Beltrami County, MN

Bring Me The News

Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday

Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
SAINT PAUL, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
DULUTH, MN
fox40jackson.com

Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people

Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
WILLMAR, MN
KARE 11

Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
LITTLE CANADA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of St. Paul, Maplewood

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are being advised to boil their water.St. Paul city officials say the advisory is a "standard precaution" following a power failure that occurred at the Beebe Road pump station just after noon Monday.Boil Water Advisory FAQThe outage caused a loss of water pressure which could have led to contamination, though officials call that scenario "unlikely."The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map): * Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street * Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street * Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R * Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East * Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East * Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North * McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.Residents are encouraged to boil any water they use for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours, or just use bottled water. Click here for more information.  
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk

MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE

