Vitalik Buterin: Ethereum Miners Moving Chains Won't Impact The Merge

Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin isn’t fazed by miners moving to other blockchains.

What Happened: “I don’t expect Ethereum to really be significantly harmed by another fork,” stated Buterin in a webinar seen by Bloomberg on Saturday.

“In general my impression from pretty much everyone I talk to in Ethereum ecosystem, they have been completely supportive of the proof-of-stake effort and the ecosystem has been quite united around it.”

In fact, last month, Buterin encouraged users who preferred Proof-of-Work over Proof-of-Stake to move onto the Ethereum Classic ETC/USD blockchain.

Outside of Ethereum, ETC has undoubtedly been the recipient of the most Merge-related attention. This is evident given the asset’s 140% price rally over the last month and the fact that the network’s hash power surged to an all-time high ahead of 30.34 TH/s, meaning more miners are mining ETC.

Still, some crypto market participants have suggested that the Ethereum network could be subject to another hard fork that would retain the Proof-of-Work mining consensus.

Buterin said that those who were pushing for a Proof-of-Work ETH chain post-Merge are “simply trying to make a quick buck.”

“I’m sure there’s going to be problems… if they want to make a fork, it’s on them to mitigate those problems,” Buterin said, during South Korea Blockchain Week, reported by CryptoSlate.

Price Action: ETH was trading at $1,731 at press time, gaining 2.84% as per data from Benzinga Pro.