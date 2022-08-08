Read full article on original website
Russia threatens to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant if Ukraine doesn't back off
Russian forces have reportedly threatened to blow up Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The head of Russia’s radiation, chemical, and biological forces, Major-General Valeriy Vasilyev shared in a since-deleted statement that Russian arms have planted explosive mines inside the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine and began attacking, according to Energoatom.
Ukraine's nuclear chief warns of 'very high' risks at occupied power plant
KYIV, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The head of Ukraine's state nuclear power firm warned on Tuesday of the "very high" risks of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the Russian-occupied south and said it was vital Kyiv regains control over the facility in time for winter.
Russian strikes near Ukraine nuclear plant kill 14
Ukraine on Wednesday accused Russia of carrying out rocket strikes that killed 14 civilians in areas near a nuclear power plant, as the G7 warned that Russian control of the facility "endangers the region". - G7 call over nuclear plant - Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of recent shelling around the plant, which has six reactors.
Growing alarm over explosions at Ukraine and Europe’s largest nuclear power plant
The weekend rocket attack destroyed high voltage wires at the Zaporizhzhia plant, forcing Ukrainian workers to limit output at one of its 6 reactors. Both Russia and Ukraine are blaming the other side for the strike, but experts warn of a potential radiation catastrophe if a rocket strikes the wrong place.Aug. 7, 2022.
As Ukraine offensive gains momentum, Russia's 49th Army called 'highly vulnerable': July 28 recap
Ukraine’s offensive is gathering momentum and the occupied southern city of Kherson is virtually cut off from the other territories.
