New Madrid County, MO

KFVS12

Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse therapeutic center is expanding its services for children and adults with disabilities. ”We’re just really excited to be able to provide this opportunity.”. The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington, Missouri allowed them to serve more clients...
PERRYVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population

The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
County
New Madrid County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Portageville, MO
New Madrid County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
KFVS12

SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Heartland residents react to loosening of COVID-19 guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Centers for disease Control and Prevention loosened COVID-19 guidelines Thursday. Some people in Cape Girardeau said they believe it’s time to make changes. Others expressed they want to be careful. “I think it’ll be alright at this point to move forward. Hopefully people...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Firefighters rescue lost ram, re-home it at their station

SIKESTON, MO
Person
Mike Parson
KFVS12

Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle

PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting

Some Southeast Mo. State University students and their professor are studying the Cape Girardeau deer population.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism

CARBONDALE, IL
#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#New Madrid Co#Missouri House
KFVS12

Franklin Elementary holds Kindergarten Academy

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some brand new school students are learning what to expect when they head to class in the a few days. Franklin Elementary School held a Kindergarten Academy to help get their newest students ready for the first day of school. The kids got a glimpse...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Food costs continue to rise

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Labor reports food prices jumped 13.1 percent in July, the biggest one-year increase since March of 1979. We asked customers at Food Giant in Sikeston what they think of the increase in food costs. “Everything you buy right now, you have to think...
SIKESTON, MO
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
KFVS12

Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student

SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting

MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
MALDEN, MO
KFVS12

Chaffee football preview 2022

Preview of Chaffee, Perryville football with new coaches. Preview of the upcoming season for Chaffee and Portageville football programs.
CHAFFEE, MO

