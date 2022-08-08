ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

DELCO.Today

WilmU’s Organizational Leadership Program Empowers Forward-Thinking Leaders

Image via Wilmington University. When Macy’s executive Paul Seiverd wanted to improve his productivity, he turned to Wilmington University. As a senior manager who leads over 800 employees, he chose the university for its flexible schedules and ability to transfer credits from his previous institution seamlessly. But he also was attracted to the university’s new Bachelor’s in Organizational Leadership program.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

Drexel will offer 50% tuition discount to community college grads from Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Beginning in 2023, Drexel University will make access to its bachelors degree programs more affordable with a 50% tuition discount for community college graduates from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The Drexel Promise program, unveiled on Tuesday, will welcome applications from transfer students who hold associate degrees from accredited community colleges...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Teacher Scarcity Puts Upper Darby High Students into Community College

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Dan McGarry outside Upper Darby High School.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Upper Darby School District is combating teacher shortages in the new school year by taking the unusual step of paying for some high school students to attend classes at Delaware County Community College, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Warns Teacher Shortage ‘Going To Only Get Worse’ Without Action

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — As the school year is slowly approaching, Upper Darby is looking into many different options on how to handle the teacher shortage. District administrators are working with the teacher’s union and parents to get creative. “Obviously there’s a national crisis and we’re not able to elude or escape that reality,” Superintendent Daniel McGarry said. School districts are in dire need of teachers nationwide, especially here at home. “We are going to hold on for as long as we can, keep our schools open for our kids and keep pushing forward,” McGarry said, “but there needs to be bigger...
UPPER DARBY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Bible, hurdles medal among findings as Christina opens up 1953 Drew School time capsule

Newspapers, a Bible, and even a track and field medal were among the findings as the Christina School District unlocked a 69-year-old time capsule Tuesday night. Superintendent Dr. Dan Shelton emptied the time capsule that was behind the 1953 cornerstone at the Drew Educational Center, a school named after Charles Richard Drew, one of the leaders in early 20th century blood transfusion research.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

State senator introduces hospital reform legislation to address ‘destabilizing effect’ from recent closures

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A state senator who represents Chester County plans to introduce legislation to address the flurry of hospital closures and service shutdowns that have swept through the region in recent years.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Chestnut Hill Hospital to be sold to Temple Health, Redeemer and PCOM

Three Philadelphia health institutions have teamed up to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital from Tower Health, the latest sale announced by the Reading-based hospital system. A consortium formed by Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine will take over the 148-bed teaching hospital in Northwest Philadelphia, which was founded in 1903.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Can Local Rail Grant Winners Repeat 2021 Success?

HARRISBURG PA – Three local organizations last year won a combined total of $1.97 million in state rail transportation and rail freight assistance program grants. This year’s question is whether they, or others like them, can do it again. Grant applications are being accepted now through Sept. 2...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
