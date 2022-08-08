Read full article on original website
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was...
nbcboston.com
Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'
A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
Emerald Tutu being developed to protect Boston neighborhoods from increased threat of flooding
BOSTON — Boston Harbor is one of the region’s greatest assets, but it could become its biggest liability. Sea level rise associated with climate change is expected to wreak havoc all along the coastline. Boston has already seen a taste of the future as rising seas flood busy...
Hotline created to report white supremacist, hate incidents in Massachusetts
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - As leadership and law enforcement work to figure out the most effective way to combat white supremacy activity in Boston, this will be the first full week, residents will have a new resource: The "End H8 Now" hotline at 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669.)It was first launched last Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins of the District of Massachusetts. And on Sunday, NSC-131 gathered again - this time in The Seaport.Patty Bourrée has been leading Drag Queen Story Hour for kids – every other Sunday – this summer."What we're out here to promote, while we do the events, is...
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden hits campaign trail amid allegations of a police coverup and calls for resignation
Key supporters of Acting Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden continue to back their candidate as others call for his resignation amid allegations that his office may have helped cover up a transit police officer misconduct case. In the weeks leading up to the Democratic primary for the Suffolk District...
Massachusetts beach closes a second time due to Portuguese man o’ war sightings
WESTPORT, Mass. — Portuguese man o’ war sightings have once again forced the closure of a southern Massachusetts beach. The DCR closed Horseneck Beach Station Reservation in Westport at 6 p.m. Sunday due to the presence of man o’ wars and an “intense” rip tide.
Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train
BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today’s throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be the week of history-making heat waves around the world. That Sunday, Boston broke a record.
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
The Boston Fair Housing Commission has announced the availability of 55 affordable apartments with rents starting at $736 a month for a studio. The newly built Michael Haynes Arms apartments are located at 280-290 Warren Street in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.
universalhub.com
Yes, four of those weird helicopters just flew over Boston
Aegon Targaryen VI videoed the flight of the V-22 Ospreys down and over the Charles shortly after 11 a.m. They came from the north, like New Hampshire maybe.
Change coming to Boston parking meters
BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
Once again…the power is out in South Boston
Eversource’s power grid has been struggling this summer. On Monday night, over 1000 residents in Southie’s City Point neighborhood, once again lost power during a heat wave. Remember it happened back in July with 200 residents losing power for 24 hours?. Power went off and on in in...
universalhub.com
The dark night returns: Eversource grid in Boston flickers out across city
Wednesday's expected temperature drop can't come soon enough for Eversource's groaning Boston power grid - and the people who keep losing their AC and lights because of it. Last might, more than 2,000 homes and businesses in South Boston and Charlestown lost power. South Boston's outage was concentrated east of L Street, the same part of the neighborhood that last power in the last heat wave in July.
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
Neo-Nazi gathering causes drag queen to cancel story hour in the Seaport
"I just could not face the neo-Nazis today I said turn this Uber around." Local neo-Nazi group the National Socialist Club, also known NSC-131, is once again targeting Boston drag queen Patty Bourrée’s story hour for children. On Sunday, the group gathered outside The Paseo at 111 Harbor...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Boston in 2022
Preparing sushi takes total mastery of culinary arts; thus, it’s not a household name with most amateur home cooks. This Japanese dish has carved out a niche in broader Boston. Boston chefs are on top of the game with plenty of fresh seafood in the area. We have created a list of restaurants to guide you to the best places to stumble on the most authentic sushi. Let’s dive in and explore them in the list below.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man indicted for possessing half a kilogram of methamphetamine for distribution
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Boston on methamphetamine charges. Ravouth Chhoy, 33, was indicted on one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. “The...
Investigation by Boston Globe into handling of police cover up case raises questions, calls for Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden to resign
An investigation published over the weekend by The Boston Globe raises many questions over Acting Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s handling of a case involving a police coverup. The case involves Jason Leonor, a 33-year-old Hispanic Black man, and an incident which occurred in April 2021 when a man...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket
Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
wgbh.org
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing
Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
