BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re still warm and muggy to start things off before a cold front brings in much more comfortable air for the second half of the week. It’s a warm and muggy start to the morning as temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s with dew points close to match. It will be a slightly “cooler” day with highs likely only reaching the mid to upper 70s to start before temperatures fall with a passing cold front later today. Winds shift out of the northwest and a final round of broken showers will greet some of us out the door this morning.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO