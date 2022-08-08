Read full article on original website
Related
Xbox Series S Getting Huge Upgrade Fans Will Love
Xbox hasn’t exactly been hitting the headlines for the right reasons lately. Just last week, former Xbox executive Peter Moore revealed that he actively stoked the fire of the so-called ‘console war’ between Xbox and PlayStation which isn’t something you should perhaps admit to. Current Xbox...
PlayStation Announced August Game Catalog For PS Plus
The latest games to be added into August's Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium have been announced, beefing up that enviable Yakuza lineup with a few... stranger choices. We were already aware that Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 were on their way to the subscription...
Overlooked 'The Last Of Us' Detail Makes 'Part 2' Moment Even More Amazing
The release of The Last of Us Part I is now less than a month away and fans are still split on Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake. The debate over the game’s updated graphics rages on yet amidst that chaos, one fan has spotted a brand new detail linking The Last of Us to one of The Last of Us Part II’s very best scenes.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PlayStation 5 Is Finally Getting An App Owners Have Wanted Since Launch
Sony keeps on rolling out updates for the PlayStation 5. In the past few weeks alone, they’ve added support for 1440p HDMI video output, and you can now organise your library in gamelists. There’s also the addition of auto low latency mode control adjustments and a new variable refresh rate feature. Features galore, but it doesn’t stop there. PS5 owners will soon get their hands on a highly-anticipated app.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Is Getting One of Gaming's Most Beloved Franchises
Sony is gearing up to bring one of gaming's most beloved franchises to PlayStation Plus before 2022 comes to a close. In a general sense, the number of titles on PS Plus have already expanded greatly in recent months following the creation of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. Now, those tiers of the service are about to become even more worthwhile as the entire Yakuza series from Sega will soon be accessible via the PlayStation subscription platform.
Complex
Nike’s Forgotten ‘Street Fighter’ Sneaker Emerges
A seemingly inconsequential, outlet-relegated sneaker gained new relevance this week, the full story of its video game-inspired design surfacing two years after it was produced. The shoe, a white pair of the Nike Air Force 1 dressed in blue accents, nods to Evo Moment #37, the extraordinary conclusion to a Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike game from 2004 that still stands as the most iconic moment in competitive fighting game history.
Polygon
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s main cast and lore, explained
World of Warcraft players have been wading through uncharted territory for some time now, working their way through the realms of Death in Shadowlands. Dragonflight, the next expansion, which is currently in alpha, looks like a narrative reset. Players are returning to Azeroth, and the Dragon Isles look to be the site of some good old-fashioned fantasy adventuring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Elden Ring' Fan Figures Out Way To "Improve" The Game's Ending
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have hidden some cool details in the Lands Between. Recently, one player stumbled across an incredible secret summon whilst another found an important piece of lore hidden within the game’s map. More than five months after Elden Ring was released, new discoveries are still being made but there’s one area of the game that fans feel lacks a bit of finesse: The ending.
'The Last Of Us Part 2' Hailed A "Storytelling Masterpiece" By Fan Who Previously Hated It
Despite its super positive critical reception, when The Last Of Us Part II released back in 2020, a number of fans of the first game were left unsatisfied with the sequel’s story direction. As well as a certain controversial plot point, which was arguably driven home way too hard (sorry) and many players weren’t really too keen on the focus on Abby.
A Live-Action Pac-Man Film Is In Development From Sonic Producers
A live-action Pac-Man film is in development because the world is burning and what we truly need is to lift our spirits with a plucky tale from one of the most iconic characters in gaming. Obviously this isn't the direction that Bandai Namco Entertainment and Wayfarer Studios will opt for,...
Apex Legends Devs Worried About Vantage's Kit Working in Current Loot RNG
Respawn Entertainment spoke with Dexerto about their fears in creating a sniper-based Legend in Apex Legends. While some Legends lean toward a certain style of weapon, Vantage takes that to a whole new level. Her whole kit screams long-distance and it's easy to see why. The problem comes with the RNG of loot. To make any long-range kit work, you need to find a sniper and a scope of some sort.
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’ PC Review: The Ultimate Port Of An Amazing Game
From the top of the Empire State Building, New York City stretches out invitingly, practically begging me to leap into the air. As I descend into the gaps between the countless buildings, I shoot a web into an unseen support, and make Manhattan my playground just like we’ve seen Peter Parker do a million times. There’s something about being the Webhead that has always appealed to me, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered channels that perfectly.
Google Stadia Is Finally Getting A Feature People Might Actually Like
Google Stadia just hasn’t had the greatest of times, has it? I’m sure there are people out there enjoying what Stadia has to offer but I can’t say it’s the hottest property on the block. Previously, Google confirmed that they’re “working really hard” on the future of Stadia but we’re yet to see what that future looks like. Well, Stadia is finally getting a feature that fans might actually be pleased with.
Apex Legends:Hunted Bug Fixes
The newest season of Apex Legends has finally arrived. Season 14 also titled Apex Legends: Hunted brings not only a new legend but also addresses many bugs and issues back in season 13. Here are all the Apex Legends: Hunted Bug Fixes. Character Bug Fixes. Newcastle. Where Newcastle could get...
'Red Dead Redemption' John Marston Voice Actor Wants A Remake Of The Game
The Last of Us Part I is proving it’s never too early for a remake. Despite the fact that Naughty Dog’s original game is only nine years old, it’s getting a new-gen overhaul which begs the question, which other titles are due to undergo the remake treatment? Well, John Marston actor Rob Wiethoff wants Red Dead Redemption to be next in line.
TechRadar
GTA 6 development update is exactly the news we want to hear
After a drought at the well of updates on the new GTA title, Take-Two finally makes a statement on the game's progress. We've been waiting on GTA 6 for generations now – and I don't just mean consoles. It's been almost 10 years since GTA 5 was released, and players who picked it up at launch have birthed entire families since then. Although it's fair to say gamers waiting on The Elder Scrolls 6 have had it slightly worse, going on a decade-and-counting since Skyrim's debut.
dotesports.com
All new Remixed skins in Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event
Remixed skins have returned for Overwatch’s Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event, marking the end of the multi-month celebration of the game’s sixth anniversary. These skins place new twists on existing Legendary-tier skins for heroes, giving them new names and colorings that are exclusive to this event. Previous iterations...
'Breaking Bad' Could Have Had A GTA-Style Video Game
Once upon a time, a Breaking Bad video game inspired by the chaos of Grand Theft Auto was in the works with creator Vince Gilligan and producer Jenn Carroll. I know you fell to your knees at Walmart reading that sentence. Now, this isn't to discount the Breaking Bad strategy game, released for Android and iOS platforms, but concepts like this Unreal Engine 5 one clearly show that there's an appetite for a more grandiose game set in Albuquerque.
Modern Warfare II Beta Dates Set for September
Modern Warfare II Open Beta dates were revealed on Sunday, and fans can gain early access if they pre-order. And it looks like PlayStation fanboys will get a special treat. Players using the PlayStation platform will be able to play earlier for both their early access and normal open beta.
GAMINGbible
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0