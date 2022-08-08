ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

abovethelaw.com

How General Counsels Can Activate The Hidden Job Market (And Connect With Executive Recruiters)

Want to land a coveted general counsel role at a Fortune 500 company? While a number of general counsel roles are publicly advertised on LinkedIn’s jobs portal or on sites such as goinhouse.com, the most coveted general counsel roles for top-tier and public companies are often part of the hidden job market. The hidden job market is a term that refers to positions “hidden” from plain view (i.e., not advertised), such as an external executive search firm conducting a confidential job search.
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Are Attorneys Still Uprooting From Their Jobs?

The temptation for attorneys to pull up roots and leave their jobs still persists after more than two years of the Great Resignation, according to the results from two recent Bloomberg Law surveys. Last month, I analyzed survey results showing that many attorneys reported that their colleagues who left their...
bloomberglaw.com

Six Misconceptions About Employee Retention Credit Eligibility

In March 2020, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s employee retention credit in just 12 days with no contemporary legislative history. The IRS has not and will not issue formal regulatory guidance, leaving some gray areas and many unanswered questions for taxpayers. The initial confusion surrounding eligibility for the employee retention credit was further exacerbated by subsequent legislative changes to the CARES Act, resulting in an eligibility matrix for employers to navigate with little guidance.
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Signs Chips Bill, Unleashing Subsidies for US Production

President Joe Biden signed into law a broad competition bill Tuesday that includes about $52 billion to boost domestic semiconductor research and development, calling it a “once-in-a-generation investment in America itself.”. “We need to make these chips here in America to bring down everyday costs and create jobs,” said...
bloomberglaw.com

Gas Turbine Maker, Workers’ $1.8 Million Wage Suit Deal Approved

Solar Turbines Inc. and workers who say it stiffed them on pay won final approval for a $1.8 million deal resolving their wage-and-hour suit in federal court in California. Machinist Jose Diaz accuses the Caterpillar Inc. subsidiary of violating California labor laws, including on overtime pay, meal and rest period premiums, and wage statements. The workers’ settlement with the gas turbine manufacturer “provides a fair resolution of the claims,” the US District Court for the Southern District of California said.
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
bloomberglaw.com

3M, Veterans Spar Over Effect of Earplug Maker’s Bankruptcy Bid

The federal court overseeing vast litigation against 3M Co. and its Aearo Technologies LLC subsidiary over allegedly ineffective combat earplugs will quickly address arguments that the service members’ suits should continue against 3M despite Aearo’s bankruptcy filing. More than 290,000 product liability lawsuits filed against 3M and Aearo...
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Classes Future Restructuring Lawyers Should Consider

So you’ve just finished your summer associate program and received an offer to work with the firm’s bankruptcy and restructuring team. You might be wondering what law school classes you should take in your final year of law school to help you prepare for your first year of practice. Chapter 11 practice touches on almost every area of the law, but some key subjects will be more beneficial than others.
bloomberglaw.com

What’s in the Tax and Energy Deal for Employers, Workers

Tacked on to the vast majority of climate-focused tax incentives that make up the reconciliation deal brokered by Senate Democrats are bonuses that can be unlocked if certain labor standards are met. The Inflation Reduction Act that squeaked through the Senate Sunday would provide hundreds of billions of dollars over...
freightwaves.com

Freight companies begin sharing capacity data with feds

Carriers, shippers and logistics companies have started sharing critical freight capacity information with the federal government in the first data exchange aimed at untangling congested supply chains. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the development Wednesday before hosting a meeting of participants in its Freight Logistics Optimization Works (FLOW) program.
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
bloomberglaw.com

Chief Talent Officer Reflects on Building Firm Culture During Covid

It has been a little over a year since I stepped into the role as chief legal talent officer at Troutman Pepper, a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys. As I reflect on the past 12 months, there are a few observations I have made and insights I have gained that might be helpful to those tasked with helping to drive business goals through successful talent strategies.
bloomberglaw.com

Greenberg, Nelson Mullins Run SPAC for Fintech Platform Seamless

Nelson Mullins is advising Seamless Group Inc., a global fintech platform for e-wallets, financial institutions, and merchants, on its merger with a special purpose acquisition company. Greenberg Traurig is counseling the New York-based SPAC, INFINT Acquisition Corporation, on the transaction, which aims to provide Seamless with funds to build a...
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Keeping Pace With the Evolving Demands of Money Mobility

In 2021, 59% of United States consumers opened at least one new account with a financial services provider. At the same time, 67% of U.S. consumers access their bank through digital channels, from checking balances and paying bills to monitoring transaction alerts. Bank of America CEO Bryan Moynihan recently said that 85% of deposits are handled or enabled digitally, with only 15% even involving a teller.
