Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse therapeutic center is expanding its services for children and adults with disabilities. ”We’re just really excited to be able to provide this opportunity.”. The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington, Missouri allowed them to serve more clients...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson appoints Kathy Swan to Labor and Industrial Relations Commission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced for appointments to various boards and commissions, including a Cape Girardeau woman. Kathy Swan was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. According to a release from the governor’s office, Swan has been the president of Johnson Communications Services Inc....
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State professor, students join effort to control deer population
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University Professor Fidel Atuo and his students are working at night to track and count the deer. They’re hoping to help control the deer population in town. “I think it’s something my students love and will give them the tools to...
KFVS12
SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population
Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents are seeing unusually high water bills. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Some Southeast Mo. State...
KFVS12
Heartland residents react to loosening of COVID-19 guidelines
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Centers for disease Control and Prevention loosened COVID-19 guidelines Thursday. Some people in Cape Girardeau said they believe it’s time to make changes. Others expressed they want to be careful. “I think it’ll be alright at this point to move forward. Hopefully people...
KFVS12
Firefighters rescue lost ram, re-home it at their station
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Rising food costs. Updated: 5 hours...
KFVS12
Tenn. man charged in Cape Girardeau shooting
Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see unusually high water bills. Some Southeast Mo. State University students and their professor are studying the Cape Girardeau deer population. The Cobden Peach Festival will be Friday and Saturday, August 12-13. SEMO students study Cape Girardeau deer population. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Students at...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Franklin Elementary holds Kindergarten Academy
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some brand new school students are learning what to expect when they head to class in the a few days. Franklin Elementary School held a Kindergarten Academy to help get their newest students ready for the first day of school. The kids got a glimpse...
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
KFVS12
Jackson football prepares for 2022 season
Watch Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 8/11. Watch Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. on 8/11.
KFVS12
Food costs continue to rise
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Labor reports food prices jumped 13.1 percent in July, the biggest one-year increase since March of 1979. We asked customers at Food Giant in Sikeston what they think of the increase in food costs. “Everything you buy right now, you have to think...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Authorities investigate San Antonio man’s connection to alleged threat against Laredo student
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
KFVS12
Man wanted in Malden on several charges in connection with shooting
MALDEN, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is wanted on several charges in connection with a shooting in Malden. According to the Malden Department of Public Safety, Aaron D. Cooper is wanted for several charges including armed criminal action and first-degree assault. Police say the allegations stem from an incident on...
KFVS12
Chaffee football preview 2022
Preview of Chaffee, Perryville football with new coaches. Preview of the upcoming season for Chaffee and Portageville football programs.
KFVS12
Perryville football preview 2022
Preview of Chaffee, Perryville football with new coaches. Preview of the upcoming season for Chaffee and Portageville football programs.
Comments / 0