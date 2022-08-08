ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
tigerdroppings.com

LSU - FSU Halftime prediction

Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs

50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSUs path to a top 3 class:

LSU with all the leans and big time guys potentially in the fold will have a good chance to land a top 3 class this year. 5* ATH Nyckoles Harbor (9th national) 4-5* CB Javien Toviano (35th national) 4* CB Bravion Rodgers (39th national) 4-5* OL Lance Heard (60th national)
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Track And Field#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Arden Key
brproud.com

Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
tigerdroppings.com

ESPN - Top Headlines Skewed about LSU WR Commit Sampson

This is one of the worst and misleading headlines I've every seen, sounds like a person who wants to play down the Commitment of the #36th Ranked Player in the Nation. Shame on you ESPN to approve of that Headline. "ESPN 300 WR Sampson stays home, picks LSU" Sounds like...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
tigerdroppings.com

According to Jeremy Hill, Daniels was given most of the 1st-team reps after the media left

Jeremy spilled the beans lol. He said the coaching staff threw a curveball during the media portion (not a surprise), but after the media left most reps went to Daniels. In the spring BK mentioned that they were working on Daniels’ technique to improve his accuracy, so I guess he’s made decent strides. He also worked with the receivers extensively during the summer and we know it’s all about rapport!
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Give me some dive bars in Baton Rouge

Talking Time Out Lounge, Fairway View level dive bars. The only 3 I know about are:. Posted on 8/9/22 at 8:38 am to Draconian Sanctions. Pour House in Drusilla Shopping Center is another one. Member since Oct 2005. 84234 posts. Online. Posted on 8/9/22 at 8:39 am to Draconian Sanctions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's

I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story

Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint

Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy