Statesville, NC

WSOC Charlotte

First local students head back to class in Rowan County and Mooresville

SALISBURY, N.C. — Wednesday is the start of a new school year for students in Rowan-Salisbury and Mooresville school districts. Staff and students say they’re ready for a return after pushing through the setbacks of COVID-19. The districts are heading back to school a little earlier than Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and other area schools, which are set to reopen near the end of the month. With a new director of accountability in place, the district is hoping to push forward with its Renewal 2027 plan.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis couple celebrates 75th anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Owen and Gertrude Adcock live in Kannapolis. Tomorrow they’ll celebrate their 75th anniversary. As in, married together for 75 years. The day after, Owen turns 98. In November, Gertrude will turn 94. They’ve lived in the same house in Kannapolis for 66 years. It’s important...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Vote for the 'coolest thing made in North Carolina'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina has a lot of cool things but can you think of the coolest thing that comes from the Tar Heel State?. If you have something in mind, nominate for the "Coolest Thing Made in North Carolina" contest. Previous semifinalists include Pepsi, Smithfield bacon and Mt. Olive pickles, just to name a few. The NC Chamber launched the competition in 2020 to honor North Carolina's manufacturers and raise awareness about the rewarding careers in modern manufacturing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Closed Rowan County elementary school sold to church

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County property that was the site of an elementary school for over 80 years will now be repurposed by its new owners, a Baptist church. On Monday, the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education approved a measure to sell the vacant property to Piedmont Baptist Church for $600,000. The measure passed with a 5-2 vote.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte

It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill  About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
explorecaldwell.com

Nightlife, Lenoir, NC

Explore the great nightlife in the Lenoir area. When you’re in a new place, one of the best ways to get to know the area better is by exploring the nightlife. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll quickly realize that the area has a strong nightlife scene, and there’s a ton to see and do even after the sun sets.
LENOIR, NC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 60 Miles North of Charlotte

Late last night, at 8:24pm, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake struck between Charlotte and Greensboro in the small town of Archdale. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.913°N 79.904°W and a depth of 6.2 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. (Video above: Scientists offer new theory for why SC has experienced dozens of earthquakes...
ARCHDALE, NC
qcitymetro.com

It’s bigger than running: Mad Miles is creating community

Rhema Hedgpeth’s first interaction with the Mad Miles Run Club must have been divine. Instead of taking her usual route to Bible study, she drove past Camp North End and saw about 100 Black people running. “I immediately thought to myself, ‘Who are all of these Black people running,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
countryfolks.com

Cox Brothers Farms succeeds by going back to basics

MONROE, NC – When you farm close to 12,000 acres of double cropped corn, wheat and beans, you have to pay close attention to every detail. When you raise several varieties of those crops – with each variety demanding its own management approach – you’ve got to be focused and attentive.
MONROE, NC
corneliustoday.com

History mystery: Schoolmaster or Napoleonic field marshal, and what’s the connection here?

Aug. 9. Explore a local history mystery at the Aug. 20 HEARTS happening at the Cedar Grove mansion and Hugh Torance House and Store on Gilead Road. The true identity of Peter Stuart Ney has been hotly debated for more than 150 years. Was he just a mild-mannered Scottish schoolmaster? Or was he the world-famous Napoleonic Field Marshal Michel Ney, hiding in exile?
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS confirms earthquake in NC Sunday night

ARCHDALE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed an earthquake hit the Archdale area in North Carolina Monday night. The quake was reported at 8:24 p.m., had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 6 kilometers, according to USGS. USGS said this is earthquake hit...
ARCHDALE, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Body of combat medic who vanished on drive to NC is found in the Smokies, rangers say

Rangers at Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans “in a remote section of the park near Balsam Mountain, North Carolina” on Aug. 5. Rangers were joined by “emergency responders from the National Park Service and Cherokee Police, Fire, and Emergency Management Services. . . in a comprehensive search of the area” where Evans’ car had been found on Aug. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Statesville Record & Landmark

McLaughlin awarded scholarship from Iredell RSP

Alayna McLaughlin, a graduate of North Iredell High School, Olin, has been awarded for the 2022-23 school year a scholarship from Iredell Retired School Personnel (Iredell RSP). McLaughlin, the daughter of Bradley Scott McLaughlin and Gwyn Elaine McLaughlin, Statesville, will receive a cash award of $1,000 for her freshman year...
OLIN, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man killed by officers in Forsyth County wanted for west Charlotte murder, Ch. 9 learns

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned the man shot and killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for the the murder of a man in west Charlotte. Authorities killed Alexander Dekontee Weah after a shootout at a gas station in Clemmons on Friday. The State Bureau Of Investigation said he was shot as police tried closing in on his arrest. Officials said Weah was wanted for a murder in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Officials: 5 officers fired at man killed in NC shootout

CLEMMONS, N.C. (AP) — Four Greensboro police officers and one Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fired their weapons at a man who died in a Clemmons convenience store parking lot after a shootout last week, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation said Monday. SBI spokeswoman Angie Grube identified the man...
GREENSBORO, NC

