Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Florida gas price averages drops more than $1 since record-high in June
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices continue to drop across the country, including Florida, with the Sunshine State's average price per gallon remaining below the national average. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular-unleaded rings in at $4.05, which is 16 cents less than this time last week. Drivers are paying 69 cents less than they were this time last month.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
Florida startup recycles AC water for cannabis growers and homeowners
One of the biggest stars at Tampa's Kush Con — among vapes claiming to make you better at sex, cheesecake-flavored gummies and a stage surrounded by weed plants — was an air conditioning tech company. Driving the news: Miami-based FutureAC Water System debuted its patent-pending water recycling product at the cannabis trade show last weekend.The system can convert air conditioning units in homes or businesses into atmospheric water generators for drinking and growing plants.The pitch: Each home AC produces 5-25 gallons of water a day, meaning that Florida is wasting millions of gallons. That water could be put to...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
southfloridareporter.com
Saharan Dust is Back Over Florida Wednesday; Keeping Watch On The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Thursday will bring lots of sun and a few afternoon showers and storms in spots. The gusty ocean breeze will continue in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s. Friday will feature plenty of sun...
A Campaign for Legalized Recreational Use of Marijuana in Florida Is Being Led by Trulieve and The Bellamy Brothers
A proposal was filed with the Department of Elections in Florida on August 8, calling for the legalizing of marijuana for recreational purposes. If approved the proposal would allow people over the age of 21 to legally possess, purchase and use marijuana products for non-medical purposes.
Florida Mentioned in List of Worst States for Healthcare
Access to affordable health care is arguably an issue for many Americans. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, about half of adults in the United States indicate they have difficulty finding affordable health care. And about a fourth of adults say that they sometimes choose not to fill a prescription or cut their medication in half due to costs.
fau.edu
Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems
Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: Top 10 Best Freshwater Fishing Spots Along Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast is known for its beautiful beaches and the world-famous Indian River Lagoon, but did you know it’s also home to some fantastic freshwater fishing lakes?. With world-class bass, crappie, and panfish opportunities at your doorstep it’s yet another reason why this...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.
southfloridareporter.com
Florida Will Be Sticky With Storms Tuesday; Watching The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring drier air and lots of sun, but a stray shower or storm will still be possible near the Gulf coast. The gusty ocean breeze will linger in the east coast metro area. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
click orlando
Inflation Reduction Act could help Central Florida coastal communities prepare for storms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The U.S. Senate’s Inflation Reduction Act passed over the weekend contains several climate provisions that could help some Central Florida coastal communities. The $750 billion package was passed on Sunday in Washington, and those who voted in favor of it touted its promise to create...
850wftl.com
New report shows how unaffordable it is to live in Florida, specifically South Florida
(FLA) — The price of living in Florida is becoming more unaffordable for residents as rent continues to climb, according to a new report. The new report shows just how unaffordable the Sunshine State has become, especially in South Florida. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released its “Out...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: How much does a driver’s license cost in Florida?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve answered on Monday, “How much does it cost for a driver’s license in Florida?”...
Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida
It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: More heat and storms in Central Florida forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances remain high in Central Florida for the next couple of days. Expect a 60% coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. By Wednesday, rain chances will be lower at 30%. Expect a 20% coverage of...
mynews13.com
Florida Today: Melbourne motel abruptly tells tenants to move out, worrying officials
Melbourne landscaper Alfred Pellegrino moved into Riders on the Storm Inn in January, renting a room at the aging U.S. 1 weekly-rental motel while battling numbness in his hands — a threat to his livelihood. Like his fellow tenants, Pellegrino unexpectedly learned last week that the motel is shutting...
Experts: SW Florida to see daily tidal floods by 2100
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn’t an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at […]
Flies on chocolate doughnut, rodent droppings: 2 Dunkin’ locations, 3 other South Florida restaurants shut last week
State inspectors ordered the temporary shutdown of five South Florida restaurants shut last week over issues including flies landing on a chocolate doughnut and a corn muffin, roaches crawling on a package of raw chicken, and ants marching on a wall behind sugar packets. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the ...
Comments / 7