richlandsource.com
$400,000 in funding secured for reminder of West End Neighborhood Improvement design
MANSFIELD -- It appears the $400,000 needed to engineer and design the remainder of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan has been secured. Richland County commissioners met Tuesday with Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, and gave informal approval to allocate $200,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.
richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair results include beef, goat, poultry, feeder calf and alpaca events
MANSFIELD -- These results from the Richland County Junior Fair were provided by the fair board on Wednesday morning. The first batch of results can be found at this link. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and...
Neighbors on edge after racist flyers spread across Lewis Center community
LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Some neighbors in a Lewis Center community are on edge after racist flyers were found in driveways. Those 10TV spoke with said hatred has no place in their town. "It's a sad thing man, you know people out here with hatred,” said one neighbor who...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair releases Day 1 results
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair opened on Sunday with the crowning of the king and queen. Here are the rest of the results issued Monday afternoon by junior fair organizers. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work,...
richlandsource.com
Mansfield to receive $7 million federal grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- The seeds of an $11.4 million Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan in Mansfield were planted by local residents inside meeting rooms in Austin, Texas. That's where Mansfield Rising was born in 2018. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to...
richlandsource.com
Tax abatement would help Buckeye Community School, Third Street Family Health Services
MANSFIELD -- A planned $2.5 million renovation to a property at 1404 Park Ave. West will lead to 18 new jobs for one organization and a bit more breathing room for another. Buckeye Community School, an existing tenant, projects it will add 18 new employees as it add classroom spaces and administrative spaces to the building.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
richlandsource.com
Kelly Park Ribbon Cutting takes place in Crestline
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) in coordination with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Kelly Park in Crestline on Saturday, Aug. 6 to dedicate the Kelly Park Playscape that was installed last fall. Phase III of the Crestline CDT’s Community Improvement Plan...
New Johnstown-Monroe superintendent preparing for Intel population boom
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Outside Johnstown High School there’s a heavy symbol. It’s a rock that represents the students, the community and the foundation of the district. That’s exactly what Dr. Philip Wagner intends to build on. “It’s a focus,” he said. “It has to be this...
Important Meal Information For Olentangy District Students
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) waivers that have allowed Olentangy Schools to offer students free breakfast and lunch during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years have not been extended for the 2022-2023 school year. Therefore, Olentangy school meals will transition back to eligibility-based pricing (free, reduced, or paid)....
Your Radio Place
Talk of the Town: William Ross Hometown Hero
William Ross of the South Zanesville Fire Department and Valor Ambulance is Zanesville’s Hometown Hero this month! Sean Fennell sits down for a quick look into the life of this Hometown Hero and gives him a $50 giftcard to the Bear’s Den!
richlandsource.com
Bianchi on B&O Bike Trail connector: 'We've got some great momentum now'
MANSFIELD -- Bob Bianchi said Tuesday his vision is to one day connect the Richland B&O Trail to downtown Mansfield. The City of Mansfield engineer told Richland County commissioners the next step is to connect the 18.4-mile bike trail to Trimble Road, a $1.75-million project for which funding is available from various sources.
richlandsource.com
Beauty business: Connections Parlors opens in Ontario
ONTARIO -- Kelsey Neutzling and Karli Blevins have dreamed of owning a salon together for years. Now, their dream has become a reality. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
ycitynews.com
DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley
The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
myfox28columbus.com
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
wosu.org
Charities laud Columbia Gas in $212 million rate hike case
Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance is a lifeline for tens of thousands of seniors and medically challenged residents. The Columbus-based charity delivers meals and healthcare to people who need help staying in their homes due to age or other issues. Those people are especially vulnerable to inflation and high energy prices.
wosu.org
First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities
Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
Galion Inquirer
Galion welcomes The Messy Bun
GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
Inside the plan to revitalize downtown
Data: 2022 Downtown Strategic Plan draft; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios Columbus has ambitious plans to develop a greener, more livable and vibrant downtown over the coming decades.Why it matters: Success would help solve the worsening housing crisis, elevate Columbus as a prime destination for tourists and improve the quality of life in an area facing occupancy shortages.What's happening: City leaders and the private Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC) have spent the last year seeking public input on a new strategic plan.Initial presentations outlined specific goals and broader visions of how downtown should look by 2040 and beyond. What they're saying:...
