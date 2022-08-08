Read full article on original website
Penn State Football: Defensive Lineman Tomarrion Parker Decommits
Four-star defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker decommitted from Penn State football’s Class of 2023 Tuesday afternoon, according to a report from Chad Simmons of On3 Sports. Parker retweeted the report, confirming its authenticity. The Phenix City, Alabama edge rusher originally committed to the Nittany Lions in June. At the time...
Is Penn State a Top 25 team in 2022? Poll voters weigh in ...
Penn State has a lot of recovery work ahead to impress college football voters, like those in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions will begin the 2022 season unranked by the first major poll to release its preseason standings. They fall just outside of the Top 25, one of the first teams "receiving votes." The Lions are two spots beyond the rankings, just behind fellow Big Ten member Iowa and just in front of Tennessee, Brigham Young, LSU and September road opponent Auburn.
Penn State Football: Nittany Lions Unranked in Preseason Coaches Poll
Penn State football is not ranked in the preseason USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll released on Monday afternoon, marking the first time the Nittany Lions did not start the season ranked in the poll since 2016. Receiving 246 votes, Penn State is effectively the No. 27 team in the poll, trailing...
Leverage NIL to Lift Up Student Athletes Who Don’t Get Full Scholarships
Last Wednesday, Ben Jones published a column on this website in which he posed five questions for Penn State head football coach James Franklin. The last of which had to do with the “ever changing Name Image and Likeness (NIL) landscape.” The premise was that it appears Penn State is still behind in this NIL race. Ben’s question was, “What does Franklin think Penn State – and more importantly the money in Penn State’s orbit – need to do to get the program and athletic department up to speed?”
‘A Really Good Transition’: Penn State Coordinators Collins, Diaz Loving State College
Two of Penn State football’s three coordinators, special teams coordinator Stacy Collins and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, are beginning their first football seasons in Happy Valley. Both came from far away. Collins came to Penn State with 24 years of coaching experience under his belt. During that time, Collins,...
Shapiro Brings Campaign for Governor to State College
Democrat Josh Shapiro stopped in State College on Saturday to rally local party members in his campaign for Pennsylvania governor against Republican Doug Mastriano. Speaking to a crowd of about 250 people at the Centre County Democratic Committee’s summer picnic, Shapiro laid out his priorities and positions on several issues, including the future of reproductive rights in the commonwealth after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
