ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Continues Tuesday; Isolated Strong Storm Possible

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOtdy_0h8nuxbj00

Good evening. Monday marked day 5 of a likely 6-day heat wave, with another day of high heat and high humidity to get through before a pattern change begins and more seasonable temperatures return.

We’ve seen temperatures reach the mid-90s dating back to Thursday of last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fKb3m_0h8nuxbj00

Just like the last few days, a “heat advisory” is in effect until Tuesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUyWq_0h8nuxbj00

After tying the record high of 95 on Sunday, we also tied the record of 95 on Monday. The previous record for August 8 was 95 from 1909.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ON4Wl_0h8nuxbj00

Southwest winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255s75_0h8nuxbj00

Hour by Hour // A look at the next hours’ conditions »

On-shore winds keep the coast in the 80s for highs, with breezy and humid conditions. Persistent southwest winds are kicking up the surf to 4-5 feet. We also have a Small Craft Advisory for boaters by the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tjaXL_0h8nuxbj00

Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditions by the coast »

Uncomfortably warm and humid conditions continue tonight, with lows around the mid to upper 70s. There is a small chance for a shower along with some patchy fog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16pGbD_0h8nuxbj00

Tuesday is looking like our final day in the 90s, at least for a little while. It will be hot and breezy with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i74aR_0h8nuxbj00

While the day starts with some sunshine, clouds increase in the afternoon, with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms late day and evening .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qaxgc_0h8nuxbj00

A slow-moving cold front will keep the risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and part of Thursday. It also brings a return of more seasonable temperatures and, eventually, more comfortable humidity by the end of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UC41y_0h8nuxbj00

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: A Dry and Sunny Weekend on Deck

Happy Saturday! We have a pleasant stretch of weather through the weekend with low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and generally dry skies. Dew points in the 50s over the next several days will give the air the feel of early Fall in terms of moisture in the air. Early morning clouds will give way to partly […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Showers Thursday Morning, Especially Near Coast

Good Thursday Morning… We will start the day with clouds, showers, and fog Thursday morning, followed by drier weather by mid-late afternoon. In fact, we should see some partial sun return by late afternoon and early evening A weather system passing offshore will graze our area with some rain Thursday morning. The best chance to […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Partly Sunny, Dry Comfortable Saturday, Upper 70s

Good Saturday Morning We have a pleasant stretch of weather through the weekend with low humidity, comfortable temperatures, and generally dry skies. Dew points in the 50s over the next several days will give the air the feel of early Fall in terms of moisture in the air PRE-DAWN TEMPERATURES SATURDAY 5:00AM Any early morning […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Heat Index#Humid#Ocean Bay Beach#Wednes
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Few Showers/Thunder Overnight; Partly Sunny Friday

Good Friday Morning Some passing showers/thunder between 12am to 3am. Some patchy fog towards daybreak Humidity will be lower on Friday, with a mix of clouds and sun. A “slight” chance of an isolated-brief shower by late afternoon or early evening. Most, if not all, of the day, is dry. Highs reaching the low 80s […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy