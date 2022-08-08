ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Raleigh News & Observer

Mourner knocks over casket with vehicle in cemetery brawl, California police say

An uninvited mourner sparked a brawl at a Richmond cemetery that ended with a vehicle running over gravestones and knocking over a casket, California police reported. Officers arriving at Rolling Hills Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 6, found the driver had also broken a water main that flooded the grave of the funeral director’s grandmother, a Richmond Police Department news release said.
CALIFORNIA STATE

