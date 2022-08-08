ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

State senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kensingtonvoice.com

Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼

For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?

HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
City
Montgomery, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Northampton, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Usher
BUCKSCO.Today

Billionaire Developer from Penn Valley Behind Push to Build New 76ers Arena in Center City

Penn Valley native and billionaire developer David Adelman is the man leading the push to build a new 76ers arena in Center City, writes Jordan Levy for Billy Penn. When the team went public with its plans to build a downtown arena, it also announced the existence of a new development corporation, 76 Devcorp, chaired by Adelman. The corporation was specifically formed to further the effort to bring an arena to 10th and Market streets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philadelphia youth call for tighter firearms restrictions, increased funding to combat gun violence

Proms, not funerals. Essays, not eulogies. Books, not obituaries. Kids, not guns. Those were just one of the messages on a dozen of hand-drawn signs as a group of more than 30 Philadelphia kids and teens gathered in the Capitol on Monday afternoon, urging Pennsylvania lawmakers to take action against gun violence across the state. The post Philadelphia youth call for tighter firearms restrictions, increased funding to combat gun violence appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collar#The Philadelphia Inquirer
Phillymag.com

Where to Get IV Vitamin Therapy in and Around Philadelphia

For when you're dehydrated or hungover, or need that extra boost of nutrients. In recent years, getting intravenous (IV) therapy in a boutique wellness space has become a thing. It’s a way to alleviate symptoms you experience when you’re not feeling so great — whether from being hungover, feeling flu-ish, experiencing menstrual cramps, or being jet-lagged — by pumping vitamins and nutrients directly into your bloodstream. (One of our own tried it after a rambunctious holiday bar crawl through South Philly, and it worked wonders.)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia residents, youth say city leaders aren’t listening to their ideas for solving gun violence

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. This week, the Mayor’s Office of Youth Engagement has set out to gather teen input on education, public safety, entrepreneurship and health during PHL Youth Week. It’s an opportunity for gun violence prevention activists to try to elevate the voices of teens who are directly impacted by the crisis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Relief From Heat Set To Arrive With Storms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be hot and humid on Wednesday, but not as brutal as Tuesday. It will also be partly sunny on Wednesday with scattered storms this evening. The high will be 90 degrees. Southern Delaware is under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. The heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in areas. It is important to make sure you have a way to stay alert and weather aware. A few lingering showers are possible on Thursday morning, but the humidity will drop later in the day, and the heatwave breaks. High pressure will build later in the week and lead to a refreshing airmass on Friday and the weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Advocates say there’s ‘no place’ for unhoused people in Norristown, where it may soon be illegal to stay in parks past dusk

Each time Tony Morano and Anne Douglass find a new place to pitch their tents, they face the threat of being forced to pack up their homes — and leave. Recently, they say, a borough officer told them to get out of Riverfront Park, in Norristown, Montgomery County. When they moved to a spot along the Norristown bike path in late July, a park ranger ordered them to vacate.
NORRISTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy