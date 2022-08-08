Read full article on original website
binghamtonhomepage.com
Binghamton’s daily weather update
BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re still warm and muggy to start things off before a cold front brings in much more comfortable air for the second half of the week. It’s a warm and muggy start to the morning as temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s with dew points close to match. It will be a slightly “cooler” day with highs likely only reaching the mid to upper 70s to start before temperatures fall with a passing cold front later today. Winds shift out of the northwest and a final round of broken showers will greet some of us out the door this morning.
Another Heat Advisory for Parts of Twin Tiers
The oppressive humidity will continue another day in the Twin Tiers. Broome, Tioga, Tompkins and Bradford counties are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. August 8. Susquehanna, Chenango, Cortland and Delaware Counties are not included in the advisory area. Overnight temperatures in the Greater Binghamton area failed to drop...
cnyhomepage.com
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
localsyr.com
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
Afternoon Thunderstorms Pull Power Plug in Southern Tier
New York State Electric and Gas early on Friday, August 5 was still "assessing" when power may be restored for over 100 customers in Chenango County while customers that spent a hot night without electricity in Tioga County weren't expecting power back until the afternoon. Strong storms swept through the...
localsyr.com
Several road closures start in Syracuse on Monday, August 8
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day. What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East. When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August.
cortlandvoice.com
Traffic tickets in the city returning to ‘normal’ count
Traffic tickets, or infraction-level offenses, in the City of Cortland are rising and returning to the normal (and yearly) count seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to this year’s June report on arrest breakdowns from the city police department, the six-month count for infractions this year is 1,296. The report also notes that at the end of June last year, there were only 211 infractions.
School start dates for Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler Counties
(WETM) – The end of summer vacation will be here before we know it. And with many schools starting classes in the middle of the week, it’s important for parents and students to be ready for the back-to-school season. Below is a list of the dates of the start of classes for school districts in […]
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Tuesday, August 9
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from Aug. 1-7. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. According to the county health department as of Aug. 5, the level of COVID-19 transmission in Cortland...
Binghamton Residents Want to Know When Chenango St. Will Reopen
Eleven months after a key Binghamton street was shut down for an Interstate 81 bridge repair job, state transportation officials are unable to say when detours will end. Chenango Street was closed to vehicular traffic from Bevier to Frederick streets last September for what was expected to be a three-month project.
43 new businesses in Central NY, including a farm, daycare and dessert drinks
Last week, 43 new businesses filed to operate in Central New York. Thirty-three of them were in Onondaga County and 10 were filed in Cayuga and Madison counties. Four businesses filed to cease operating in Onondaga and Cayuga counties.
Head-on collision leads to serious injuries in Vestal Parkway crash
Last night, August 8th, at approximately 10:56 p.m., the Vestal Police Department responded to a two-car, head-on motor vehicle accident on the Vestal Parkway.
Interstate 81 closures this week in Syracuse for bridge replacement work
Syracuse, N.Y. — Work to replace a bridge over Interstate 81 in Syracuse will force overnight closures of the highway starting Monday, state officials said. The closures will be between Exit 16 (Route 11/Nedrow) and Exit 17 (S. Salina St./Brighton Ave./S. State St.). The state is replacing the Sentinel Heights bridge.
cortlandvoice.com
BDC completes city parking study
The city of Cortland is set to unveil a $14,000 study of Cortland’s downtown parking program. The study was commissioned by the Cortland County Business Development Corporation (BDC) and compiled by Rochester-based consultant Fisher Associates. It is set to provide analysis of the city’s parking program, as well as some short-and long-term ideas for its improvement. The study is being delivered as the city undertakes an extensive downtown renovation that will have long-and short-term impacts on traffic patterns and accessibility in the district.
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
Two People Using A Metal Detector Make A Gruesome Discovery In Morris
The remains of a woman was found in a remote area of Morris, according to a statement released by Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl. The decomposing body was discovered by two people who were using a metal-detecting device in the area. The two people found the body because of the smell caused by decomposition, Muehl said.
