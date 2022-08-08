Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 listed on Amazon
Samsung will unveil their new Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone and their Galaxy Z Flip Smartphone at a press event this Wednesday the 10th of August. Now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone has been listed on Amazon in the Netherlands and this has revealed some details about the handset and confirmed some specifications.
James Bond style wireless hidden camera disguised as a power pack
If you are in the market for a compact James Bond inspired wireless security camera hidden in a handy fully functional battery pack, it might be worth your while checking out the SuperCam. A discreet security camera integrated into a pocket sized power bank complete with 22,000 mAh capacity and 197W output.
CNET
Upgrade Your Front Door With Up to 47% Off Ultraloq Smart Locks
Many people are starting to invest in smart lights and smart speakers to make everyday tasks easier. However, one area homeowners tend to overlook when it comes to smart devices is a smart lock for their entry. Locks are one of the most basic security devices for homes, and with a smart lock, you can get increased security as well as daily convenience, because the advanced technology a smart lock offers saves time and effort when getting in or out the door.
Android Authority
Wear OS will have Google Maps navigation without the need for a phone
It's not clear which devices will get this nor if you'll need an LTE model, but it's exciting news regardless. Google Maps on Wear OS will get navigation support even without a tethered smartphone. Google announced this will come “later this year” during Samsung’s latest Galaxy Unpacked event....
CNET
Grab These Noise-Cancelling Earbuds for $110 and Save $40
Having a great pair of wireless earbuds can come in handy in many instances. Wireless earbuds are a great way to cancel out noise while working out at the gym or while you're going for a run. They can also help you focus on schoolwork or on tasks while you're on the job. If you want to tune out the world and just get lost in music, you can do that too. When it comes to wireless Bluetooth earbuds, some key features to look for are noise cancellation, water resistance, battery life, smooth pairing to devices, and clear a microphone. Thankfully this pair of earbuds from OnePlus has all you could need and more, and it's on sale right now.
Major leak reveals all the Samsung gadgets that are launching next week
The next eagerly awaited Samsung Unpacked event is scheduled for August 10, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Watch 5, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on the agenda – and we now have an early look at all of that hardware.
9 Things You Didn’t Knows Amazon Alexa Could Do for You
Click here to read the full article. Amazon Alexa is a wonderful service, allowing you to use voice commands for various daily functions, including asking about the weather or setting a timer. But it’s also so much more. If you’re willing to invest in Amazon’s product ecosystem, then the best Alexa devices really can do wonders for your home. But you may not know about some of these features; don’t worry, to help, we compiled a list of nine key things you didn’t know Amazon Alexa can do that will make your life even easier. Just call it a public...
CNET
What Does It Mean When Your Amazon Echo Blinks Blue, Green, Yellow and More?
You know the drill: You call out to Alexa and the light on your device turns blue, swirling around as Alexa processes your voice command. You know that blue color signals that Alexa is listening. But what does it mean when the light blinks yellow? Or green? Or swirls white or alternates blue and cyan?
Best hidden camera detector in 2022: hunt out bugs, trackers and spy cams
Locate secret spy cameras and find out whether you're being bugged, with the best hidden camera detectors
Speed Test: iOS 16 beta 5 (Video)
The new iOS 16 beta 5 software was released to developers earlier this week, it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone. The software will also come with various other improvements, including performance updates and bug fixes. What many iPhone users want to know is whether will it make their iPhone faster, now we get to find out in a new speed test video for iOS 16 beta 5.
Amazon acquires iRobot for $1.7 billion
Amazon has this week announced it is acquiring robot vacuum maker iRobot and the pair have entered into a “definitive merger agreement”. Amazon will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.7 billion, including iRobot’s net debt. Completion of the transaction...
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review
First-party devices from the likes of Google and Amazon usually get all the attention when it comes to smart speakers and smart displays. But plenty of other companies make great smart displays too — and Lenovo has been making them for years now. The latest iteration of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential swaps out Google Assistant for Alexa, but keeps the low price and many of the smart features.
CNET
How to Charge Your iPhone Faster When You Don't Have Much Time
You look down at your iPhone and realize that it's very low on battery, and worse of all, you're about to leave somewhere where you won't be able to charge your device. You could quickly charge your phone right then and there, but will it be enough to last you? Possibly, if you maximize certain features.
Bigme Android 11 color E-ink tablet hits Kickstarter
The Bigme inkNote Color is a large color e-ink tablet sporting the world’s first 10.3” true color E-ink tablet with a Kaleido plus screen offering 226 PPI for black-and-white imagery and text and 117 PPI for color content. Offering users a “paper-like and eye-friendly display” for reading, writing, and sketching the tablet is also equipped with an 8 megapixel rear camera and 5 megapixel front camera. Together with a 36-level adjustable dual headlight mode, you can find the most suitable brightness whether it’s day or night, friendly to your eyes.
How to use Multipoint and Audio switching with Pixel Buds Pro
The Pixel Buds Pro bring a lot of improvements that we were hoping for, including long battery life and ANC. But Google's latest offering provide some other useful features too.
OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 lands on the OnePlus 10 Pro
OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta 1 for their OnePlus 10 Pro, the software is based on Android 13. This is the first beta release of Android 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro and there are details on what is included in the release below.
What to do if you forgot your iPhone passcode
If you forgot the passcode on your iPhone and you cannot get into your device, it is possible to reset the device and get it up and running again. There is a way to get your iPhone working again, assuming that you have the handset backed up and you have access to a computer, either a PC or a Mac.
The 18 Best Smart Lights for Perfect Lighting at Home
Click here to read the full article. Not long ago, smart bulbs were costly, often over $50 for just a single bulb. Luckily, that’s not the case anymore because increased competition has driven prices considerably down, which means you can add more to your smart home without spending a fortune. In addition, they can also help save you money on your electric bill and enhance your home’s decor. In the last few years, however, smart lights have expanded beyond just traditional smart light bulbs. You’ll find a wealth of smart options like wall lights, string lights, strip lights, lamps, and more....
Deals: 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle, Save 98%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The 2022 Big Data Visualization Toolkit Bundle is available in our deals store for just $39, that is a saving of 98% of the normal price.
Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones unveiled
Beats have teamed up with Kim Kardashian and are launching a new range of skin-colored Beats Fit Pro headphones, the Beats x Kim Fit Pro. The Beats x Kim Fit Pro headphones come in a choice of three skin colors, Moon, Dune and Earth and the headphone will be launching soon.
