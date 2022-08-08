ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
richlandsource.com

$400,000 in funding secured for reminder of West End Neighborhood Improvement design

MANSFIELD -- It appears the $400,000 needed to engineer and design the remainder of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan has been secured. Richland County commissioners met Tuesday with Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, and gave informal approval to allocate $200,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Fair releases Day 1 results

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair opened on Sunday with the crowning of the king and queen. Here are the rest of the results issued Monday afternoon by junior fair organizers. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work,...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Knox County, OH
Society
County
Knox County, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Social#Local News
richlandsource.com

Kelly Park Ribbon Cutting takes place in Crestline

CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) in coordination with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Kelly Park in Crestline on Saturday, Aug. 6 to dedicate the Kelly Park Playscape that was installed last fall. Phase III of the Crestline CDT’s Community Improvement Plan...
CRESTLINE, OH
1808Delaware

Important Meal Information For Olentangy District Students

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) waivers that have allowed Olentangy Schools to offer students free breakfast and lunch during the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years have not been extended for the 2022-2023 school year. Therefore, Olentangy school meals will transition back to eligibility-based pricing (free, reduced, or paid)....
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Talk of the Town: William Ross Hometown Hero

William Ross of the South Zanesville Fire Department and Valor Ambulance is Zanesville’s Hometown Hero this month! Sean Fennell sits down for a quick look into the life of this Hometown Hero and gives him a $50 giftcard to the Bear’s Den!
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
richlandsource.com

Bianchi on B&O Bike Trail connector: 'We've got some great momentum now'

MANSFIELD -- Bob Bianchi said Tuesday his vision is to one day connect the Richland B&O Trail to downtown Mansfield. The City of Mansfield engineer told Richland County commissioners the next step is to connect the 18.4-mile bike trail to Trimble Road, a $1.75-million project for which funding is available from various sources.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Beauty business: Connections Parlors opens in Ontario

ONTARIO -- Kelsey Neutzling and Karli Blevins have dreamed of owning a salon together for years. Now, their dream has become a reality. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
ONTARIO, OH
ycitynews.com

DeVillers brought in to investigate Tri-Valley

The former U.S. Federal Prosecutor for the Southern District of Ohio, Dave DeVillers, and an associate at his firm Barnes & Thornburg were tasked with investigating employees at Tri-Valley Local Schools, an investigation by Y-City News has discovered. In a deviation from typical practice, Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch selected...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Charities laud Columbia Gas in $212 million rate hike case

Central Ohio’s LifeCare Alliance is a lifeline for tens of thousands of seniors and medically challenged residents. The Columbus-based charity delivers meals and healthcare to people who need help staying in their homes due to age or other issues. Those people are especially vulnerable to inflation and high energy prices.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE
Galion Inquirer

Galion welcomes The Messy Bun

GALION — The Messy Bun Cart was welcomed to the Galion community on Friday morning. The Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in front of their office on Harding Way West. Community and chamber members gathered for the food cart to officially become chamber members. “I had...
GALION, OH
Axios Columbus

Inside the plan to revitalize downtown

Data: 2022 Downtown Strategic Plan draft; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios Columbus has ambitious plans to develop a greener, more livable and vibrant downtown over the coming decades.Why it matters: Success would help solve the worsening housing crisis, elevate Columbus as a prime destination for tourists and improve the quality of life in an area facing occupancy shortages.What's happening: City leaders and the private Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC) have spent the last year seeking public input on a new strategic plan.Initial presentations outlined specific goals and broader visions of how downtown should look by 2040 and beyond. What they're saying:...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy