He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Dallas Based American Airlines Cutting Back on Fall FlightsLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
State senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
kensingtonvoice.com
Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼
For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
sanatogapost.com
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
Philly announces near 100% compliance for workforce COVID vaccine mandate
Officials said this includes employees who are either fully vaccinated, have received one dose of the vaccine, or have an approved or pending exemption request.
Delaware County Leadership: Joseph Cafarchio, Executive Vice President, Meridian Bank
Joe Cafarchio, Executive Vice President at Meridian Bank, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up as the second oldest of eight children in East Syracuse, New York. He told how he learned responsibility at an early age by helping take care of his younger siblings, including cooking dinners from scratch.
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
Chester County DA will investigate 2011 death of Manayunk teacher ruled suicide
Ellen Greenberg's family has long sought to get the 2011 suicide ruling changed to "homicide" or "undetermined."
Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City
Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
Philadelphia youth call for tighter firearms restrictions, increased funding to combat gun violence
Proms, not funerals. Essays, not eulogies. Books, not obituaries. Kids, not guns. Those were just one of the messages on a dozen of hand-drawn signs as a group of more than 30 Philadelphia kids and teens gathered in the Capitol on Monday afternoon, urging Pennsylvania lawmakers to take action against gun violence across the state. The post Philadelphia youth call for tighter firearms restrictions, increased funding to combat gun violence appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
phillyvoice.com
Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
billypenn.com
Mastriano’s Jan. 6 moment; Farewell to the PAFA plane; Philly’s championship Negro League team | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Pa. gov candidate to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee. Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano, whose biggest donors are the Martin’s Potato Rolls family,...
Phillymag.com
Where to Get IV Vitamin Therapy in and Around Philadelphia
For when you're dehydrated or hungover, or need that extra boost of nutrients. In recent years, getting intravenous (IV) therapy in a boutique wellness space has become a thing. It’s a way to alleviate symptoms you experience when you’re not feeling so great — whether from being hungover, feeling flu-ish, experiencing menstrual cramps, or being jet-lagged — by pumping vitamins and nutrients directly into your bloodstream. (One of our own tried it after a rambunctious holiday bar crawl through South Philly, and it worked wonders.)
Philadelphia residents, youth say city leaders aren’t listening to their ideas for solving gun violence
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. This week, the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement has set out to gather teen input on education, public safety, entrepreneurship and health during PHL Youth Week. It’s an opportunity for gun violence prevention activists to try to elevate the voices of teens who are directly impacted by the crisis.
Two Philadelphia Men Charged With Tax Evasion, Commercial Bribery
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 5, 2022, Den Lam, age 48, and Danny Sing, age 59, both of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, were charged in criminal informations with various federal tax offenses and commercial bribery. According to...
billypenn.com
Citing ‘criminal activity,’ police are nixing more block parties in West and North Philly
When North Philly resident Joan Amos submitted her permit application for a block party on Labor Day weekend, she thought it was just a formality. Her family has been holding the annual bash going on 50 years, and permits have never been an issue. Last week, about a month before...
Philadelphia Weather: Relief From Heat Set To Arrive With Storms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be hot and humid on Wednesday, but not as brutal as Tuesday. It will also be partly sunny on Wednesday with scattered storms this evening. The high will be 90 degrees. Southern Delaware is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in areas. It is important to make sure you have a way to stay alert and weather aware. A few lingering showers are possible on Thursday morning, but the humidity will drop later in the day, and the heatwave breaks. High pressure will build later in the week and lead to a refreshing airmass on Friday and the weekend.
Gun violence surges in Philadelphia despite recent efforts to tame it
The city’s murder rate appears to be on pace to match or exceed last year’s totals, recent data show. The post Gun violence surges in Philadelphia despite recent efforts to tame it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk
Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
Comments / 0