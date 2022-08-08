Read full article on original website
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
‘Prey’ Breakout Amber Midthunder Is Ready to Be Our Next Great Action Star
Click here to read the full article. Even without the family Christmas presents of throwing axes, Amber Midthunder was born to be an action star. Her father, David Midthunder, is an actor and stunt performer whose recent credits include “1883” and “Dark Winds”; mom Angelique Midthunder is the casting director of “Reservation Dogs.” The youngest Midthunder started working on screen when she was four (her first role: “Little Girl”) and, more recently, she’s had lead roles on TV series “Roswell, New Mexico” and “Legion” and parts in films “The Marksman” and “The Ice Road.” But in Dan Trachtenberg’s clever “Predator” prequel...
wegotthiscovered.com
Another ‘Predator’ OG sings the praises of ‘Prey’
In the wake of Prey becoming a critical darling, another Predator alum is heaping praise on the latest installment in the classic franchise. Bill Duke, who starred as Sergeant Mac Elliot in the original, took to Twitter to give some well deserved props to the film and its lead actress Amber Midthunder. The popular character actor stated that she “has a bright career ahead of her,” and welcomed her to the Predator family.
‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura Praises “Thoughtful” and “Creative” Prequel ‘Prey’
Predator star Jesse Ventura has nothing but positive reviews for Hulu’s prequel of the long-running franchise, Prey. Ventura, who played Blain Cooper in the original Predator film, took to social media to share his thoughts on Hulu’s prequel, praising star Amber Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg. More from The Hollywood ReporterMike Tyson Claims Hulu Stole His Life Story for Upcoming Series: "Heads Will Roll for This"Events of the Week: 'Bullet Train,' 'A League of Their Own' and MoreHulu's 'Mike' Team on Retelling Tyson Story: "Endlessly Fascinating" “@AmberMidthunder, you definitely ain’t got time to bleed,” Ventura wrote, adding, “Welcome to the Predator...
The Gray Man knocked off the Netflix #1 spot by surprise new original movie
Netflix has a new number one movie
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Giancarlo Esposito Rumoured To Play One Of The Most Legendary X-Men Characters
It wouldn't be a reach to say that Giancarlo Esposito is one of the greatest actors of our era - and that is why it is so exciting to discover that he's been in talks to play one of the most legendary Marvel characters there is. Esposito has chilled our...
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Lady Gaga Confirms ‘Joker 2’ Role Opposite Joaquin Phoenix, Out in 2024
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga has finally confirmed that she will co-star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming Joker sequel. A day after Warner. Bros announced that Joker: Folie à Deux will arrive Oct. 4, 2024 — exactly five years after the first film’s release — the singer affirmed her long-rumored co-starring role in the movie in a tweet: Joker: Folie à Deux10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022 The teaser is soundtracked by a big band rendition of the pop standard “Cheek to Cheek,” a song that lends its title to Lady Gaga’s first duet album with...
‘Secret Headquarters’ Review: Owen Wilson Stars in Paramount+’s Routine Kid Fantasy Flick
In The Adam Project, a disposable Netflix feature probably watched by a squillion people earlier this year despite a plot so contorted it was basically a sleep aid, young actor Walker Scobell played a kid bruised by the inattention of a workaholic dad who then died, compounding the hurt. The boy’s perception shifted after a time-space wormhole brought him face to face with his grownup self, also shedding light on his father’s integrity. Scobell again plays a disgruntled son given a sci-fi shakeup in another empty-calorie adventure, Secret Headquarters, though it’s perhaps a small mercy this time that instead of...
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
The 6 Worst Arnold Schwarzenegger Movies, Ranked
These are the six worst Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, ranked from somewhat watchable to unfathomably bad.
Polygon
Dan Trachtenberg tells us why Prey is like a sports movie
Thirty-two years ago, 1990’s Predator 2 ended with a tantalizing tease. It confirmed that the eponymous alien seen in 1987’s Predator was just one member of an alien race of ruthless hunters, and it ended with one of those hunters giving the film’s hero a flintlock pistol as a trophy for defeating one of their kind. It was a small but exciting tidbit, strongly implying that Predators have been coming to Earth and hunting humans for a long time — and that all sorts of movies could be born from that premise.
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
toofab.com
Lady Gaga Confirms She's Starring In Joker: Folie à Deux
The film is reportedly a musical. Lady Gaga has confirmed she'll star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming "Joker" sequel, officially dubbed "Folie à Deux." On Thursday, she announced her casting with a video shared to her social media pages in which silhouettes of both Phoenix's Joker and Gaga's character are seen dancing "Cheek to Cheek."
Hollywood Minute: Lady Gaga reveals she's in 'Joker' sequel
Lady Gaga confirms the rumors she’s in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ Lady A postpones its latest tour, and a doc about Will Vinton and Claymation. David Daniel has a look.
Netflix's 'The Sandman' Spinoff Seemingly Confirmed For Popular Character
Netflix's The Sandman, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's dark supernatural horror comic book, is off to a flying start on the streaming service. Amongst the rave reviews, there's one character who is a clear standout, so much so that the writer himself has shown support for a possible spinoff for this charming detective.
The Lord Of The Rings Unreal Engine 5 Trailer Looks Movie Quality
Unreal Engine 5 has been showing off its abilities recently. There's been a plethora of fan made trailers both showing off its power, and its potential to bring wild ideas to the world of video games. Breaking Bad, for example, is a video game we didn't think we needed. But a fan made trailer, using the Unreal Engine 5, makes us crave it.
Clint Eastwood’s ‘Unforgiven’ Has Lost Ending Left Out of Final Cut, According to the Screenwriter
At 92 years old, Clint Eastwood remains a prominent figure in Hollywood, most recently putting out Cry Macho in 2021. However, one of his most iconic films is Unforgiven, and it was a project long in the making. Originally growing roots in the mid-1970s, Unforgiven did not premiere until 1992. And while the ending cuts from the main character William Munny’s killing spree to the man’s abandoned Kansas home, the film’s screenwriter, David Peoples, has revealed the movie actually had a much more “tender” ending.
