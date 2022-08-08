Read full article on original website
Related
Point-and-shoot compact cameras aren't dead, they've just changed
Coolpix, Cyber-shot, PowerShot, Exilim; these compact camera sub-brands all now sound like they're from a bygone era. And their demise has been all-but-confirmed by a new report from Japan that most major camera manufacturers, including Nikon, Sony, and Canon, are now dramatically scaling back their point-and-shoot camera offerings, if not abandoning them entirely.
I've never owned a Canon camera and I probably never will
It's been more than 10 years since I owned my first digital camera and in that time I have changed brands several times – but never to Canon. I know they make amazing cameras and Canon users are fiercely loyal, but there’s never been a camera I’ve really wanted (or that I could afford).
The Verge
These Canon cameras are secretly Robots in Disguise
Don’t you just hate it when you pick up your trusty Canon EOS R5, only to discover it’s actually a sneaky Transformer? Well bad news, because this nightmarish future spotted by TFormers is actually becoming a reality next year thanks to a collaboration between Takara Tomy (the Japanese company behind the Transformers toys) and Canon (the Japanese company behind… well you get the idea).
The Verge
Here’s what iOS 16’s new battery percent indicator should have looked like
Apple finally added the battery percent indicator back to the status bar in the latest iOS 16 beta, and as my colleague Victoria Song wrote, it’s hideous. I’m normally somebody who keeps battery percentages off anyway, but the new one seems like it’s just bad. As Victoria pointed out, one particularly egregious issue is that the icon’s “battery” is full no matter what the percentage says, which makes the icon harder to parse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
The best spy cameras in 2022: how to see other people without being seen
Protect yourself and your property discretely, with the best spy cameras available right now
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch provides features for outdoorsy people
Wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch anywhere you go. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this feature-packed watch is durable enough for wherever you want to go. Hike, cycle, and more while wearing this smartwatch, which uses enhanced Sapphire Crystal on its display to resist wear and tear. Not only that, but its durable titanium casing also protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Furthermore, its D-Buckle Sport Band offers durability, sleekness, and a clean fit. Its incredible battery is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch4, and the watch has a GPX feature as well. Share your routes with friends via the Samsung Health app when you use Route Workout. And download hiking and cycling routes as well. Helpful turn-by-turn directions keep you on track, and the Track back feature helps you follow the same route home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Verge
How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4
After its recent announcements at the August 10th Unpacked event, Samsung’s latest generation of foldable phones are official, and they’re coming out soon. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are promising many refinements to Samsung’s established foldable formula. It remains a two-pronged approach: the cheaper Flip 4 folds in half from a “normal”-sized phone to a tiny device that’s easily pocketable, while the ultra-flagship Fold 4 sits at the top end, expanding from an average-sized phone to a mini tablet. Both models are set to arrive on August 26th, and preorders are now open across retailers and carriers.
The Verge
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a little better and still too expensive
Samsung, purveyor of the only serious foldables available on a global scale, is taking a victory lap with the Galaxy Fold 4. As is tradition, the company has announced full details after a parade of teases and leaks, confirming what we strongly suspected: it’s not a huge update. The...
The Verge
Vergecast: Amazon buys Roomba, non-watch wearables, and the best cheap(er) phones
Every Wednesday and Friday, The Verge publishes our flagship podcast, The Vergecast, where our editors make sense of the week’s most important technology news. On Wednesdays, editor-at-large David Pierce leads a selection of The Verge’s expert staffers in an exploration of how gadgets and software affect our lives — and which ones you should bring into your home.
DJI Avata Leak Teases A Drone You Can Fly Indoors
It looks like DJI is gearing up to launch a new FPV drone with a CineWhoop design, one that has appeared in a few big leaks alongside FCC documents.
SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy rocket returns to launch pad (photos)
SpaceX's massive "Booster 7" Super Heavy rocket prototype moved back to the launch pad Aug. 5 and 6 to prep for an orbital test flight with Starship later this year.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a fashion-forward foldable with minor improvements
It’s not a day for big updates or surprises from Samsung, and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is holding the line. It’s the latest generation of Samsung’s smaller foldable, and it comes with some small but meaningful upgrades, like a bigger battery, upgraded camera hardware, and a stronger main display. There are some new colors, too, which you can mix and match to create your own “bespoke” Flip 4. But if you were holding your breath for a price drop, then we’ve got some bad news for you: it still starts at $999 — affordable by foldable standards but still in the upper echelons of smartphone pricing.
WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam has a 120º lens & wide field of view
Capture everything with the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam. Boasting a 120-degree wide-angle lens, it has a wide field of view and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for clear images. Moreover, it offers auto-framing and presenter-tracking features for your work presentations. This automatically frames you as you enter or leave its field of view. With AI enhanced lighting, it has backlight compensation as well as low-light compensation so you always look bright and professional. Additionally, it provides 8x digital zoom to zoom in when you want. And dual AI noise-canceling mics with a 5-meter range block out unnecessary sound. Furthermore, its convenient app control and simple control icons work with Windows and macOS for video configuration and color adjustment. Ideal for small and medium meeting rooms, it can stream 4K Ultra HD video at 30 fps, 1080p Full HD at 60 fps, and 720p at 90 fps.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a more comfortable design and hi-fi audio
Continuing its string of iterative hardware updates today, Samsung is introducing the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The company says they’re smaller and more comfortable than the original Buds Pro, and the new model supports 24-bit audio playback over Bluetooth — if you’re using a Samsung phone, that is. Preorders for the $229.99 Buds 2 Pro start today, and they’ll be available on August 26th. (That’s $30 more expensive than the launch price of the original pair.) Samsung’s latest top-of-the-line earbuds will be offered in black, white, and purple.
Gear Patrol
Garmin Just Released an Updated Version Of Its Most Popular GPS Watch
When it comes to producing well-equipped and long-lasting watches, Garmin is one of the most trusted names in the business. Founded in 1989, the brand has its roots in creating top-notch GPS watches for the aviation industry, and almost three daces later, everyday outdoor enthusiasts as well as pilots continue to strap Garmin onto their wrists for reliable and functional performance in the field.
The Verge
How to start experimenting with Google Lens
This morning, I was idly looking through my Twitter feed and came across a thread discussing Starbucks’ recent hiring of a former Pinkerton intelligence analyst, which led to a discussion of the history of the Pinkertons as strikebreakers, which led to a 19th-century illustration of a crowd of women confronting uniformed men with guns. Curious as to the source of the illustration, I aimed my Pixel 6 phone at it and tapped on the Google Lens icon on the right side of my homepage’s Google search field.
The best camera under $100 in 2022: low cost cameras that still take decent shots
The best camera under $100 will enable you to capture some amazing memories on a budget and you'll be amazed at what you can get for your money
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
Comments / 0