Cortland County, NY

Binghamton’s daily weather update

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – We’re still warm and muggy to start things off before a cold front brings in much more comfortable air for the second half of the week. It’s a warm and muggy start to the morning as temperatures start in the mid to upper 70s with dew points close to match. It will be a slightly “cooler” day with highs likely only reaching the mid to upper 70s to start before temperatures fall with a passing cold front later today. Winds shift out of the northwest and a final round of broken showers will greet some of us out the door this morning.
Another Heat Advisory for Parts of Twin Tiers

The oppressive humidity will continue another day in the Twin Tiers. Broome, Tioga, Tompkins and Bradford counties are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m. August 8. Susquehanna, Chenango, Cortland and Delaware Counties are not included in the advisory area. Overnight temperatures in the Greater Binghamton area failed to drop...
Strong Thunderstorm moving into area

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service is advising that a strong thunderstorm is moving into the Central New York area and could impact east Oneida County through 1:15 PM Monday. At 12:32 PM, Monday, a strong thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland moving east at 35 MPH. Winds...
Delaney Farm sweet corn could be back within a few weeks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Summertime generally means time outdoors, plenty of grilling, and barbeque food. Delaney’s sweet corn is generally at the center of any summer cookout for those around Syracuse. “People think of cookouts and having family over and for a lot of people Delaney’s sweet corn...
Several road closures start in Syracuse on Monday, August 8

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Several roads throughout Syracuse are seeing construction work begin on Monday, August 8. Some locations see just overnight work; Others see road closures during the day. What: Paving on Erie Boulevard East. When: Between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. nightly until the end of August.
Traffic tickets in the city returning to ‘normal’ count

Traffic tickets, or infraction-level offenses, in the City of Cortland are rising and returning to the normal (and yearly) count seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to this year’s June report on arrest breakdowns from the city police department, the six-month count for infractions this year is 1,296. The report also notes that at the end of June last year, there were only 211 infractions.
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Tuesday, August 9

Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from Aug. 1-7. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. According to the county health department as of Aug. 5, the level of COVID-19 transmission in Cortland...
BDC completes city parking study

The city of Cortland is set to unveil a $14,000 study of Cortland’s downtown parking program. The study was commissioned by the Cortland County Business Development Corporation (BDC) and compiled by Rochester-based consultant Fisher Associates. It is set to provide analysis of the city’s parking program, as well as some short-and long-term ideas for its improvement. The study is being delivered as the city undertakes an extensive downtown renovation that will have long-and short-term impacts on traffic patterns and accessibility in the district.
Updated: Body found in Taughannock Falls gorge, investigation begins

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in the gorge at Taughannock Falls State Park Monday morning. The Trumansburg Fire Department and emergency responders were called around 8 a.m. and discovered a person, deceased, lying in the gorge. Trumansburg FD spokesperson Alix Gresov stated in a press release that a recovery operation from Taughannock’s south rim trail was conducted upon arrival.
