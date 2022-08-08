Read full article on original website
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua Memories – “The Buckeye”
Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
weeklyvillager.com
Community Calendar
Our furniture room is now stocked full of new donations of used furniture, lamps and occasionally antiques. From our two overflow rooms shoppers can fill one of our shopping carts for only $20.00. In the Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe we have many new household items and many items in like new condition, all reasonably priced. Shopping hours are Monday, Tuesday, Friday 10am-4pm and Thursday 12pm-4pm. We accept cash and checks. Stop in and shop! 9005 Wilverne Avenue in Windham. 330-326-3003.
weeklyvillager.com
Hybrid Book Club Meeting of the Garrettsville Library
The Book Discussion Club of the Garrettsville Library will meet In-Person and via Zoom on Tuesday August 16 from 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Registration is required to attend this group if you intend to meet virtually at “Upcoming Events” calendar online at www.portagelibrary.org. Call 330-527-4378 for more information.
weeklyvillager.com
Ianiro Farms Hosts Sunflower Festival in Auburn’s Arts District
Auburn Twp. – Ianiro Farm, is hosting their first Sunflower Festival on Saturday, August 13th and Sunday, the 14th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Auburn at 18266 Thorpe Rd, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023, where guests will be able to pick their sunflowers, shop with local artisans and collectors, pet donkeys and play yard games at the Ianiro’s farm of five generations.
weeklyvillager.com
Mantua-Shalersville Fire District News
Mantua – At the July 11th meeting, Fire Board members looked on as Chief Matt Roosa conducted a swearing-in ceremony for Jacob Bennett. Bennet is a Streetsboro resident; his mother, sister, brother-in-law, and nephews were present to witness the ceremony. Bennet received his pin from his nephew Aiden, while nephew Mason looked on.
