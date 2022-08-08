Read full article on original website
tigerdroppings.com
LSU - FSU Halftime prediction
Second half, both teams take off. That’s about what I thought it would be against Wisconsin and UCLA. Would love to jump on them like we did Miami awhile back. Brennan trips while walking out to mid field for the coin toss. Breaks wrist and tears rotator cuff. Daniel's throws pick 6 on the 1st play from scrimmage. Nuss comes in and hangs 3 tds on them early. 24-13 tigers @ the half.
tigerdroppings.com
Bravion Rogers CB’d to LSU by Spiegs
50% confidence. I like that he’s willing to make that leap but it’s far from a sure thing. From where? It’s LSU or bama, and there’s buzz he could commit in a few days and it’s LSU if that’s the case. Villanova Fan. Member...
tigerdroppings.com
Enjoyed reading some of the Aggie melts today. The irony of some of these…
These posters are turning in their fan cards and ate tired of the whoring to the highest bidder:. This one has finally figured out we’re colluding with Bama:. And, of course, our low academic standards give us another advantage over Aggies. And my fav of the day (already posted...
tigerdroppings.com
LSUs path to a top 3 class:
LSU with all the leans and big time guys potentially in the fold will have a good chance to land a top 3 class this year. 5* ATH Nyckoles Harbor (9th national) 4-5* CB Javien Toviano (35th national) 4* CB Bravion Rodgers (39th national) 4-5* OL Lance Heard (60th national)
Five-Star LSU Commit Inks First NIL Deal
Shelton Sampson, a top prospect in the 2023 cycle, signed a deal to make a branded clothing line
College Football Analyst Reveals Most "Anticipated" Game This Year
The college football season is upon us and with that comes some of the best games of the year. Texas A&M and Alabama are to square off against each other, as are Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oklahoma-Texas, Georgia-Florida, Clemson-Notre Dame, and so many more. Brad Crawford of 247Sports has named the...
Update on LSU's Quarterback Competition
The LSU quarterback battle is in full swing, fall camp starting to ramp up
WWL-TV
Who will be the starting QB for LSU football in 2022?
LSU football reports for fall camp today and the first day of practice starts on Thursday. What position battles will we see play out in the next month?
brproud.com
Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s Baton Rouge home goes up for sale
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Former LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade’s 4,377-square-foot Baton Rouge home is up for sale. Wade and his wife purchased the home in June 2017 for almost $1.3 million, according to a report from The Advocate. The listing on Realtor.com says the Highland Road home, which was listed on Friday, Aug. 5, is currently on sale for $1.57 million.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
tigerdroppings.com
If LSU vs Southern was called the Baton Rouge Bowl, what would you give out as a trophy?
Posted on 8/8/22 at 12:30 pm to deathvalleyfreak43. The winning team gets to be in a thuggin and luvin it video. A trophy of a guy smoking a blunt. Thank you for supporting our sponsors Posted to Everyone. Member since Jul 2021. 1465 posts. Posted on 8/8/22 at 12:40 pm...
tigerdroppings.com
ESPN - Top Headlines Skewed about LSU WR Commit Sampson
This is one of the worst and misleading headlines I've every seen, sounds like a person who wants to play down the Commitment of the #36th Ranked Player in the Nation. Shame on you ESPN to approve of that Headline. "ESPN 300 WR Sampson stays home, picks LSU" Sounds like...
Nick Saban Admits Standout Transfer's Had 'Difficult' Transition
It's not always easy to transfer for a new program, particularly when you're coming off injuries. On Sunday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban was asked how LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks has adjusted to life in Tuscaloosa. After a strong freshman season with the Tigers in 2020, Ricks was physically limited in 2021.
tigerdroppings.com
According to Jeremy Hill, Daniels was given most of the 1st-team reps after the media left
Jeremy spilled the beans lol. He said the coaching staff threw a curveball during the media portion (not a surprise), but after the media left most reps went to Daniels. In the spring BK mentioned that they were working on Daniels’ technique to improve his accuracy, so I guess he’s made decent strides. He also worked with the receivers extensively during the summer and we know it’s all about rapport!
tigerdroppings.com
Give me some dive bars in Baton Rouge
Talking Time Out Lounge, Fairway View level dive bars. The only 3 I know about are:. Posted on 8/9/22 at 8:38 am to Draconian Sanctions. Pour House in Drusilla Shopping Center is another one. Member since Oct 2005. 84234 posts. Online. Posted on 8/9/22 at 8:39 am to Draconian Sanctions.
tigerdroppings.com
So, what REALLY happened to Sammy's
I saw a commercial over the weekend for the Highland location. Are any of the other locations reopening? I miss it!. He overextended himself with the locations in Zachary and Prairieville plus he was testing a Gonzales location under a different name with same menu. Had to shudder both which...
tigerdroppings.com
I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story
Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
tigerdroppings.com
2 LSU Season Tickets for Sale South Endzone Section 417
Just looking to get what I paid for them ($980 + $500 tradition fund) $1480 total.
tigerdroppings.com
Denham Springs Dollar General robbed at gunpoint
Deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Denham Springs store Monday afternoon. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Dollar General along Arnold Road was robbed at gunpoint around 2 p.m. Deputies said no one was injured. Simple question, if you are willing to commit armed robbery,...
Louisiana deputies pull over driver for speeding, find 19 beers, most open, in uninsured vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was running radar on Burbank Dr. around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, August 7. It was around that time that the deputy saw a 2006 Nissan Murano driving over the speed limit. The Murano was clocked going 17 miles over the speed […]
