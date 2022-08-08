Read full article on original website
kjrh.com
Hot and Sunny Weekend
TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for the weekend with highs in the upper 90s for Saturday. The triple digits return by Sunday afternoon and will continue until Tuesday. We are tracking a cool front by Tuesday night giving us just a few showers through Wednesday. Highs down to the upper 80s on Wednesday.
kjrh.com
Getting hotter through early next week
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clear skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 72°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny this weekend. 97° on Saturday and then 100° on Sunday. Reaching 101° on Monday and Tuesday. A cool front comes in by Tuesday...
kjrh.com
Highs getting hotter
TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clear skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 67°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny on Friday with the high up to 96°. SE winds 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny over the weekend with upper 90s on Saturday and then probably reaching 100° on Sunday.
KTUL
Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler
Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
News On 6
Giant Slip 'N Slide Comes To Downtown Tulsa For The Weekend
A giant slip 'n slide is coming to downtown Tulsa this weekend, closing off the Boulder Avenue Bridge. This is the second year Welltown Brewery has brought the slide to town. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us more.
Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers
TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
Man wanted for armed carjacking in Tulsa was arrested in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. — Claremore police arrested 29-year-old Tyriest Martin for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Police told FOX23 that Martin stole the car in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter explained that Martin carjacked an 18-year-old...
Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?
If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TPD: 1 Dead Following Early Morning Homicide In Tulsa
One person is dead following an early morning homicide Saturday, Tulsa police confirm. Officers responded to the scene near 11th and Garnett. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound at 5:15 a.m., according to TPD. Police said they don't have anyone in custody. This is...
Tulsa Zoo welcomes new baby Siamang
The new addition was born on Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi. The infant Siamang is the 16th born at the Tulsa Zoo.
Dozens stranded in Tulsa after unexpected flight diversion
TIA officials say a Frontier Airlines flight from Chicago to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Tulsa due to weather.
Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!
Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
Leonard, Okla. man speaks out after having little access to water for a month
LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month. This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.
Sand Springs PD search for owner of rogue donkey
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Is this your donkey?. Officers with the Sand Springs Police Department shared pictures of a donkey that was found walking along Highway 412 Friday morning. If you know who the owner is, please call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
KTUL
Nearly $50 million in infrastructure funds to go towards Oklahoma road projects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Road projects across Oklahoma are set to receive nearly $50 million in infrastructure funding from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program to go towards fixing and modernizing the state's roads. The RAISE program granted $2.2 billion to states across the U.S. using...
2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash
Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
IN-DEPTH: How the deadly drug fentanyl is impacting Tulsa
Tulsa police say fentanyl busts are on the rise; How the deadly drug, Fentanyl, is impacting Tulsa
Grammy-nominated musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd to perform at Oklahoma casino
A popular, Grammy-nominated blues and rock musician will be performing in Tulsa in February.
Muskogee radio station moving into Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee-based radio station Okie Country 101.7 is relocating this September to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame and Museum in Muskogee. The news release said the “two icons of the extraordinary Oklahoma music scene will soon share the building and have an opportunity to join forces in many events, projects and more.”
WATCH: Tulsa police reunite missing 4-year-old with family
Tulsa police posted Preston Flattich's photo on their Facebook page around 4 p.m. Police say he hasn't been seen since about 3 p.m. in his front yard near East 49th Street North and Peoria.
