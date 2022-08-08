Read full article on original website
Apartment Therapy
A Dreamy Paris Rental Apartment Is the Chic Embodiment of ‘Cluttercore’
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Name: Arnold d’Alger, creator of bazar d’alger and Bruno della Mattia, a web developer. Location: Porte-Saint-Martin — Paris, France. Size:...
hypebeast.com
Aesop Opens Its Doors to New Store on Regent Street, London
Housed within a two-hundred-year historic structure, Aesop adds its own touch of elegance while embodying the stately façade originally constructed in 1819 by architect John Nash. The brand’s in-house design team has combined sleek curvatures and warm tones with touches of classical fixtures paying homage to Regency architecture.
tatler.com
Pâtissier sensation Cédric Grolet has conjured up the dreamiest summer picnic imaginable
With its rolling lawns, pretty lakes and beautifully-landscaped gardens, Hyde Park is the ultimate place to while away a sunny summer’s day in the capital. While a picnic is a non-negotiable, rarely do they reach the dizzying heights of decadence attained by pastry chef extraordinaire Cédric Grolet, who has dreamt up quite the treat for lucky Londoners.
Bernadette Schaeffler Collection The New Player To Watch In Luxury Home Decor
The world of luxury shopping is mainly associated with famous names such as Hermes, Chopard, Gucci, Bulgari, and a few other coveted brands. The lure of exclusivity is eternal as is human vanity that fuels the multi-billion-dollar industry. However, once in a while a new brand emerges and wins over those customers who want a change, a whiff of fresh air, a new emotion to liven up their luxury shopping experience. Enter Bernadette Schaeffler Collection, a bright new phenomenon in the home luxury industry that has garnered an impressive following among a tasteful audience.
architecturaldigest.com
Curated Home Spaces for Bespoke Collections
Header image by Anthony Barcelo. Explore the listing HERE. To ensure your favorite autos stay pristine and fully operational, carefully consider their storage environment. Avoid concrete or ceramic flooring—the former facilitates dust generation and is difficult to clean, whereas the latter cracks easily on impact, with high repair costs.
tatler.com
The Queen cancels Balmoral ceremony as she plans ‘small, private event’
The Queen has cancelled her annual welcome ceremony at Balmoral this summer and will instead hold a 'small, private event' at the royal residence. Every year the Queen travels to the Aberdeenshire estate to enjoy some much-needed relaxation at the property. The monarch has been at Balmoral since July and is expected to remain in Scotland until October.
U.K.・
15 Useful Gifts for Women in Their 70s
Buying a gift for a woman in her 70s? We found a slew of ideas that whoever you're shopping for will love and actually use — details
domino
Forget Shoes—This Stylist Has an Entirely Different Use for IKEA’s Closet Shelving
After two countries, four cities, and eight years of collecting, Abby Clawson Low has accumulated her fair share of reads. “We’re book people,” the design director says, laughing. “Even when we moved to Italy for a year, we brought all of our English titles with us.” Whether it’s her three sons’ favorite bedtime story or a nonfiction memoir, there’s room for all in Dallas, where they’ve since settled. However, no standard bookcases or open shelving were giving her sons’ beloved tomes and miniature race cars the recognition they deserved. “I just kept envisioning European bookstores and museum display cases,” says Low.
The coolest dorm decor under $100, according to interior designers
From decor and bathroom essentials to bedding, we spoke with interior designers about how to make a dorm feel like home, and really stand out.
tatler.com
Boris and Carrie enjoy ‘mini-moon’ at luxury Slovenian resort
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie celebrated their wedding in style last weekend with a lavish bash at Daylesford House. After marrying in a small ceremony at Westminster Abbey in 2020 during Covid-19 restrictions, the couple decided to mark their nuptials on a grander scale alongside a large number family and friends. The festival-style Cotswolds party, which saw reportedly almost 200 guests dancing into the night, was attended by a number of MPs as well as the owners of the property, Lord and Lady Bamford.
Best dining room sets for families of all sizes at Amazon, Wayfair and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Stumped on how to design your dining room or dining nook? We've found dining sets, both big and small, worth...
A $34 Million Connecticut Mega-Mansion With a 30-Car Garage Just Hit the Market
Click here to read the full article. Connecticut may be the Land of Steady Habits, but it’s also the country of luxury proclivities. Witness a newly listed Greenwich mega-mansion: Positioned on a lush 19-acre lot, the jaw-dropping abode spans 17,878 square feet and features 10 bedrooms and 14.5 baths. Even more impressively, it has a lower-level garage with the capacity to house up to a whopping 30 cars—a coveted feature for serious collectors, especially in a state that buys as many luxury cars as Connecticut. Tucked behind stately gates, the prominent dwelling was custom built in 2009 and has been listed by...
tatler.com
£11.3 million Scottish castle comes on the market for the first time in over a century
A palatial Scottish castle, set against the backdrop of the idyllic Angus Glens, has just come on the market for £11.3 million. Built in the late 16th century by Sir Henry Lindsay of Kinfaines, later 13th Earl of Crawford, the property has remained in the Adamson family for 149 years. Including some of the finest stonework in Scotland, the castle is said to have inspired the French designer Jacques du Cerceau.
tatler.com
Live out your Jane Austen fantasies in the sprawling Cotswolds manor featured in Pride and Prejudice
It’s the stunning Grade II* listed manor that stood in as the Bennet family home in the acclaimed 1995 BBC adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Now, a lucky buyer could live in the very same rooms that once played host to Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, as Luckington Court has hit the market for £6 million.
domino
IKEA’s New Vase Has a Hidden Feature That Makes Every Arrangement Look Professional
Anyone who’s tried to arrange flowers in a wide-mouthed vase knows that the struggle is real: the stems just fall and circle the rim. And if you don’t have a frog on hand, it can be tricky to get your stems to stand up in any kind of order.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: Sleek IKEA Cabinetry Modernizes and Maximizes a Brown Kitchen from the ’90s
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
Vogue
After Toxic Shock Syndrome Claimed Her Legs, Lauren Wasser Set About Reshaping The Fashion Industry
Like a knight in shining armour: that’s how I felt closing the Louis Vuitton cruise show in San Diego this past May. As the sun set behind the beautiful, brutalist Salk Institute, casting long shadows on the concrete runway, I walked out wearing a floor-sweeping silver coat – my legs as golden as the early evening light, shimmering beneath metallic shorts – leading the way for the army of models behind me.
HGTV
We Tried the TikTok-Famous Heatless Curler. Did It Work?
I was calling my friend via FaceTime when she popped up with her hair styled as a medieval princess. I had heard about the “heatless curls” trend on TikTok, so I suspected this explained her new Marie Antoinette-style braid. “You have to try this,” she told me. “You just wrap your hair around the band, sleep with it and you’ll have curls the next day!” After sending me pictures of the result and telling me how the locks lasted the entire day, I knew I had to try it out.
tatler.com
Girls night out! Three generations of Spanish royalty showcase the perfect high summer dressing
There’s an old adage that says, ‘Like mother, like daughter,’ and, in the case of the ever-chic Spanish royal family, it would seem that daughter’s daughters are just as quick to embody the sartorial charm of sovereign style. Last night, former Queen Sofía, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain were out in force to enjoy an evening of glamour and great cuisine at Palma de Mallorca’s Beatnik restaurant before perusing the stalls at the Paseo de Sagrera market, all resplendent in swirling prints and almost-identical espadrilles.
