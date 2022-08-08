ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How To Decorate Your Home With Marigolds

By Juliana Lumaj
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQmJ6_0h8o4BvR00

If you've been growing marigolds this summer, then you're in luck! Marigolds bloom all summer until late fall, per Clemson Cooperative Extension . So, now is the perfect time to bring those beautiful gold and orange flowers into your home for decorative purposes. If you currently don't have marigolds in your garden, they're pretty easy to grow and are a great choice for gardeners with minimal experience. However, marigolds do need full sun and a regular watering schedule in order to grow adequately.

But once they do grow, you'll be able to design your home with them in a variety of ways. Designing your home with flowers can bring about many positive changes, such as an increase in happiness and a decrease in anxiety, according to Rittners School of Floral Design . Introducing flowers in a space can also make it more welcoming, while also reducing depression; because marigolds produce such warm and bright colors, it'll be like you're bringing bits of summer into your home.

The Perfect Centerpiece

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DqRMB_0h8o4BvR00

Ariyona Interior says that marigolds can be used to make a beautiful centerpiece ; either in your dining room, living room, a bookshelf, or anywhere else you desire a pop of bright, warm color. You would do this by grabbing your favorite, large, glass vase, and filling it with enough water so that a few marigolds can float inside. You can take it a step further and add a little tea light to enhance the ambiance.

If you don't have a vase, you can use a shallow tray instead. With this concept, you can add a few small candles throughout the tray, as marigold flowers sit softly around them. It's advised to use a tray shape that is the same as the table, such as a long tray for a rectangular table. Luckily, marigolds are known to be a durable flower that can last a week or more while in a vase, per NC Cooperative Extension .

Lovely Accents

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgt3V_0h8o4BvR00

Marigolds can also be created into lovely decor accents for any space. For example, some people use marigold petals to make decorative soap, according to NorthWood Distributing . The steps to creating it are simple, and you're left with a colorful bar of soap that can either be placed on your bathroom vanity or wrapped and gifted to someone else. If you're hoping to keep your marigolds intact, you can also fill adorable baskets with them, along with some green foliage to balance it out, according to Ariyona Interior .

Another tactic that may be time-consuming — but totally worth it — is creating a garland out of your marigold flowers. Once you do this, the opportunities are endless! You can either hang them on a bookshelf to brighten up your study or let them flow out of a vase to create an elegant visual. Some use these garlands for special occasions by wrapping them around the back of a chair when hosting an outdoor event.

Read this next: 35 Relaxing Bedroom Ideas That Will Help Put Your Mind At Ease

Comments / 0

Related
CraftBits

DIY Hydrangea Cottage Garden Wreath

This craft tutorial shows you how to take Dollar tree items and turn them into a lush garden wreath. perfect for Farmhouse or cottage decor. 2 bunches of the pale pink and 2 bunches of the mauve hydrangea bunches from Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree spikey flowers. Pre-Made Bows. Instructions. I...
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marigold#Decorative#Depression
Real Homes

How to dry hydrangeas and preserve their colorful blooms

Hydrangeas are a sight of summer – their colorful blooms lining borders in shades of pink, blue, white and purple. Those in the right climates might be lucky enough to get a second flourish later in the season or come fall. If you've been deadheading hydrangeas throughout their growing...
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

Why Are My Hydrangeas Not Blooming?

Hydrangeas have some of the most gorgeous blooms around. Just ask anyone growing these large puffy flowers in shades of blue, pink, creamy white and pale lime green. But sometimes, those pretty blooms won’t show up even if you’re caring for your hydrangeas perfectly. Does your hydrangea have...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
58K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy