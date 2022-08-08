ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: DA Davidson Downgrades Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) to Neutral

(Updated - August 10, 2022 8:17 AM EDT)DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker downgraded Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) to neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
u.today

Ethereum PoW Futures to Start Trading on Biggest Derivatives Trading Platform

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool

What Happened to Coinbase Stock on Thursday?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today's video focuses on Coinbase (COIN 3.29%) and...
StreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Downgrades Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) to Neutral

Roth Capital analyst Craig Irwin downgraded Amyris, Inc. (: AMRS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Oppenheimer Downgrades Vertex Energy (VTNR) to Perform

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kyle downgraded Vertex Energy (NASDAQ: VTNR) from Outperform ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Downgrades iHeartMedia (IHRT) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk downgraded iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) from Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Lake Street Capital Markets Upgrades ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Buy

Lake Street Capital Markets analyst Jaeson Schmidt upgraded ShotSpotter (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Resumes AMP Ltd (AMP:AU) (AMLYY) at Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrei Stadnik ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
