ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BET

Giancarlo Esposito Is In Talks To Join Marvel Studios

In the main Marvel Universe, there currently isn’t an actor taking on the role of Professor X. Giancarlo Esposito is reportedly looking to change that. During an appearance on Friday (August 5) at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con in San Antonio, the 64-year-old actor addressed the possibility of the potential new role in Marvel’s X-Men reboot.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Vibe

Giancarlo Esposito Wants To Play The Next Professor X

Click here to read the full article. The X-Men are being rebooted in Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Giancarlo Esposito wants to be the next Professor X. The acclaimed actor appeared at TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con on Friday (August 5), where he revealed to the audience he had been in talks with Marvel Studios. More from VIBE.com'Wakanda Forever Prologue' EP Features Tems' "No Woman No Cry" CoverAnthony Mackie To Wield The Shield In 'Captain America 4'Kevin And Torrei Hart Throw Their Daughter A 'Black Panther' Themed Birthday Party “So, I have not worked for Marvel yet,” Esposito excitedly shared....
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says Season 3 Is "Off the Chain"

In the time since Season 2 of The Mandalorian concluded on Disney+, Star Wars fans have seen figures from that series appearing in other live-action shows, though we've been left to wonder about what came next for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. While we don't know quite yet what to expect from him in Season 3, Esposito recently shared his enthusiasm for the new season, saying it was "off the chain" and that audiences will be amazed by it. With the new season not expected to land on Disney+ until early next year, fans are happy to take whatever updates on the new episodes we can get.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years

Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#X Men#Performance Info#Film Star#Mandalorian#Marvel#Giancarloesposito#Sanantoniotx
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy