Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
Kingdom Hearts 3 is the best-selling console game in the series
The entire series has sold 35 million units over its 20-year history
Android Central
The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 remake comparison: Differences, gameplay, and more
Naughty Dog's crown jewel, The Last of Us, is getting the remake treatment. Fittingly titled The Last of Us Part 1, this game is enhancing different aspects of the original game, which has naturally led to some questions about what is changing and what isn't. If you're trying to discern...
Sonic Frontiers is Coming to Gamescom
Geoff Keighley confirms that Sonic Frontiers will be at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 later this August. The news about Sonic Frontiers coming to Gamescom came directly from a tweet that Geoff Keighley posted on Twitter. He confirms that we can expect a world premier showcase of the game come Opening Night Live. Most likely […] The post Sonic Frontiers is Coming to Gamescom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
New Mortal Kombat Movie Gets First Trailer
After first being spotted online not long ago, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind has now been confirmed by Warner Bros. with a new trailer released this week. The new Mortal Kombat movie is the latest in the series of animated movies within the fighting game universe and stars Kenshi, the Mortal Kombat fighter that's been playable periodically throughout the games. Other characters were spotted, too, but the film itself does not yet have a confirmed release date.
Street Fighter 6 trailer reveals new character Kimberly and the return of Juri
The game's roster continues to grow ahead of its release next year
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
A Live-Action Pac-Man Film Is In Development From Sonic Producers
A live-action Pac-Man film is in development because the world is burning and what we truly need is to lift our spirits with a plucky tale from one of the most iconic characters in gaming. Obviously this isn't the direction that Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios will opt for,...
Pac-Man Live-Action Pic In Works From Wayfarer Studios, Bandai Namco
Click here to read the full article. Wayfarer Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment have partnered to develop a live-action Pac-Man film based on the classic arcade game franchise, Deadline can confirm. Released by the Japanese video game company Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (formerly Namco) back in 1980, Pac-Man has a player controlling the yellow orb of the same name, as he winds through a maze in an effort to chomp up dots, while being chased around by four differently colored ghosts. The character has previously spurred the creation of two television series—the Saturday morning cartoon Pac-Man from Hanna-Barbera, which aired on ABC from...
'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
IGN
What's New On the IGN Store: Horizon Forbidden West Statue, Shovel Knight Nendoroid, and More
This week on the IGN Store, we've got new gaming figures for fans of Shovel Knight, Horizon Forbidden West, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Plus, anime fans will want to check out the new products based on Demon Slayer and Naruto Shippuden. And, figures for Hatsune Miku, and more Nendoroids. And, if you're interested in a specific product, drop a Star rating on the listing you like! This will help us know what products you want to see in the future in the IGN Store.
NME
‘Splatoon 3’ will include a spin-off card game
A brand new Splatoon card game spin-off got announced during the recent Splatoon 3 Direct for the game, and it’s based on the multiplayer Turf War game mode. The card game, which is titled Tableturf Battle, is described as a “1 vs 1 competitive card-battle”, and will be available to play at the Tableturf Battle Dojo in Splatsville. The objective is to “ink different shapes with different cards”, covering the majority of the board in ink before the time limit runs out, just like the game mode that acts as its inspiration.
Is Stray on Xbox or coming to Game Pass?
Stray isn't on Xbox yet but it probably will be in the future
The Lord Of The Rings Unreal Engine 5 Trailer Looks Movie Quality
Unreal Engine 5 has been showing off its abilities recently. There's been a plethora of fan made trailers both showing off its power, and its potential to bring wild ideas to the world of video games. Breaking Bad, for example, is a video game we didn't think we needed. But a fan made trailer, using the Unreal Engine 5, makes us crave it.
PC Magazine
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (for PC) Review
Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered ($59.99) has migrated from Sony’s PlayStation 5 to the PC, giving comic book fans the best iteration of this impressive superhero action game to date. Like the PS5 remaster, this PC game features improved lighting, lightning-quick loading, enhanced frame rates, ray-traced reflections, and other graphical improvements that make the characters and cityscape pop.
IGN
Splatoon 3 Will Get a Splatfest-Only Demo This Month
With Splatoon 3 just on the horizon, Nintendo has announced that a pre-release version of the game will arrive on August 27. It will let players take part in a brand new format for Splatfest, the series' battle-based public voting events. As part of a Splatoon-themed Nintendo Direct, the company...
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Now Ninth Best Selling Game Ever With Staggering Sales Number
Red Dead Redemption 2 continues to soar to higher heights with an astonishing 45 million units sold since its release in 2018. According to Take-Two Interactive’s latest financial earnings report, Red Dead has sold over 68 million units worldwide, so the fact that the third game in the franchise counts for two-thirds of its commercial success is staggering. Really though, I don't know what we expected. It's one of the greatest games ever made (and no, this is not about the ultra-realistic horse anatomy) for its incredible level of detail and heart-wrenching story that sticks with you long after the credits roll.
CNET
Splatoon 3 Is Holding a Free Pre-launch Splatfest Event on Aug. 27
Splatoon 3 launches for the Nintendo Switch next month, but before then, Nintendo will give players the chance to try the colorful shooter out with a "world premiere" Splatfest event. The event takes place Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. PT. Like previous Splatfests, players will vote for...
hypebeast.com
'Street Fighter 6' Introduces Brand New Character Kimberly
In celebration of EVO over the weekend, Capcom has dropped a new trailer showcasing the gameplay for two characters coming to Street Fighter 6: the brand new Kimberly and the returning Juri. Kimberly will be making her debut in the Street Fighter universe with the latest game, and the developer describes her as a “spunky new ninja” who “utilizes traditional ninja techniques with an urban twist complete with spray cans and her trusty portable cassette player.” Most notably, she’ll be the very first African-American female character to join the massively popular fighting game franchise, bringing a much welcome breath of fresh air to a series that is now 35 years old.
GAMINGbible
