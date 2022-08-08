ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Invasive spotted laternfly found in Springfield, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources

The state agency responsible for agricultural conservation announced Tuesday that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. “With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the Northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux in a statement.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
