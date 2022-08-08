DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — As the school year is slowly approaching, Upper Darby is looking into many different options on how to handle the teacher shortage. District administrators are working with the teacher’s union and parents to get creative. “Obviously there’s a national crisis and we’re not able to elude or escape that reality,” Superintendent Daniel McGarry said. School districts are in dire need of teachers nationwide, especially here at home. “We are going to hold on for as long as we can, keep our schools open for our kids and keep pushing forward,” McGarry said, “but there needs to be bigger...

