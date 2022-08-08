ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

Related
tigerdroppings.com

Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs

50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSUs path to a top 3 class:

LSU with all the leans and big time guys potentially in the fold will have a good chance to land a top 3 class this year. 5* ATH Nyckoles Harbor (9th national) 4-5* CB Javien Toviano (35th national) 4* CB Bravion Rodgers (39th national) 4-5* OL Lance Heard (60th national)
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Vermont State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Harold Perkins short camp clip

Jeremy Hill said today on the radio he’s gonna he a stud day 1. Is #33 Weeks? He looks massive. Check out that old school military haircut. I also have put on 40 pounds since high school but unfortunately don’t look like that haha. TD Sponsor. TD Fan.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

According to FPI, LSU will be favored in 9 games

Only not favored against bama, Auburn, and aTm. Per AFR. Watching a podcast today, Vegas has Tennessee as -4.5 favorites in Tiger Stadium. But, I believe we should be favored in FPI’s eyes at Auburn. They’re atrocious. LSU Fan. Baton Rouge. Member since Sep 2015. 9544 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Bayou#The Good Guys#The Pirate King#Set It Off#Trail#American Football#College Football#Ig#Lsu Fan Aggie#Lsu Fan New Orleans
tigerdroppings.com

According to Jeremy Hill, Daniels was given most of the 1st-team reps after the media left

Jeremy spilled the beans lol. He said the coaching staff threw a curveball during the media portion (not a surprise), but after the media left most reps went to Daniels. In the spring BK mentioned that they were working on Daniels’ technique to improve his accuracy, so I guess he’s made decent strides. He also worked with the receivers extensively during the summer and we know it’s all about rapport!
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
tigerdroppings.com

How difficult is it to raise $10MM for NIL? $100MM?

How about 100,000 die hard Tiger fans giving $100 of their hard earned monies (equivalent to going to 1 game). Would you give $100 if you could have the best talent in America?. Take it a step further and throw away $1,000 for $100MM in NIL money. Hell yeah! Don't...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

ESPN - Top Headlines Skewed about LSU WR Commit Sampson

This is one of the worst and misleading headlines I've every seen, sounds like a person who wants to play down the Commitment of the #36th Ranked Player in the Nation. Shame on you ESPN to approve of that Headline. "ESPN 300 WR Sampson stays home, picks LSU" Sounds like...
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy