Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
New PlayStation Controller Revealed
Backbone has revealed a new PlayStation controller. If you play purely PS4 or PS5, the new piece of hardware won't concern you, but if you play games on iPhone then you may want to check out the officially-licensed controller. Of course, not only can it be used to play games on the App Store that support controllers, but it can be used to play PS4 and PS5 games via Remote Play, with the iPhone serving as a charger for the controller.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
dotesports.com
All confirmed and leaked new weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
A Call of Duty game is only as good as its weaponry, and Modern Warfare 2 will follow in the franchise’s footsteps with some sick new tools of the trade. The Modern Warfare franchise has seen an incredible amount of classic guns. Who can forget the ACR or Intervention from the original MW2? Or the Striker and FMG9 from MW3? Anticipation is high for what kind of guns the new MW2 will have.
TechRadar
Just got a PS5? Here's where to buy the best PS5 games for their cheapest ever prices
Now that some of you out there may have just secured a console in the latest PS5 restock at Amazon you're going to want some games to play. Handily, there's a big summer sale that's just got underway at Amazon and GameStop that features a vast selection of the best PS5 games at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PlayStation Announced August Game Catalog For PS Plus
The latest games to be added into August's Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium have been announced, beefing up that enviable Yakuza lineup with a few... stranger choices. We were already aware that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 were on their way to the subscription...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
hypebeast.com
'Grand Theft Auto VI' Leaks Suggest a Map as Big as 'Red Dead Redemption 2'
New leaks for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI are now giving fans an idea of just how large the new game’s map will be. According to GTA leaker Matheusvictorbr, Rockstar‘s new title will feature a playable map size as massive as the one found in its other sibling title Red Dead Redemption 2 and even come with a standalone, second map just like Guarma which will bring players into the Caribbean.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
The best FIFA 23 pre-order deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch and PC
EA Sports is looking to improve the latest iteration of its popular football franchise in every way possible when FIFA 23 releases on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia on September 30, 2022. For the first time ever, FIFA 23 will feature women's World...
FIFA・
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
The Lord Of The Rings Unreal Engine 5 Trailer Looks Movie Quality
Unreal Engine 5 has been showing off its abilities recently. There's been a plethora of fan made trailers both showing off its power, and its potential to bring wild ideas to the world of video games. Breaking Bad, for example, is a video game we didn't think we needed. But a fan made trailer, using the Unreal Engine 5, makes us crave it.
‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’ Beta Lands Mid-September, How To Play
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II officially hits your gaming systems in October, but players eager to get their hands on the latest shooter from the franchise will have access to the Beta in September. Playstation players will get first dibs followed by Xbox and PC users a week later. Infinity Ward dropped the intel […]
'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
'The Last Of Us Part 2' Hailed A "Storytelling Masterpiece" By Fan Who Previously Hated It
Despite its super positive critical reception, when The Last Of Us Part II released back in 2020, a number of fans of the first game were left unsatisfied with the sequel’s story direction. As well as a certain controversial plot point, which was arguably driven home way too hard (sorry) and many players weren’t really too keen on the focus on Abby.
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Now Ninth Best Selling Game Ever With Staggering Sales Number
Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to soar to higher heights with an astonishing 45 million units sold since its release in 2018. According to Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial earnings report, Red Dead has sold over 68 million units worldwide, so the fact that the third game in the franchise counts for two-thirds of its commercial success is staggering. Really though, I don't know what we expected. It's one of the greatest games ever made (and no, this is not about the ultra-realistic horse anatomy) for its incredible level of detail and heart-wrenching story that sticks with you long after the credits roll.
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’ PC Review: The Ultimate Port Of An Amazing Game
From the top of the Empire State Building, New York City stretches out invitingly, practically begging me to leap into the air. As I descend into the gaps between the countless buildings, I shoot a web into an unseen support, and make Manhattan my playground just like we’ve seen Peter Parker do a million times. There’s something about being the Webhead that has always appealed to me, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered channels that perfectly.
ComicBook
Persona 5 Royal Reveals First Next-Gen Gameplay
The first next-gen gameplay footage of Persona 5 Royal has now been revealed. Atlus announced earlier this year that it would be bringing the beloved JRPG to new platforms this fall, notably with new versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. And while we didn't see much of the game in action at the time of this announcement, new footage has now emerged that gives us a better idea of the title's improvements on new hardware.
Google Stadia Is Finally Getting A Feature People Might Actually Like
Google Stadia just hasn’t had the greatest of times, has it? I’m sure there are people out there enjoying what Stadia has to offer but I can’t say it’s the hottest property on the block. Previously, Google confirmed that they’re “working really hard” on the future of Stadia but we’re yet to see what that future looks like. Well, Stadia is finally getting a feature that fans might actually be pleased with.
IGN
Xbox Announces Gamescom Plans, Including a 6-Hour Livestream
Xbox is back at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this year, and it's released an official line up and schedule. Plans include a six-hour livestream and insight into a number of previously announced games. The Xbox Booth @ gamescom Live Stream is a six-hour event that will take place on Thursday,...
Discord bot AI image generator predicts the 'last selfie ever taken'
These visuals of our expected demise will haunt me forever.
GAMINGbible
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0