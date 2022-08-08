Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
NC Treasurer Dale Folwell should put down the stones he’s throwing at NC hospitals
Hospitals are experiencing the worst financial storm in history. After almost three years of COVID response, our doctors and nurses are burned out, and many of our patients are more sick after having delayed care during the pandemic. Like many others in our community, our hospitals need a lifeline. Instead...
Raleigh News & Observer
Mourner knocks over casket with vehicle in cemetery brawl, California police say
An uninvited mourner sparked a brawl at a Richmond cemetery that ended with a vehicle running over gravestones and knocking over a casket, California police reported. Officers arriving at Rolling Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 6, found the driver had also broken a water main that flooded the grave of the funeral director’s grandmother, a Richmond Police Department news release said.
Comments / 0