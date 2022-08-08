Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Tensions with U.S. spur Chinese buying of chipmaking stocks
SHANGHAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chinese chipmakers' shares jumped by the most in two years this week as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan heightened tensions with the U.S., driving patriotic bets on a sector Beijing sees as key to its rivalry with Washington.
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
Elon Musk: The Chinese Economy Is At Risk, And Not Because Of Taiwan
Elon Musk says China is now facing a "looming bust" in the property market. In a recent episode of the Full Send Podcast, the Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO said the Chinese have overbuilt apartments and buildings, leading to the construction of too many primary housing units just as the U.S. did in the lead-up to 2008, when the housing market collapsed and triggered the 2007-2009 Great Recession.
Reselling new cars suddenly comes with "absolutely insane" profit
The new trend bringing in big bucks is car flipping. Dennis Wang bought a brand new Tesla five months ago. But the offer he recently got from a dealer was too good to pass up — $101,000. Wang paid $87,000 for his new Tesla in March. "Absolutely insane! Mind...
China's Version of HIMARS Could Be 'Game Changer' if Beijing Attacks Taiwan
U.S.-supplied HIMARS have become a key part of Ukraine's counteroffensive in the ongoing war with Russia.
Buffett Goes on Buying Spree as Stock Market Reels
Warren Buffett went bargain hunting with both fists in the second quarter, scooping up billions of dollars worth of equities amid the broader market's steep selloff. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B, $292.07) was a net buyer of stocks to the tune of $3.8 billion for the three months ended June 30. For good measure, Buffett, the conglomerate's chairman and CEO, also bought back $1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway's own stock.
The oil market is set to tighten rapidly as winter approaches and prices are still on track to top $120 a barrel, energy expert says
Despite the recent dip in oil prices, the market will tighten up as winter approaches, Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen said. US releases from the SPR are due to stop, demand from China will grow as lockdowns ease, and the EU's partial ban on Russian oil will take effect. Sen still...
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
dailyhodl.com
$5,100,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund CEO Says ‘New Rally’ Incoming, Ethereum and Altcoins Set To Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead thinks the crypto market has passed the bottom of the cycle and is about to start rebounding. In a new interview with Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal, the crypto hedge fund executive says his firm was “heavy” on Bitcoin (BTC) in May, June and July because the top crypto asset goes down less in times of market stress.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu, its burn rate, and Binance factor to take note of
Shiba Inu [SHIB] was the top beneficiary of massive whale action a few days ago as Ethereum [ETH] pumped millions of dollars into the SHIB ecosystem. This series of like-minded decisions proved that the attention toward SHIB did not decline. Similarly, SHIB burned as many tokens as possible between the end of July and 1 August, leading to a price uptick from $0.0000117 to $0.0000124.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Rebound: 3 Stocks Down 67% to 82% to Buy Now
DocuSign's solid financials will allow it to weather its current troubles. Affirm has a bright future and the strong financials to endure short-term challenges. SoFi's expanding ecosystem continues to widen its competitive moat. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum (ETH) Competitor Soars As Coinbase Adds Red-Hot Altcoin to Listing Roadmap
An Ethereum (ETH) competitor that’s working to accelerate Web 3.0 adoption is soaring after top US crypto exchange Coinbase put it on the path to joining its trading roster. The Coinbase listing roadmap is made up of crypto projects currently under consideration to be included among the exchange’s growing list of supported assets.
coingeek.com
What does the BSV investors’ lawsuit mean for Bitcoin and digital currencies in the UK?
News broke out that BSV Claims Limited had brought a £9.9 billion class-action lawsuit against digital currency exchanges Binance, Kraken, Shapeshift, and Bittylicious. The collective proceedings order, which is the U.K. equivalent of a class-action lawsuit in the United States, accuses the exchanges of colluding to delist BSV without good reason, reducing, preventing, and distorting competition in the U.K. as a result.
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
u.today
BTC Traders Aim at $17,000, Cardano Priced “More Aggressively,” BabyDoge Spikes 20% on Potential Major Exchange Listing: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. According to Coinbase’s orderbook, Bitcoin traders and investors are aiming at the $17,000 price range as the king crypto previously tested the lowest price in almost two years. The last time such a bid-side tilt in the orderbook was seen was back in March 2020, when Bitcoin hit its absolute lows after the bull run of 2017. However, Bitcoin and events around it have not shown any reasons as to why it is going to plunge back below $20,000. And rightly so: as reported by U.Today earlier today, Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $24,010 on the Bitstamp exchange at 12:48 a.m. UTC.
dailyhodl.com
Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
