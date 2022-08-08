Don’t miss a chance to get to know THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS newcomer Kelsey Wang (Allie) during a live chat in The Locher Room on Thurdsday, Aug. 4, at 3 p.m. ET!. Born in Beijing, China, Wang lived in Beijing and Singapore before moving to the United States when she was seven. She joined the cast of Y&R as Allie Nguyen in March 2022, but soap fans might also remember her from her recurring role of Daisy Kwan on ABC sudser GENERAL HOSPITAL. The actress has also appeared on shows like DAREDEVIL and JOURNEY TO THE EAST. She also has history with Locher Room host Alan Locher as the two worked together at On Location Tours, a television and movie tour in New York City, and he’s planning to quiz her with trivia questions about the particular tour she used to give!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO