Weekday planner: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte including concerts and Panthers Fan Fest

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

Mobile Photography

SkillPop Online | 7-8:30pm | $24 | Details

Why you should go: Content creator and photographer Chris Rodarte ( @rodartes.corner ) will help you step up your mobile photography game. He’ll cover some of the fundamental techniques like composition, lighting and editing.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9

Guided Meditation Series

Selenite Beauty | Second Tuesdays; 6-7pm | Free; registration required | Details

Why you should go: Start your week with a guided meditation that will leave you feeling calm and refreshed.

OH Well: CorePower Yoga

Optimist Hall (patio above El Thrifty) | 6-7pm | Free; registration required | Details

Why you should go: Bring a mat, a towel and some water and end your day by moving to the music.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Wednesday Night Live at the Bechtler: Game Night

Bechtler Museum of Modern Art | 5-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Bring the family or a group of friends to play games like cornhole and giant Jenga on the Plaza or pinball and Bechtler bingo in the galleries. Current exhibitions on view include “The Bechtler Collection” and “Jean Tinguely: A Life in Motion”

Homemade Summer Fruit Pies

SkillPop Online | 7-8:30pm | $24 | Details

Why you should go: Keia Mastrianni, owner of Milk Glass Pie, will show you how to make a centerpiece-worthy peach-blackberry pie.

Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert

PNC Music Pavilion | 7:30pm | $29.50 | Details

Why you should go: This one-of-a-kind, movie-viewing experience will have an on-stage band performing the soundtrack of Encanto as it plays on the big screen.

Full Moon Paddle

Mt. Holly Boat Landing (724 Elm Ave.) | August 10-11; 8:30-10pm | $60 | Details

Why you should go: Watch the moon rise as you kayak on this scenic, undisturbed section of the Catawba River. This adventure is for beginners to experienced paddlers. Kayaks, P.F.D.s, lights, paddles and even s’mores around a bonfire will be provided.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

Mobile Blood Drive

Midnight Mulligan | 4-9pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: If you’re able to, consider being a donor in this local blood drive event. All donors will receive a $20 gift card to Midnight Mulligan.

River Jam Run: Race Edition

Whitewater Center | 5:30-8pm | $20-$25 | Details

Why you should go: Take your run off-road for a 5k or 10k run throughout the Center’s extensive trail system. Happens every second Thursday of the month.

Girls Night Out

Luck Factory Games | 6-10pm | $5 | Details

Why you should go: Have a fun game night with the girls playing classic games or learning new ones. Admission is buy-one-get-one-free.

Real Talk About Millennial Homebuying

Resident Culture South End | 6-8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Get the information you need from top real estate experts to navigate the current housing market and get the house you want.

Happy Hours Cocktail Class: Summer Punch Pitchers

Billy Sunday | 6-8pm | $55 | Details

Why you should go: Learn how to prepare a “pitcher-perfect” summertime punch with the help of Billy Sunday’s drink expert, Stephanie Andrews. All ingredients and tools will be provided and of course, you’ll be able to enjoy your drink creation following the class.

Wiz Khalifa & Logic – Vinyl Verse Tour

PNC Music Pavilion | 6:30pm| $29.50+ | Details

Why you should go: Grammy-nominated artists Wiz Khalifa and Logic will share the stage in an energy-packed performance featuring new collaborations and a few throwbacks.

Crossroads Cinema

Camp North End | 7pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: It’s Thursday at Camp North End which means it’s time for another feature on the big screen. Bring your lawn chair or blanket for a screening of Clueless.

Panthers Fan Fest

Bank of America Stadium | Doors: 5:30pm; Practice: 7pm | $5 | Details

Why you should go: Get fired up for the upcoming season and check out the Panthers as they practice on the stadium field. There will be performances by the TopCats, Sir Purr, PurrCussion and the Black & Blue Crew, plus a firework and laser show to top off the evening.

QC Comedy Experience Kick-Off Show

Stage Door Theater at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center | 7:30pm | $10 | Details

Why you should go: Get ready to laugh your sock off from a mix of stand-up and improv performances.

Housework Presents: RHUNE

Bassment Charlotte | 9pm to 2am | Free before 11pm, $10 after 11pm | Details

Why you should go: House artist RHUNE is joined by local DJ DOMii for a fun night of bass and electronic dance music.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

10 Years, Still Here – Celebrating a Decade of Dogs

Lucky Dog Bark & Brew Steele Creek | Aug. 12-14 | Price | Details

Why you should go: In honor of its 10th anniversary, Lucky Dog is throwing a weekend-long celebration at all three of its locations. Swing by the Uptown location on Friday for live music by Rumor Mill. The Lake Norman location will have live music on Saturday and the Steele Creek location will have even more performances on Sunday.

CLT Free Skate Summer Sessions

Victoria Yards | 3-10pm | $20-$30 | Details

Why you should go: Meet up with CLT Free Skate for its first-ever outdoor roller rink skate sesh. There will be music, food trucks and other vendors.

Keys N Krates

The Music Yard | 6pm | $25+ | Details

Why you should go: Experience the sample-driven sounds of Keys N Krates as they make their Music Yard debut for a special sunset set.

Keith Urban – The Speed of Now World Tour

PNC Music Pavillion | 7pm | $29.50 | Details

Why you should go: Sing along to hits from the country music legend Keith Urban.

Beer Garden Movie Night: Shrek

Brewers at 4001 Yancey | 8pm | Free | Details

Why you should go: Head to the taproom for a screening of perennial favorite Shrek. There will be free popcorn and drinks available for purchase.

An Emo & Pop Punk Pajama Party

Amos’ South End | 9pm | $12-$15 | Details

Why you should go: Roll up in your coziest pajamas or onesie to rock out to classic emo and pop punk songs. The set list includes artists like Fall Out Boy, My Chemical Romance and Paramore.

