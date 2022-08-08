Read full article on original website
Little League Batter Comforts Opposing Pitcher After He Accidentally Hit Him In The Head
This is just awesome. Touching moment in a Little League World Series regional tournament on Tuesday when a batter comforted an opposing pitcher after the kid accidentally drilled him in the head with a fastball... quote:. The scene all went down in the first inning of the Texas East vs....
Wiltfong Whiparound: LSU's big week of commitments
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong discusses several high-profile commits that could be headed to Baton Rouge this week.
Four-Star Zachary Safety Kylin Jackson Is Down To Two Schools, Will Announce Saturday
Michael DeMocker / For The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK. Four-star safety Kylin Jackson from Zachary, La. has announced his final two schools and will be making his college commitment this weekend. The 6-1, 200-pound defensive back will be deciding between LSU and Texas A&M on Saturday at 3:30...
