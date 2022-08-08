ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

One person killed, three others injured in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side

By Briana Smith
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31iyxe_0h8o0XxL00

1 killed, 3 injured in North Side shooting 01:30

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was killed and three others were injured after gunfire rang out on Pittsburgh's North Side late on Sunday night.

A search is underway for a suspect or suspects following the deadly late-night shooting.

Pittsburgh Police say the shooting left one man dead and three others recovering in the hospital.

One person was killed and three other individuals were wounded following a shooting along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Side. KDKA

Police responded to the scene along Brighton Place around 9:45 p.m. after receiving multiple Shotspotter alerts for several rounds fired.

Police say it was a chaotic scene with many victims and a car crash.

First responders immediately found three men with gunshot wounds and they were rushed to the hospital.

They say one man was shot in the chest, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say another man was in serious condition after being shot in the knee, while another man was in stable condition after being shot in the foot.

According to police, the fourth victim was grazed in the arm, but he refused to go to the hospital with medics.

As for any suspects, no information has been provided by police.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Etna boy, 16, identified as Pittsburgh fatal shooting victim early Monday

An Etna teenager has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting early Monday morning in Pittsburgh. The victim, Alexander Kowalyk, 16, was shot around 2:40 a.m. Monday in Pittsburgh’s Uptown and Bluff neighborhood. He died Monday afternoon in a Pittsburgh hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teenager dies after being shot in the head Uptown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A teenager has died after being shot in the head early Monday morning Uptown.Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called out to Fifth Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a male with a gunshot wound to the head.The teenager who was shot was taken to the hospital by private means. He was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.Police did not provide any suspect descriptions. The investigation continues.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

2 arrested after attempted ATM robbery on North Shore

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an ATM on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. The incident happened around 4:30 Tuesday morning on the 400 block of North Shore Drive. Police said officers saw two people near an ATM with a heavy duty chain and signs the machine had been tampered with.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pittsburgh Police#North Side#Violent Crime#Kdka Police#Kdka Tv#Kdka Com
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sixth of seven suspects wanted in New Kensington fatal shooting now in custody

GREENSBURG (KDKA) -- The sixth of seven total suspects charged in a deadly shooting in New Kensington is now in custody, the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced.Elijah Gary, 18, was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Wilkinsburg on Monday. He is charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery, aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy in the death of Jason Raiford on July 3.Investigators are still looking for 15-year-old Da'Montae Brooks, who also goes by "Bud," investigators said. The Uniontown native is also charged with criminal homicide, murder in the second degree, robbery and other counts."He is to be...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Teenager shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A teenager was in critical condition after being shot in the head in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Monday on Van Braam Street between Fifth Avenue and Watson Street. Police said the victim as taken to the hospital in a private vehicle...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of hitting cars parked at Star Lake and leading officers on chase

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wheeling woman is facing multiple charges after police said she hit several cars and led officers on a chase after the Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake Saturday. Police said concert-goers told officers that Manasha Bradley had hit multiple parked cars and refused to stop. According to police, one victim said he even broke Bradley's front passenger window in an attempt to get her to stop. The criminal complaint said Bradley kept driving, and when police tried to turn her car off and get her out, she started fighting and tried to bite an officer.Police said Bradley managed to escape and took off, nearly hitting more cars and other people. Police chased Bradley down Route 18 towards Burgettstown for about two miles before officers said she tried to pass other vehicles by driving off the road but got stuck. "Multiple vehicles were struck during this incident and several lives were placed in danger by her driving actions," police wrote. Bradley is facing a slew of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer. 
BURGETTSTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

6th suspect arrested in New Kensington homicide; 1 remains at large

One of two teens still at large and charged in the shooting death of a man last month in New Kensington was arrested Monday. U.S. marshals apprehended Elijah Rashad Gary, 18, on Ella Street in Wilkinsburg without incident, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. Gary is one of seven...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SUV driver killed in crash with box truck along Route 51 in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- One person has died following a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on Route 51 in Fayette County, a state police spokesperson from the Uniontown barracks said.A box truck and Saturn SUV collided just before 6 a.m. near the Jim Shorkey dealership in North Union Township.Part of the road was shut down as crews cleared the scene and state police investigated the cause.The Fayette County coroner was called to the scene and pronounced the driver of the SUV dead, state police said.Accident reconstructionists and state police are investigating.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

County police investigating shooting at Orchard Park Housing Community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four teenagers were found with gunshot wounds at a housing complex in Duquesne on Saturday night. All four were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Just after 9:30, Allegheny County Police, Duquesne Police, and Allegheny County Housing Authority Police responded to a call for shots fired and injured persons at the Orchard Park Housing Community. Officers found two 17-year-old males shot in their lower extremities, a 17-year-old female shot in her lower extremity, and a 16-year-old male who had been grazed by a bullet in the head. County police homicide detectives learned a group of teenagers was gathered in a parking lot between Orchard Park Avenue and Ridge Street when an unknown number of individuals started shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
DUQUESNE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman escapes house fire in Sheraden

PITTSBURGH — Cleanup is underway after large flames forced a Sheraden woman out of her home Tuesday morning. “They [the flames] were big. Really big. Like coming out the window big,” described neighbor Naudia Woolever. She said the fire broke out around 8:00 am along Glen Mawr Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
64K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy