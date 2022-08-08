Check Out This Castle For Sale In Burlington, North Carolina (Real Estate Listing) – Mike Swanson

Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Caswell County, North Carolina. It’s in Leasburg off Highway NC-119. It’s not far from Hyco Lake and actually has a lake of its own on what is a 119 acre property. The house is over 6000 square feet in size and is essentially a manor away from the city, but still a short drive to the urban NC Triangle area. Take a look at our video tour of this real estate listing.

CASWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO