateur home cooks. This Japanese dish has carved out a niche in broader Boston. Boston chefs are on top of the game with plenty of fresh seafood in the area. We have created a list of restaurants to guide you to the best places to stumble on the most authentic sushi. Let’s dive in and explore them in the list below.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing

Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
EVERETT, MA

