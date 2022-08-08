In the time since Season 2 of The Mandalorian concluded on Disney+, Star Wars fans have seen figures from that series appearing in other live-action shows, though we've been left to wonder about what came next for Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon. While we don't know quite yet what to expect from him in Season 3, Esposito recently shared his enthusiasm for the new season, saying it was "off the chain" and that audiences will be amazed by it. With the new season not expected to land on Disney+ until early next year, fans are happy to take whatever updates on the new episodes we can get.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 20 HOURS AGO