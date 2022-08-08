Read full article on original website
American Pickers Star Mike Wolfe's Girlfriend Leticia Cline Shares Rare Photo of Them Together
Cline, 42, shared a rare picture featuring the happy couple on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, calling the image "one of my favorite photos on my phone." In the cute snap, the American Pickers star, 57, put on a big smile as he nestled next to the former Beauty and the Beast model while they posed behind the steering wheel of the vintage car.
Chat Live With THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS’ Kelsey Wang!
Don’t miss a chance to get to know THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS newcomer Kelsey Wang (Allie) during a live chat in The Locher Room on Thurdsday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. ET!. Born in Beijing, China, Wang lived in Beijing and Singapore before moving to the United States when she was seven. She joined the cast of Y&R as Allie Nguyen in March 2022, but soap fans might also remember her from her recurring role of Daisy Kwan on ABC sudser GENERAL HOSPITAL. The actress has also appeared on shows like DAREDEVIL and JOURNEY TO THE EAST. She also has history with Locher Room host Alan Locher as the two worked together at On Location Tours, a television and movie tour in New York City, and he’s planning to quiz her with trivia questions about the particular tour she used to give!
The Orville's Anne Winters Talks Charly's Heroic Act, Why a Scene With Her 'Love' Amanda Was Reshot
Click here to read the full article. The following contains major spoilers from the July 28 episode of Hulu’s The Orville: New Horizons. As The Orville cruised closer to its Season 3 finale, Ensign Charly Burke’s tragic tale came full circle. Charly had originally served aboard the USS Quimby, until its destruction by the Kaylon. In the aftermath, Charly joined the Orville as its navigator, where she made no secret about her POV on crewmate Isaac — especially since the scores who died aboard The Quimby included Charly’s best friend Amanda, whom she (quietly) loved. Over the course of Season 3, Charly would...
BBC Promotes ‘The Capture’ Season Two To Coveted Bank Holiday August Slot
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The BBC is betting big on season two of Heyday Television’s deepfake spy thriller The Capture, promoting it to the coveted Bank Holiday weekend 9pm slot that in recent years has been occupied by Bodyguard, Peaky Blinders and Vigil. Deadline can exclusively reveal the scheduling for this year’s August Bank Holiday Sunday, which sees Ben Chanan’s Holliday Grainger-starring six-parter graduate from a Tuesday 9pm slot where it posted average rating of nearly 7.5M viewers per episode and was BBC iPlayer’s most requested new title across all genres of 2019. Season two will drop on U.S....
Starring ‘The Witcher’s’ Emma Appleton, in ‘LOLA’ Ireland’s Andrew Legge Listens in on the Future
Click here to read the full article. In Andrew Legge’s feature debut ‘LOLA’ you don’t have to time-travel in order to see the future. Two sisters create a machine that can intercept broadcasts from the forthcoming decades: It’s 1941 and they can already listen to Bowie. But World War II soon puts their invention to a much more sinister use. Following its Locarno bow, black-and-white ‘LOLA’ will be shown at the Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival. A Cowtown Pictures production, it was co-produced by ie ie productions. Bankside Films is handling international sales. Legge played with a similar concept in his short “The...
Tim Allen's Disney+ 'Santa Clauses' Taps 'NCIS' Star
Tim Allen is coming back to the Santa Clause franchise with a new Disney+ series, and the show has now tapped an NCIS star to join the cast. Deadline reports that Laura San Giacomo will appear alongside Allen in The Santa Clauses, playing La Befana – a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany.
‘The Real Love Boat’ First Look: Original ‘Love Boat’ Stars Join Dating Series (PHOTOS)
We’re on board with this reboot! ABC’s iconic 1977–86 comedy The Love Boat becomes exciting and new (again) as a CBS dating competition. Singles set sail on a real Princess cruise ship and, as they visit exotic Mediterranean ports, pair up to test their chemistry with challenges like “conquering the Rock of Gibraltar or soaping each other up in a lavender field in France,” teases The Real Love Boat exec producer Chris Culvenor.
American Dad bosses share scrapped movie plans
American Dad has been going since 2005, with seasons 20 and 21 both confirmed to be on the way. Having run on for so long, you might wonder if the people behind the show ever fancied making the leap to the big screen (or streaming, as increasingly happens nowadays). Well, wonder no longer, as showrunner Matt Weitzman has revealed that they did indeed consider a film, but later scrapped it.
But, Don’t Take Our Word For It! Emmys to Honor LeVar Burton for ‘Reading Rainbow’
LeVar Burton is long overdue to receive his flowers from the entertainment industry for his immense contribution to improving the literacy of our nation’s children with Reading Rainbow, which he hosted for 26 years. The Emmys are addressing that, according to KSBY. The Children’s and Family Emmys will premiere...
Tales of the Walking Dead Sets Two-Episode, Two-Night Premiere on AMC+
AMC Networks has set the Tales of the Walking Dead schedule on AMC+. After announcing a two-episode premiere on the streaming service, the first two episodes will now release on separate nights beginning Thursday, August 11. Similar to Season 11 of The Walking Dead and Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, new episodes of the anthology spinoff will release weekly on Sundays on AMC+, one week ahead of AMC. Subscribers will have exclusive early access to the first two chapters of Tales by the time its first episode premieres Sunday, August 14, at 9/8c on the AMC channel.
Here to Make Friends: Why Emmys Are Recognizing Positive Reality TV Over Dramatic Storytelling
Click here to read the full article. While saltier reality shows including Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise and HBO Max’s “FBoy Island” are still very much a thing — and very popular — there has also been a bumper crop of “nice” reality programming infiltrating the arena. And, it turns out, Television Academy voters are fans. A look at the reality categories in this year’s Emmys race include Netflix’s A-for-effort baking competition series “Nailed It!,” the long-running, pride-focused VH1 series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and both NBC’s mentorship musician series “The Voice” and its goofysweet crafts program “Making It.” Even the vibe of...
Who Is Hallmark Channel’s Kavan Smith? 6 Things to Know About the ‘Big Sky River’ Actor
A familiar face! Kavan Smith has been stealing the show on the Hallmark Channel for nearly a decade — and fans still can’t get enough of him. The 52-year-old actor got his Crown Media Family Network start in 2015’s Hello, It’s Me. The same year, he made his When Calls the Heart debut as Leland […]
