Americus Times-Recorder
Veronda L. Cladd named CIS Instructor at South Georgia Technical College
AMERICUS – Veronda L. Cladd of Americus was hired as the new full-time Computer Information Systems and Networking Instructor for the South Georgia Technical College Americus campus effective immediately, announced South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford. She will report to South Georgia Technical College Vice President of Academic Affairs David Kuipers and the Dean of Enrollment Management Julie Partain.
Clayton News Daily
Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
wfxl.com
City of Thomasville welcomes film industry
The City of Thomasville says it is camera ready and film friendly. "Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films." said the city. Thomasville has experienced success...
Thomasville brings Hollywood to south Georgia
THOMASVILLE — Over the last four years, Thomasville has become a desired backdrop for the independent film industry, with five movies made in Thomas County, attracting award-winning actors to star in those films. Thomasville officials say they would like to continue that growth. Filmmaking has the opportunity to use...
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
Americus Times-Recorder
Nine South Georgia Technical College LPN Students Receive Nursing Pins
AMERICUS – Nine graduates of the South Georgia Technical College (SGTC) Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program received their nursing pins in a recent ceremony in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus. A crowd of family, friends, administrators, and instructors attended the event to show their support as the students participated in the traditional pinning ritual.
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
WALB 10
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgians said they are still stunned by the video of people running for their lives as shots rang out Friday night during a high school football game. The shooting incident happened during the high school football scrimmage game between Wilcox County High Patriots and...
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
Albany City Commission agrees to concessions on sales tax, requests consolidation ballot question
ALBANY — The sage of reaching an agreement between the city of Albany and Dougherty County on a proposed sales tax referendum seemingly lurched toward a possible conclusion on Tuesday as city officials agreed to the county’s final proposal, or at least mostly agreed. The choice for the...
GBI investigating one dead on Brookdale Drive in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working on a homicide investigation in Americus, Americus Police confirmed to News 3. Police Chief Mike Scott tells News 3 there is one dead on Brookdale Drive. The deceased has not been identified. WRBL News 3 will continue to follow this developing story and provide […]
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
Darton Health Professions Foundation awards $61,000 in scholarships
ALBANY — The Darton Health Professions Foundation recently announced more than $61,000 in scholarship awards to students for the fall 2022 semester. “This round, we received excellent applications from students who were academically astute and presented a wide range of financial needs,” Randae Davis, executive director of the Darton Foundation, said in a news release. “More than 165 applicants applied for our named, endowed and need-based scholarships, and we switched to a new application portal that reduced the duplication of applying for multiple scholarships. This new system made it easier to upload supporting documentation, and it was a great process.”
Take the good with the bad
ALBANY -- Every outing for celebrated photographer Ulf Kirchdorfer is an adventure. To wit: Last week I was out with a friend, who is a specialist in fungi and worked for the USDA and FDA for over 30 years, and we spent four hours in the woods where I had the good fortune to learn about mushrooms and photograph several species. In addition to all the photos and a great experience, I learned after some hours that I had come down with the worst case of chigger bites I have had in my entire life. I don't think the readership of The Albany Herald would enjoy photos of chigger bites, so I am sending along instead a photo of a beautiful skink we encountered in the woods.
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
WALB 10
Victim identified in Americus homicide investigation
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The victim of an Americus homicide has been identified, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The GBI is investigating the death of Calvin Jerome Smith, 19. It happened Monday on the 200 block of Brookdale Drive. Agents said the Americus Police Department asked for...
Bodies still stacking up in Dougherty County due to drug overdose deaths, GBI staff shortage
ALBANY — During previous surges in COVID-19 Dougherty County was forced to request mobile morgues from the state to store bodies. While deaths related to the novel coronavirus have plummeted in recent months, bodies are still sometimes stacked up. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, for instance, has at times...
wfxl.com
26-year-old dies in drowning incident in Berrien County
A 26-year-old man is dead after a reported drowning in Berrien County on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 7 p.m., on August 5, deputies responded to the Alapaha River on highway 135 at the Berrien Atkinson County Line for a possible drowning. A man at the scene told Deputies that he...
wfxl.com
GBI and Fitzgerald police seeking information in double homicide investigation
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Fitzgerald Police Department are seeking information that leads to an arrest for the homicides of brothers Kevin and Cedric Kind. The Kind Brothers were found deceased on July 19, 2019, in Fitzgerald, GA. A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to the...
