iRobot, Fox Factory, TripAdvisor And Some Other Big Gainers From Friday

By Lisa Levin
 2 days ago
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday following the release of jobs data for July. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.

Carvana Co. CVNA jumped 40.1% to close at $46.98 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

Progyny, Inc. PGNY jumped 38.2% to close at $41.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. GBT rose 33% to settle at $63.84 following reports suggesting Pfizer is in talks to acquire the company.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS surged 30.7% to close at $14.55 following strong quarterly results.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY climbed 28.7% to close at $22.76 after dipping 34% on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.

Cloudflare, Inc. NET shares gained 27.1% to close at $74.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales and raised FY22 sales guidance.

Atlas Corp. ATCO gained 22.9% to close at $14.22 after the company said it received a non-binding proposal from Poseidon Acquisition Corp. to acquire all outstanding common shares of Atlas for $14.45 per share.

Quaker Chemical Corporation KWR gained 22.2% to close at $186.96 following better-than-expected Q2 results.

Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND rose 21.9% to close at $38.26 following Q2 results.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN rose 21.7% to close at $5.72 following Q2 results.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. CLMT rose 19.2% to close at $15.69 after the company announced a $250 million investment from Warburg Pincus in Calumet's Montana Renewables LLC subsidiary. The company also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales.

iRobot Corporation IRBT climbed 19.1% to close at $59.54 after Amazon announced it will acquire the company for $61 per share.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC climbed 18.9% to settle at $22.18. The company reported Q2 earnings results and announced the declaration of a special dividend of one AMC Preferred Equity unit for each share of AMC Class A common stock.

Tripadvisor, Inc. TRIP gained 18.9% to close at $23.86 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Yelp Inc. YELP gained 18.4% to close at $38.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY2022 sales guidance above estimates.

Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 16.6% to close at $20.28 as the company reported upbeat results for its second quarter. Lyft saw active riders of 19.9 million last quarter, up 15.9% year-over-year. Revenue per active rider was $49.89 in the second quarter, up 11.8% year-over-year.

Penumbra, Inc. PEN jumped 16.6% to close at $166.83 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Atlassian Corporation Plc TEAM gained 16.6% to close at $268.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

Talos Energy Inc. TALO gained 14.3% to close at $18.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. FND gained 13.5% to close at $92.92 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE jumped 13.5% to close at $33.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY rose 12.7% to close at $255.26 following Q4 results.

WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG rose 12.7% to close at $20.62 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Jiqing Bio Company to exclusively sell monkeypox test kits and antigen tests.

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST gained 12.7% to close at $52.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. FOXF gained 12.3% to close at $106.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued Q3 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates. Following earnings, Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $88 to $115.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON rose 12.3% to close at $11.79. Peloton Interactive is expected to release its Q4 results before the U.S. stock market opens on Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD gained 11.3% to close at $12.18. The company recently released Q2 results.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. MRTX climbed 11.1% to close at $86.56. The company recently posted upbeat Q2 results.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB gained 10.9% to close at $45.27.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK gained 10.9% to close at $51.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Insmed Incorporated INSM gained 10.7% to settle at $27.75. Insmed reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH jumped 10.3% to close at $78.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q3 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates. Also, the company raised FY22 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

New Relic, Inc. NEWR rose 10.1% to close at $67.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Constellation Energy Corporation CEG gained 10.1% to close at $74.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG rose 9.8% to close at $17.96 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance. The company also reported monthly unique players increased 30% year over year.

MP Materials Corp. MP gained 9.8% to close at $38.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Chegg, Inc. CHGG rose 9.1% to settle at $23.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS and sales results.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN gained 8.9% to close at $117.83 following upbeat quarterly results.

AMTD IDEA Group AMTD jumped 8.8% to close at $4.68.

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR gained 8.7% to settle at $54.40.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA rose 8.7% to close at $123.42 following upbeat quarterly earnings.

Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO gained 7.3% to close at $274.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. Following earnings, Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $315 to $385.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. BHF gained 6.2% to settle at $45.13 on strong quarterly results.

#Linus Stocks#Tripadvisor#Insmed Incorporated#Irobot Corporation#Atlassian Corporation Plc#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Irobot#Fox Factory#Carvana Co#Cvna#Q2#Progyny Inc#Gbt#Sensus Healthcare Inc#Pagaya Technologies Ltd#Pgy#Cloudflare Inc
