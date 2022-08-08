Read full article on original website
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel Maven
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
History Book Festival Marks Sixth Year With Return to Live Author PresentationsJanine ParisLewes, DE
ocnjdaily.com
Beloved Ocean City Mother Remembered
There are some people in life who have touched the lives of so many others. Kim DeMarco was one of those people. The married, Ocean City mother of four, who lost her battle with cancer at 49 on July 6, was remembered Monday night in a celebration that brought together hundreds of those who knew her and who loved her.
DJ Pauly D Is Back In New Jersey Next Month
DJ Pauly D is coming back home to Jersey and there’s still time for you to get tickets to fist pump with him all night long!. Pauly D has been making his way around the country DJing at clubs year-round for years now, and he’s making his way back to New Jersey to end summer 2022 with a bang.
Sheep, horses and pigs, oh my! County fair opens in South Jersey. (PHOTOS)
The 2022 Salem County Fair opened Tuesday with events such as the 4-H County Poultry Show, 4-H Sheep Show, 4-H English Horse Show, and the judging of home economics and produce contests. Other popular events taking place Tuesday night and throughout the fair are the pig races, kiddie tractor pull,...
This is How My Vacation to the Jersey Shore was Ruined
Not that the folks at the Jersey shore care about one family from the Hudson Valley, but after spending a week in Wildwood, New Jersey, I couldn't wait to come back and share how much fun the Jersey shore can be with family and friends, that was until the second to last day of vacation.
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
boozyburbs.com
Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date
OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
A new problem with lifeguards in NJ as we finish August
You may have noticed some empty lifeguard chairs or even some closed beaches at the Jersey Shore recently. As August rolls along, this issue may get worse as kids head off to college leaving behind a lifeguard shortage. Beaches in Sea Girt, Belmar, and Avalon are prepared to give their...
PhillyBite
The Diving Horse Restaurant in Avalon, NJ
- If you're looking for a farm-to-table restaurant in Avalon, NJ, you've come to the right place. Seafood is the focus at The Diving Horse, and the upscale-rustic setting and seasonal menu is sure to please. Moreover, guests can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer with the restaurant's BYOB policy while dining on a delicious seafood-focused menu.
Anyone Else Notice How Cold The Water Is Lately At NJ’s Beaches?
While I have to admit that I haven't been to the beach as much as I'd normally have liked to by this point during the season, I am a South Jersey native. I've been going to the beaches in Atlantic and Cape May Counties my entire life, so my opinion is a pretty solid one when it comes to something being off along the Jersey beaches.
Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Beach Town in New Jersey
Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. None, however, are as scenic as this bayfront community that was once home to a thriving resort.
No walk ins! And good luck getting a reservation to this NJ restaurant
Along the Jersey Shore stands a true hidden gem of a restaurant that you may have to wait months to get a table at. And that's the way they like it. This restaurant isn't huge. It's not on a big highway or even on a main street. Thousands and thousands of people drive right past it every week without giving it a second glance. That's probably because there's no sign on the building saying it's a restaurant. In fact, there are no signs at all.
justhelicopters.com
SUMMIT AVIATION AWARDED SIKORSKY S-92 AUTHORIZATION
MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, August 9, 2022, – Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Co., announced the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter has been added to its Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center Certificate. Summit began serving S-92 operators in 2016. The company became a Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center for Sikorsky S-76 legacy aircraft...
WGMD Radio
Tensions over Rehoboth Tour Bus Parking Result in Arrest
Rehoboth Beach police have had some difficulties this summer with charter or “tour” buses arriving in town unannounced with the intentions of loading and unloading typically at the bandstand horseshoe, especially on Saturdays. Police have routinely redirected the buses to the area behind the firehouse where two 15-minute parking spaces are reserved for buses to load and unload.
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester Premium Outlets Launches Back-to-School “Do Good with Denim” Initiative Aug. 8-Sept. 5
Gloucester Premium Outlets is proud to host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim”, to support sustainability and positively impact the community. In collaboration with The Angels Community Outreach, Gloucester Premium Outlets invites shoppers during the busy back-to-school season to drop off their denim-exclusive clothing to be recycled.
WATCH: Beachgoer Captures Insane Footage of ‘Apocalyptic’ Delaware Weather That Sent Umbrellas Flying
The weather outside is frightful during the wintertime, but this is some kind of storm that made its mark in Delaware. A resident or visitor to Bethany Beach, Delaware, was in the right place at the right time. In the video, beach umbrellas are getting tossed into the Atlantic Ocean. The person states that a crazy storm popped up out of nowhere. The storm was doing its damage and sending these umbrellas bouncing up and down. For your Sunday fun, this definitely is one video that falls into the must-see category. Take a minute or two and check this action out.
capemayvibe.com
The CRIMSON-EYED ROSE MALLOWS, AKA MARSHMALLOWS are in full bloom at Cape May Point State Park! Don't miss these spectacular fl…
The CRIMSON-EYED ROSE MALLOWS, AKA MARSHMALLOWS are in full bloom at Cape May Point State Park! Don’t miss these spectacular flowers! they are best viewed at Lighthouse Pond on the Red Trail in the morning. they sometimes wilt in the afternoon heat. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Northend 1st Floor Rental Available 8/7 Thru 9/5
Sleeps 5; 3 bed / 2 Bedrooms, 1full Bath, 1 Powder Room. This is a 2 bedroom /1.5 bath first floor unit. Located on the north end of the island on 3rd St. It is a short walking distance to the beach, bay, boardwalk, rides, skate park, and the downtown shopping district.
