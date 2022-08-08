Read full article on original website
First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville
SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
WBTV
Development exploding in Huntersville: fastest growing town in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Huntersville is seeing the most growth out of any town in Mecklenburg County. According to county data, the population in 2010 was 46,773 and by 2020 it jumped to 61,376. With that growth, comes new developments. Right now a portion of Main Street...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Back 2 School Bash set for Saturday at Statesville High School
Everybody could use a helping hand sometimes, that’s why the Statesville Missional Network of the Appalachian District of the United Methodist Church is once again hosting its Statesville Back to School Bash on Saturday at Statesville High School from 9 a.m. to noon. “It is the hope of the...
WBTV
Charlotte homebuilder foreclosed on twice as properties continue causing problems
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On N Irwin Ave, a historic home was demolished to make way for a new build that the contractor claimed would be the biggest home in all of Uptown. More than 8 months later and there’s only a slab of concrete, a dirt pit in the backyard and two sides of wall supports.
WBTV
Kannapolis couple celebrates 75th anniversary
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Owen and Gertrude Adcock live in Kannapolis. Tomorrow they’ll celebrate their 75th anniversary. As in, married together for 75 years. The day after, Owen turns 98. In November, Gertrude will turn 94. They’ve lived in the same house in Kannapolis for 66 years. It’s important...
WCNC
Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
explorecaldwell.com
Nightlife, Lenoir, NC
Explore the great nightlife in the Lenoir area. When you’re in a new place, one of the best ways to get to know the area better is by exploring the nightlife. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll quickly realize that the area has a strong nightlife scene, and there’s a ton to see and do even after the sun sets.
Charlotte Stories
Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte
Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. (Video above: Scientists offer new theory for why SC has experienced dozens of earthquakes...
qcitymetro.com
It’s bigger than running: Mad Miles is creating community
Rhema Hedgpeth’s first interaction with the Mad Miles Run Club must have been divine. Instead of taking her usual route to Bible study, she drove past Camp North End and saw about 100 Black people running. “I immediately thought to myself, ‘Who are all of these Black people running,...
countryfolks.com
Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics
MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
wccbcharlotte.com
Approximately 6,000 Gallons Of Untreated Wastewater Discharged Into Catawba River Basin
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Aqua North Carolina reports an estimated amount of 12,000 gallons of wastewater was discharged to the ground on Heronwood Road in Statesville. Officials say approximately 6,000 gallons of the 12,0000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary in the Catawba River Basin.
corneliustoday.com
History mystery: Schoolmaster or Napoleonic field marshal, and what’s the connection here?
Aug. 9. Explore a local history mystery at the Aug. 20 HEARTS happening at the Cedar Grove mansion and Hugh Torance House and Store on Gilead Road. The true identity of Peter Stuart Ney has been hotly debated for more than 150 years. Was he just a mild-mannered Scottish schoolmaster? Or was he the world-famous Napoleonic Field Marshal Michel Ney, hiding in exile?
FOX Carolina
USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night
ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
americanmilitarynews.com
Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say
Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
Statesville Record & Landmark
McLaughlin awarded scholarship from Iredell RSP
Alayna McLaughlin, a graduate of North Iredell High School, Olin, has been awarded for the 2022-23 school year a scholarship from Iredell Retired School Personnel (Iredell RSP). McLaughlin, the daughter of Bradley Scott McLaughlin and Gwyn Elaine McLaughlin, Statesville, will receive a cash award of $1,000 for her freshman year...
Man killed by officers in Forsyth County wanted for west Charlotte murder, Ch. 9 learns
CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned the man shot and killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for the the murder of a man in west Charlotte. Authorities killed Alexander Dekontee Weah after a shootout at a gas station in Clemmons on Friday. The State Bureau Of Investigation said he was shot as police tried closing in on his arrest. Officials said Weah was wanted for a murder in Charlotte.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Officials: 5 officers fired at man killed in NC shootout
CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday. SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man...
