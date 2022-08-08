Read full article on original website
BET
Giancarlo Esposito Is In Talks To Join Marvel Studios
In the main Marvel Universe, there currently isn’t an actor taking on the role of Professor X. Giancarlo Esposito is reportedly looking to change that. During an appearance on Friday (August 5) at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, the 64-year-old actor addressed the possibility of the potential new role in Marvel’s X-Men reboot.
Giancarlo Esposito Wants To Play The Next Professor X
Click here to read the full article. The X-Men are being rebooted in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Giancarlo Esposito wants to be the next Professor X. The acclaimed actor appeared at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con on Friday (August 5), where he revealed to the audience he had been in talks with Marvel Studios. More from VIBE.com'Wakanda Forever Prologue' EP Features Tems' "No Woman No Cry" CoverAnthony Mackie To Wield The Shield In 'Captain America 4'Kevin And Torrei Hart Throw Their Daughter A 'Black Panther' Themed Birthday Party “So, I have not worked for Marvel yet,” Esposito excitedly shared....
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Season 3 Is "Off the Chain"
In the time since Season 2 of The Mandalorian concluded on Disney+, Star Wars fans have seen figures from that series appearing in other live-action shows, though we've been left to wonder about what came next for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. While we don't know quite yet what to expect from him in Season 3, Esposito recently shared his enthusiasm for the new season, saying it was "off the chain" and that audiences will be amazed by it. With the new season not expected to land on Disney+ until early next year, fans are happy to take whatever updates on the new episodes we can get.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement
Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
‘Dirty Dancing’ star Jennifer Grey names her most embarrassing film: 'I thought nobody was going to see it'
On the release of her new biography, actress Jennifer Grey talks with old friend Rob Lowe on his podcast about the biggest bombs of their career: ‘it was wild’
Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years
Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
Kelly Clarkson Freaking Out When Nic Cage Admits He Added An Unbearable Weight Scene To The Script Is Totally Adorable
Nicolas Cage talked about the scene he added to The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Kelly Clarkson had an adorable reaction.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Keanu Reeves Went Full Keanu Reeves With 80-Year-Old Grandma Who Had Crush On Him
Aside from being a Hollywood legend, Keanu Reeves is perhaps best known for simply being an all round great guy. It feels as though everyone has a story about meeting the actor and him just being lovely – from giving his seat up on a train to buying an ice cream just so he could autograph a receipt for a fan.
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
Gabourey Sidibe Was Told to ‘Quit’ Hollywood By 1 of Her Favorite Actors
Sometimes criticism comes from unexpected places. Gabourey Sidibe met an actor she admired -- who promptly told her not to pursue acting.
Mickey Rourke Looks Exactly Like Val Kilmer in New Interview, According to Twitter
Who had “vicious feud between Mickey Rourke and Tom Cruise” on their 2022 bingo card? If you did, you should probably start buying lottery tickets because it came out of nowhere. In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, Sin City star Mickey Rourke went on an unexpected anti-Tom Cruise rant.
Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’
Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)
After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
Martin Lawrence says Will Smith's Oscars slap won't cancel Bad Boys 4: 'We got one more at least'
When Will Smith and Martin Lawrence signed up for Bad Boys for Life, they meant it. And despite Smith's current status as movie star non grata, Lawrence says that detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey will ride again. In a new interview with Ebony, Lawrence brushed off the notion that...
