Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Caswell County, North Carolina (Real Estate Manor)
Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Caswell County, North Carolina. It’s in Leasburg off Highway NC-119. It’s not far from Hyco Lake and actually has a lake of its own on what is a 119 acre property. The house is over 6000 square feet in size and is essentially a manor away from the city, but still a short drive to the urban NC Triangle area. Take a look at our video tour of this real estate listing.
Raleigh's oldest craft brewery to close; plans 2023 relocation and relaunch
Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its doors at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
1 North Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in North Carolina made the cut.
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Joins Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) as Joint Venture Partner in $650 million Caesars Virginia Development In Danville, Virginia
DANVILLE, Va., August 10, 2022 – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (“EBCI”) today announced their partnership in the development of Caesars Virginia, which officially breaks ground in Danville this week. The $650 million project will be a tourism engine and economic driver for Danville and the broader region. The full-service entertainment facility will create thousands of construction and operational jobs and is scheduled to open in late 2024.
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country
Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
A cut above: Entrepreneur embraces future of lawn mowing
Step inside Heritage Saw & Mower in Mebane and you might find Steven Rose in his showroom, touting the benefits of the state-of-the-art, gas-powered mowers and other lawn and garden equipment he sells. Not interested in the traditional tools? Rose can unroll an encyclopedic knowledge of push-button, programmable, battery-powered equipment. You may also catch him behind the counter, arms deep in a small engine, or diagnosing a problematic weed whacker.
Old Wake Forest car dealership to transform into food hall
WAKE FOREST, N.C.(WNCN)- Food halls have proven to be popular gathering places in the Triangle. From Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh to Boxyard in RTP, they attract heavy crowds on evenings and weekends. Now, Wake Forest could see a food hall coming to town. Discover Wake Forest announced...
5 Cities Where Rental Home Prices Have Skyrocketed 40% or More
Millions of would-be homeowners have found themselves locked out of a housing market where prices have soared beyond their capacity to afford them. That leaves renting as their only option. Unfortunately, things aren’t much better in the rental market. If anything, “renting a property may be even more challenging...
7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte
It might be a while before it starts to feel like fall, but the first sign of the new season is finally here: apple picking has begun. Here are seven orchards with pick-your-own apple orchards within two hours of Charlotte. Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill About an hour from Charlotte, Windy Hill is a destination […] The post 7 pick-your-own apple orchards within 2 hours of Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Large power outage impacts High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A large power outage impacted the City of High Point on Tuesday. According to the High Point Facebook page, they were working on restoring power across the city after a “large” power outage. The power was restored around 2:40 p.m., according to the City of High Point. Officials are still […]
Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Group wants to help save Wheels Family Fun Park in Durham. The City of Durham is about to put out another survey asking for residents'...
Cheapest gallon of gas in NC found in Greensboro; national average now below $4
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The cheapest gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in North Carolina can be found in Greensboro. Shannon’s Stop & Shop on West Gate City Boulevard posted $3.12 per gallon as of Sunday, GasBuddy’s survey of fuel outlets showed. Across the Greensboro market prices fell another 16.5 cents last week, and the average […]
Durham County will buy Hope Valley shopping center and slice of land in Hayti
The Board of Elections will move into an old Kroger inside a Durham strip mall that’s sat empty since 2018, when the grocer pulled out of the Triangle.
A union drive is underway at Amazon’s huge new Garner facility. Can workers win in NC?
Union has built coalition of pro-union workers at Garner facility, but not yet nearly large enough to win an election.
Free COVID-19 tests available for NC residents in select ZIP codes. How to get them.
Residents can send for five free COVID-19 tests that are available for eligible NC residents.
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
STORM BLOG: Some households without power in Guilford County
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as strong thunderstorms pass through the Triad Tuesday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. We...
Couple on anniversary beach trip have more to celebrate after $100,000 NC lottery win
“I’ve always fantasized about winning a big prize in the lottery.”
Earthquake reported in Archdale, North Carolina
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Video above: Recent earthquake activity spike in South Carolina. Another earthquake was reported in the Carolinas, but it wasn't in Elgin this time. The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.0 magnitude earthquake in Archdale, North Carolina, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday. We point out that it...
