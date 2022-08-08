Read full article on original website
Related
After Kentucky's deadly floods, neighbors are stepping in to help one another
President Biden went to eastern Kentucky yesterday to see the damage from flash floods that raced through the mountains there and killed more than three dozen people. While visiting with families, Biden pledged federal help. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It's going to take a while to get...
A fossilized tooth may determine the origin of the Chincoteague ponies
A fossilized horse tooth could finally provide an answer to the mystery of how the wild Chincoteague ponies ended up on Maryland and Virginia's Assateague Island. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
A key route in Death Valley buried in floods will be closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of hotel...
A town is running out of drinking water after wildfire contaminates supply
A town spared by New Mexico's biggest wildfire could run out of water in a few weeks because the fire contaminated its supply. The race is on for an expensive fix.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young activists have pushed Florida to set clean energy goals
Florida is expected to put new goals in place this week to transition the state to 100% renewable energy by 2050. As WMFE’s Amy Green reports, the new climate targets are thanks to about 200 young activists who demanded change from state leaders. AMY GREEN, BYLINE: For half his...
Kentucky teenagers discover that embroidery is a lot more than just a craft
Instead of hanging out by the pool or off at camp, some Kentucky teenagers are spending part of their summer with long needles and colorful floss and also learning how embroidery has long been used to empower women. Cheri Lawson of member station WEKU spent time with the School of Needlework for Disobedient Women and has this report.
Renaming Army bases that honor Confederates would cost $21M, NC base estimated at $6.3M
Renaming nine U.S. Army posts that honor Confederate officers would cost a total of $21 million if the installations rebrand everything from welcome marquees and street signs to water towers and hospital doors, according to an independent commission. The Naming Commission released its final report on recommending the new Army...
Trump and Pence are at odds over Wisconsin's GOP gubernatorial primary
Wisconsin's Republican primary for governor could determine the GOP's future in the state and whether the party can defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Shawn Johnson covers the State Capitol for Wisconsin Public Radio. Shawn joined the network in 2004. Prior to that he worked for WUIS-FM, a public radio station in Springfield, Illinois. There, Shawn reported on the Illinois legislature. He also managed the station's western Illinois bureau, where he produced features on issues facing rural residents. He previously worked as an Assistant Producer for WBBM-AM radio in Chicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
With a COVID program ending, some 6,000 people living in motels need to move
Since the pandemic started, California moved people off of the streets and housed them in hotels and motels to prevent COVID from spreading in homeless camps. Since then, Project Roomkey has served more than 50,000 people. But now, with funding drying up, the remaining sites are closing. Vanessa Rancano from member station KQED reports that some 6,000 people now need to find new housing.
NC Democrats are not done trying to keep the Green Party off the 2022 ballot
The Democratic Party establishment has not given up the fight to keep the Green Party off North Carolina's 2022 ballot. In an emergency motion filed today with the U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals, the North Carolina Democratic Party and lawyers from the powerful, Washington-based Elias Law Group argued that a lower court ruling letting the Greens on the ballot would undermine the state's orderly political process.
A Nebraska woman is charged with helping her daughter have an abortion
OMAHA, Nebraska — A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter end her pregnancy at about 24 weeks after investigators uncovered Facebook messages in which the two discussed using medication to induce an abortion and plans to burn the fetus afterward. The prosecutor handling the case...
'We have nowhere to go': Many face eviction during a crisis in affordable housing
Even before she lost her job this past spring, things were tight for Nikki Cox. She worked as a service representative at an insurance company in North Carolina and had been making $20 an hour. Half of her income went to rent. "If I did have something left over, it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What legal implications arise after Indiana approves an abortion ban?
NPR's A Martínez speaks with law professor Melissa Murray about Indiana's new abortion ban, which is the first law restricting abortion since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Preventive care such as birth control, anti-HIV medicine challenged in Texas lawsuit
The Affordable Care Act has survived many challenges in court, but the case of Kelley v. Becerra – now before a federal judge in Texas – threatens to undermine one of the most popular provisions in the law, which requires most health plans to provide coverage for preventive care with no copays.
NC Green Party claims vindication after US judge orders state to make room for party on ballot
"Vindication!" was the chant at a Monday news conference and rally in front of the Terry Sanford Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in downtown Raleigh. Members of the North Carolina Green Party had gathered to hail last week's ruling by U.S. District Court Judge James Dever III that orders the North Carolina State Board of Elections to make room on this year's midterm ballots for the Greens.
California's McKinney fire has taken 5 lives including that of a fire lookout
Kathy Shoopman, 74, was the Buckhorn-Bally fire lookout at the Klamath National Forest. She was killed Friday by the McKinney fire — the largest and most deadly wildfire in California this year.
A suspect wanted in Ohio for the deaths of four people has been arrested
DAYTON, Ohio — A suspect wanted in Ohio in the shooting deaths of four people, including a teenage girl, has been arrested in Kansas, authorities said. Police in Montgomery County's Butler Township said late Saturday night that 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was taken into custody by local police in Lawrence, Kansas. Chief John Porter said Marlow will be extradited to Ohio to face charges in the slayings.
WFAE
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0