WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red F-150
Stolen from 32nd Ave SW. Truck is a maroon-red 1997 F150 with spare on driver’s-side back.
UPDATE: Seattle Fire ‘full response’ on 46th SW, quickly downsized
9:10 AM: A “full response” from Seattle Fire is headed to a possible house fire – “smoke reported from a garage” in the 4000 block of 46th SW. Updates to come. 9:13 AM: First units to arrive weren’t seeing smoke; one says it may just be a “super-minor wall fire.” They’re reducing the response (though they’ve since noted “light smoke” in the garage).
UPDATE: PCC/Luna building declared safe after Seattle Fire hazmat response for CO2 problem
4:29 PM: A Seattle Fire “hazmat response” is arriving at the Admiral building shared by PCC Community Markets (WSB sponsor) and the Luna Apartments. Firefighters have told dispatch they’re evacuating the building. SFD says they’re investigating “reports of a hazardous-materials spill.” Updates to come.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes
6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 11th. Ferries: WSF remains on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. And if you...
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT announces September 18th reopening date
(WSB photo, Tuesday, looking west at part of the bridge repair-work zone) Two months ago, SDOT announced it expected to reopen the West Seattle Bridge “the week of September 12th.” (That was a revision from the previous “midyear” estimate, first cited in early 2021.) Since the “week of September 12th” announcement, they’ve stuck to that projected timeframe, with a promise that they’d get specific with about a month’s notice.
FOUND DOG: Black lab – August 9, 2022 5:20 pm
We found this Black Lab. It has a purple collar with a tag. The tag is old and scratched up. There is a house number of 4111 on it. And an area code starting with a 6. We found him on the corner of 26th Ave SW and SW Nevada Street. This is near Delridge Skatepark. The photos are attached.
SEATTLE POLICE STAFFING: ‘Unprecedented separation numbers’ continue, though Southwest Precinct rebounds
Tomorrow at 9:30 am, the City Council’s Public Safety and Human Services Committee, chaired by West Seattle/South Park Councilmember Lisa Herbold, gets its quarterly report on Seattle Police staffing. “Unprecedented separation numbers have continued into 2022,” the presentation prepared for the meeting notes. Through the first half of the year, SPD had lost 109 more officers, and hired 30. The number of departures is close to the 125 originally projected for the entire year.
FOUND DOG: 16th/Kenyon – August 9, 2022 8:44 pm
I had found this little one wandering around with their sibling near Kenyon and 15th-16th in West Seattle. While I was unable to catch their sibling, a Good Samaritan and I were able to make sure this one is safe. We weren’t able to find the owner using the microchip...
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 13 notes!
(Tiger Swallowtail butterfly, photographed in Lincoln Park by Tom Trulin) BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP: Equipment is available until 6 pm today for your neighborhood cleanup – today’s Block Drop location is Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza (Alki SW/61st SW). DONATE FOOD: Admiral Church‘s summer food drive is accepting...
FOLLOWUP: The plan for SW Andover, post-sweep/eco-blocks
We reported Monday on the removal of dozens of eco-blocks that had been placed along SW Andover and 28th SW after the city swept the longrunning RV encampment there in June. This afternoon, we finally have the full SDOT explanation of what happened and what’s planned for the area:
WEST SEATTLE SCENE: Sunset glows as mini-heat wave ends
Just as the mini-heat wave was officially ending with the expiration of the weather alert, the sky filled with sunset colors. Thanks for the photos – the one above, overlooking Luna/Anchor Park, is from Jan Pendergrass, while the next one is from James Bratsanos. Today’s official area high was...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
Today’s forecast starts off partly sunny but moves on to a chance of showers, and a high around 70. (9:49 AM: Thunder and lightning right now – but the radar suggests it won’t last too long.) FERRIES, BUSES, WATER TAXI. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule...
NEW FERRY: What you’ll see off West Seattle starting tomorrow
Joining Washington State Ferries, the King County Water Taxi, and Kitsap Transit Fast Ferries on the waters of central Puget Sound tomorrow, the city of Des Moines will be testing a foot ferry. (Photo from City of Des Moines website) Wednesday (August 10) will be the first day for a...
UPDATE: Comcast/Xfinity outage in Arbor Heights
11:53 AM: We’ve heard from multiple people mentioning a Comcast/Xfinity outage in Arbor Heights. Not weather-related – this started before the thunder/lightning/downpour moved through. One person says the Comcast website shows up to 500 customers affected. We’re checking with the company. 1:23 PM: This doesn’t explain the...
FOLLOWUP: What led to play-structure closure at Alki Playground
Last week, signage and caution tape went up around a play structure at Alki Playground, one day after readers told us the structure had been fenced off without explanation. When we inquired with Seattle Parks , they said only that the closure followed a “recent play-area safety check.” On followup, they’ve offered a bit more of an explanation:
THURSDAY: The Art of Music accompanies August West Seattle Art Walk
If it’s not already on your calendar for tomorrow night – consider the August West Seattle Art Walk, featuring two free live musical performances as The Art of Music returns:. The Art Walk itself starts around 5 pm and includes venues all around the peninsula – you can...
FOUND DOG: Hobart & College – August 10, 2022 11:00 am
I found this dog and have it. Hobart Ave SW and SW College St.
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: SDOT expects to announce reopening date Thursday
(One of the worker access points on the westbound side) We’re just back from a visit to the 29-months-closed West Seattle Bridge as repair work gets closer to completion. One headline from our conversations there with reps from SDOT and contractor Kraemer North America: If all goes well, SDOT expects to announce the bridge reopening date this Thursday (August 11th). As bridge project director Heather Marx had reiterated to us just last week – and she repeated it today – they remain on target to reopen “the week of September 12th,” and they had long said they’d provide a specific date with 30 days’ notice. But there’s a lot still to be done, and especially in light of concrete drivers’ recent contract vote, Marx says they will remain nervous until the last concrete pour – and several more remain. We’re working on a full report for tonight with everything we saw and heard on the bridge, but one notable part of the work that was happening today – they’re putting an extra overlay on the “Nucor curve” of the bridge’s westernmost stretch, microsilica – topped by grooving – to try to reduce that stretch’s conducivity to crashes in wet weather. Current work also involves signage – some new ones are already in view, and they’re not exact replicas of the old ones. More later.
THIS WEEKEND: 9th annual Alki Beach Pride
This weekend’s biggest event is just two days away – the ninth annual Alki Beach Pride celebration, spanning both Saturday and Sunday, at multiple locations. Each day features a slate of live music and DJs, Saturday (August 13th) at Blue Moon Burgers (2504 Alki SW) and Sunday (August 14th) at Marination Ma Kai (1660 Harbor SW) – you can see the slates on the ABP website. Those are the two locations where wristbands will be available for discounts at participating venues. Other planned events include: Drag brunch at Arthur’s in The Admiral District, 11 am-3 pm Sunday; a wheels parade (skating, bicycling, etc.) from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza at 1 pm Sunday; yoga at the beach at 6 pm Sunday; and an outdoor movie at Alki Playground – “The Birdcage” – at 7 pm Sunday. Organizers again this year are Stacy and Jolie Bass-Walden and they’re excited to get the party started.
FOLLOWUP: West Seattle Elementary won’t reopen until fall 2023
When the addition that’s under construction at West Seattle Elementary in High Point was first planned, Seattle Public Schools said it would be built without having to temporarily relocate the school. Then that changed, and the district decided to relocate WSES for the 2021-2022 school year, to the former Schmitz Park Elementary campus in west Admiral. With less than a month to go until the 2022-2023 school year begins, we asked the district about the project’s status, and learned that WSES will now spend a second school year at Schmitz Park. District spokesperson Tina Christiansen says the project was delayed about three months by the concrete strike. It’s expected to be complete this winter, but the school won’t move back until the following fall, Christiansen says, because, “The school leadership decided the school community would be better served by waiting until fall to move in rather than moving mid-year.” Plus: “The added time is allowing for replacement of the glazing in the existing building, which wasn’t originally planned.” She says the WSES community has been aware of all this since spring but they hadn’t planned a wider community announcement until later this summer. The $28 million project will add 12 classrooms to WSES.
