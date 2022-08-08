ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox13news.com

Florida gas price averages drops more than $1 since record-high in June

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices continue to drop across the country, including Florida, with the Sunshine State's average price per gallon remaining below the national average. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular-unleaded rings in at $4.05, which is 16 cents less than this time last week. Drivers are paying 69 cents less than they were this time last month.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida startup recycles AC water for cannabis growers and homeowners

One of the biggest stars at Tampa's Kush Con — among vapes claiming to make you better at sex, cheesecake-flavored gummies and a stage surrounded by weed plants — was an air conditioning tech company. Driving the news: Miami-based FutureAC Water System debuted its patent-pending water recycling product at the cannabis trade show last weekend.The system can convert air conditioning units in homes or businesses into atmospheric water generators for drinking and growing plants.The pitch: Each home AC produces 5-25 gallons of water a day, meaning that Florida is wasting millions of gallons. That water could be put to...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare

Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
FLORIDA STATE
fau.edu

Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems

Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
BOCA RATON, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Will Be Sticky With Storms Tuesday; Watching The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring drier air and lots of sun, but a stray shower or storm will still be possible near the Gulf coast. The gusty ocean breeze will linger in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
ORLANDO, FL
L. Cane

Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida

It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: More heat and storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high in Central Florida for the next couple of days. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. By Wednesday, rain chances will be lower at 30%. Expect a 20% coverage of...
ORLANDO, FL
WFLA

Experts: SW Florida to see daily tidal floods by 2100

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn’t an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at […]
FORT MYERS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week

State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

