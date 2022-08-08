Read full article on original website
WilmU’s Organizational Leadership Program Empowers Forward-Thinking Leaders
Image via Wilmington University. When Macy’s executive Paul Seiverd wanted to improve his productivity, he turned to Wilmington University. As a senior manager who leads over 800 employees, he chose the university for its flexible schedules and ability to transfer credits from his previous institution seamlessly. But he also was attracted to the university’s new Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership program.
phillyvoice.com
Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey
Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Kamira Evans Named Chief of Staff at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media announces that P.I.T.’s Director of Student Affairs Kamira Evans has accepted a new role as Chief of Staff and Student Engagement. In this role, Kamira will take over HR functions for P.I.T. She will also serve as the Secretary to the Board...
Find Out How WilmU Works for You at Virtual Open House on Aug. 17
Image via Wilmington University. Find out how to make your move with a Wilmington University (WilmU) degree or certificate at a Virtual Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 7 AM-7 PM.
Upper Darby School District Superintendent Warns Teacher Shortage ‘Going To Only Get Worse’ Without Action
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — As the school year is slowly approaching, Upper Darby is looking into many different options on how to handle the teacher shortage. District administrators are working with the teacher’s union and parents to get creative. “Obviously there’s a national crisis and we’re not able to elude or escape that reality,” Superintendent Daniel McGarry said. School districts are in dire need of teachers nationwide, especially here at home. “We are going to hold on for as long as we can, keep our schools open for our kids and keep pushing forward,” McGarry said, “but there needs to be bigger...
Local districts struggle to hire teachers as start of new school year approaches
The Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are 22,000 fewer people working in education than in 2020.
Wealth and Power ‘a Vehicle, Not an End’ for Bryn Mawr Man Remembered for His Philanthropy
Anderson Pew.Image via The Philadelphia Inquirer. Bryn Mawr’s R. Anderson “Andy” Pew — an executive at Sun Oil, director at the Glenmede Trust Co., and celebrated philanthropist — has died at 85, writes Gary Miles for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
WDEL 1150AM
Bible, hurdles medal among findings as Christina opens up 1953 Drew School time capsule
Newspapers, a Bible, and even a track and field medal were among the findings as the Christina School District unlocked a 69-year-old time capsule Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton emptied the time capsule that was behind the 1953 cornerstone at the Drew Educational Center, a school named after Charles Richard Drew, one of the leaders in early 20th century blood transfusion research.
Delaware County Leadership: Joseph Cafarchio, Executive Vice President, Meridian Bank
Joe Cafarchio, Executive Vice President at Meridian Bank, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up as the second oldest of eight children in East Syracuse, New York. He told how he learned responsibility at an early age by helping take care of his younger siblings, including cooking dinners from scratch.
Copy of TD Bank and Capital One Expanding in Center City to Recruit New Top Talent
The growing prevalence of remote work has left many companies unsure how to utilize their former office spaces, with numerous corporations finding their buildings much more empty. But for TD Bank and Capital One, see an opportunity. Per The Philadelphia Inquirer, both of these top banks are making moves to...
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
State senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
The Foundation for Delaware County Helps with Chester Waterfront Project
Artist rendering of a revamped public waterfront park connecting the community to the Delaware River.Image via Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County. The Foundation for Delaware County has awarded a multi-year grant to The Riverfront Alliance of Delaware County charged with the development of the Delaware County waterfront.
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
Are These Historic Mansions in Chester County the Perfect Place for Your Wedding?
Loche Aerie Mansion in Malvern.Image via Loch Aerie Mansion. If you are looking for the right place to get married, there are several historic mansions in Chester County that would provide the perfect background for a memorable wedding, writes County Lines Magazine.
aroundambler.com
Blue Bell woman celebrates 100th great-grandchild
A baby born in Lafayette Hill marks the 100th great-grandchild for a Blue Bell woman. NBC10’s Deanna Durante reported on the family’s milestone.
General Recreation Keeps Playgrounds Healthy with These Helpful Products
The COVID-19 virus and other health threats like Monkeypox are still making headlines and keeping the focus on healthy playgrounds for children and adults alike. General Recreation, Inc. in Newtown Square continues to offer several tools to keep everyone healthy. These tools to keep children and caregivers healthy, including “Play...
phillyvoice.com
Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM
Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
sanatogapost.com
Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?
HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
