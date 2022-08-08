ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood Crest, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered

There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought together hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

DJ Pauly D Is Back In New Jersey Next Month

DJ Pauly D is coming back home to Jersey and there’s still time for you to get tickets to fist pump with him all night long!. Pauly D has been making his way around the country DJing at clubs year-round for years now, and he’s making his way back to New Jersey to end summer 2022 with a bang.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

This is How My Vacation to the Jersey Shore was Ruined

Not that the folks at the Jersey shore care about one family from the Hudson Valley, but after spending a week in Wildwood, New Jersey, I couldn't wait to come back and share how much fun the Jersey shore can be with family and friends, that was until the second to last day of vacation.
WILDWOOD, NJ
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Wildwood Crest, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date

OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
PhillyBite

The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ

- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant

Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
justhelicopters.com

SUMMIT AVIATION AWARDED SIKORSKY S-92 AUTHORIZATION

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, August 9, 2022, – Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Co., announced the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter has been added to its Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center Certificate. Summit began serving S-92 operators in 2016. The company became a Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center for Sikorsky S-76 legacy aircraft...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest

Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
southjerseyobserver.com

Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5

Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Outsider.com

WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying

The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Northend 1st Floor Rental Available 8/7 Thru 9/5

Sleeps 5; 3 bed / 2 Bedrooms, 1full Bath, 1 Powder Room. This is a 2 bedroom /1.5 bath first floor unit. Located on the north end of the island on 3rd St. It is a short walking distance to the beach, bay, boardwalk, rides, skate park, and the downtown shopping district.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

