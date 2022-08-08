ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjrh.com

Hot and Sunny Weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Lots of sunshine for the weekend with highs in the upper 90s for Saturday. The triple digits return by Sunday afternoon and will continue until Tuesday. We are tracking a cool front by Tuesday night giving us just a few showers through Wednesday. Highs down to the upper 80s on Wednesday.
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Getting hotter through early next week

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clear skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 72°. Winds SE 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny this weekend. 97° on Saturday and then 100° on Sunday. Reaching 101° on Monday and Tuesday. A cool front comes in by Tuesday...
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Highs getting hotter

TULSA, Okla. — We'll see clear skies tonight with the low in Tulsa down to 67°. Winds ENE 5-10 mph. Mostly sunny on Friday with the high up to 96°. SE winds 5-10 mph. Mainly sunny over the weekend with upper 90s on Saturday and then probably reaching 100° on Sunday.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Several outbuildings and a barn damaged in downburst near Chandler

Chandler, Okla. (KOKH) — A homeowner is cleaning up after a barn and several outbuildings were damaged during Tuesday's storm in Lincoln County. Robert McCormick says he loves living in Oklahoma. "I really like it here," McCormick said. "I moved back here two years ago from Arizona. I am...
CHANDLER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa nature center looking for volunteers

TULSA, Okla. — A nature center in north Tulsa is looking for volunteers. Oxley Nature Center, located in Mohawk Park near East 56th Street North and North 97th East Avenue, held a meet and greet last week with staff and other volunteers for people who are interested in getting involved.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man wanted for armed carjacking in Tulsa was arrested in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. — Claremore police arrested 29-year-old Tyriest Martin for possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony. Police told FOX23 that Martin stole the car in Tulsa. Tulsa Police Robbery Lt. Justin Ritter explained that Martin carjacked an 18-year-old...
CLAREMORE, OK
KLAW 101

Did You Know Oklahoma Has a Haunted Parking Lot?

If you thought parallel parking was scary, try paranormal parking at this haunted Oklahoma parking lot. That's right, the Sooner State has a haunted parking lot. Sure, why not? I mean we have every other kind of haunting you can think of. There are haunted houses, restaurants, hospitals, bars, forests, theaters, cemeteries, bridges, and hotels. We can add a parking lot to this endless list of scary places you can visit in Oklahoma!
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather#Ssw
KLAW 101

Look Inside The Coolest & Craziest Oklahoma Retro Mid-Century Mansion That’s FOR SALE!

Take a quick virtual tour and look inside the coolest and craziest retro, mid-century mansion that's for sale in Oklahoma. I was browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com and stumbled across this insane estate. It has to be one of, if not the most, unusual homes for sale in the entire Sooner State. It's like stepping back through time and walking into the 1960s and 70s all over again, or maybe for the first time for some of you. Scroll down to see all the EPIC photos of this insane, one-of-a-kind, retro mini-mansion that you can buy!
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Leonard, Okla. man speaks out after having little access to water for a month

LEONARD, Okla. — A Leonard, Okla. man told FOX23 that he’s had barely any water for a month. This is a follow-up to a story FOX23 did in July, where some Bixby residents were without water for over a week. Residents in the Lake Bixhoma-area had no access to water for 11 days, until it was finally restored. The city of Bixby came up with a temporary solution to restore water to residents.
BIXBY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sand Springs PD search for owner of rogue donkey

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Is this your donkey?. Officers with the Sand Springs Police Department shared pictures of a donkey that was found walking along Highway 412 Friday morning. If you know who the owner is, please call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

2 Injured In Tulsa Motorcycle Crash

Tulsa police are investigating after a man and a woman were injured when a motorcycle hit a curb early Thursday morning. According to Tulsa police, the crash happened near East 51st Street and Sheridan Road. Police say the two had just left a club near East 51st Street and Memorial...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy