Weather Alert: Heat Advisory Continues Tuesday; Isolated Strong Storm Possible

Good evening. Monday marked day 5 of a likely 6-day heat wave, with another day of high heat and high humidity to get through before a pattern change begins and more seasonable temperatures return.

We’ve seen temperatures reach the mid-90s dating back to Thursday of last week.

Just like the last few days, a “heat advisory” is in effect until Tuesday evening.

After tying the record high of 95 on Sunday, we also tied the record of 95 on Monday. The previous record for August 8 was 95 from 1909.

Southwest winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

On-shore winds keep the coast in the 80s for highs, with breezy and humid conditions. Persistent southwest winds are kicking up the surf to 4-5 feet. We also have a Small Craft Advisory for boaters by the afternoon.

Uncomfortably warm and humid conditions continue tonight, with lows around the mid to upper 70s. There is a small chance for a shower along with some patchy fog.

Tuesday is looking like our final day in the 90s, at least for a little while. It will be hot and breezy with the heat index between 100 and 105 degrees.

While the day starts with some sunshine, clouds increase in the afternoon, with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms late day and evening .

A slow-moving cold front will keep the risk of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and part of Thursday. It also brings a return of more seasonable temperatures and, eventually, more comfortable humidity by the end of the week.

