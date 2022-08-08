Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Man Found Deceased After Authorities Respond To Report Of Missing Swimmer
BURNETT COUNTY - A 38-year-old man from Minnesota was found deceased after authorities received and responded to a report of a missing swimmer in Burnett County, according to a press release from the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On August 8, 2022 at approximately 6 p.m. Burnett County...
Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday
Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend. The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen. McLean...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota State Patrol makes 1,300 stops during week of WE Fest
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The dust has settled on another WE Fest, which kept law enforcement busy. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting 1,351 traffic stops in the Detroit Lakes region from August 2-7. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 8 people were arrested for DWI and 8 minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests for outstanding warrants and 5 drug arrests.
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Authorities have issued a public appeal to find a 17-year-old Minnesota girl who ran away from her home in Otter Tail County. The girl in question, identified as Samantha Holte, was last seen north of Fergus Falls in the Lake Jewett area on July 31. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving. Eight minors were cited for underage drinking. There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests. Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or...
11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
The Minnesota State Patrol Needs Your Help By Doing This Today!
Which State Highway Patrol has the best-looking Cruiser? Our Minnesota State Highway Patrol would love for you to pick theirs! Let's help show our Minnesota pride by placing our votes today. PLACE YOUR VOTE TODAY. By clicking HERE, you can find all the best photos that were submitted for the...
cbs3duluth.com
Sheriffs Stepping Down: Longtime law enforcement leaders retiring
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) --This year, four longtime Northland sheriffs have said they will be stepping down from their positions and will not seek re-election. That includes St. Louis County Sheriff Ross Litman, who is stepping down after more than 20 years and five terms as Sheriff. In July,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charges: Best Western employees helped Mall of America shooting suspects escape
Police responding to Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. on Thursday, Aug. 4. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Three Twin Cities residents were charged Monday for allegedly helping two suspects in last week's Mall of America shooting escape. Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court identify...
fox40jackson.com
Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people
Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Boil water advisory in effect for parts of St. Paul, Maplewood
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Residents in parts of St. Paul and Maplewood are being advised to boil their water.St. Paul city officials say the advisory is a "standard precaution" following a power failure that occurred at the Beebe Road pump station just after noon Monday.Boil Water Advisory FAQThe outage caused a loss of water pressure which could have led to contamination, though officials call that scenario "unlikely."The impacted neighborhoods (click here to view the full map): * Holloway Avenue East, between 7th Avenue East and Division Street * Geneva Avenue North, between Conway Avenue East and Halloway Avenue East/Division Street * Conway Avenue East, between Carlson Street North and Geneva Avenue North and Avenue R * Ruth Street North, between 7th Street East and Larpenteur Avenue East * Winthrop Street North, between Larpenteur Avenue East and Hoyt Avenue East * Idaho Avenue East, between Furness Parkway and Winthrop Street North * McKnight Road North, between Ivy Avenue East and Margaret Street.Residents are encouraged to boil any water they use for drinking, cooking or brushing teeth for at least three minutes for the next 24 hours, or just use bottled water. Click here for more information.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Couple flying small plane across Michigan to visit family vanished 45 years ago -- and other top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Couple flying small plane from Macomb County across Michigan vanished on 4th of July 45 years ago. A couple vanished 45 years ago while flying...
Minnesota Department of Corrections sued for re-imprisoning people released during pandemic over medical risk
MINNEAPOLIS -- The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and other legal clinics are suing to stop the Minnesota Department of Corrections from reincarcerating people who were released from prison during the pandemic due to medical risk.Two plaintiffs are listed on the complaint. The first, Tanya Mae Walker, gave birth in December and cares for her sick mother. Walker has also been helping others with addiction recovery."Ms. Wagner, through her extraordinary rehabilitation, does not deserve this sudden disruption of the eight-month bond she has built with her newborn," said JaneAnne Murray, director of the University of Minnesota Clemency Clinic, which...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
townandtourist.com
45 Best Camping Spots in Minnesota (Campsites For Both Tent & RVs)
Minnesota is known for its lakes. As a matter of fact, the state is nicknamed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” because it’s the state with the most. Therefore, one can assume that there are some camping adventures to be had on these lakes, for sure!. Minnesota has...
Here’s The Current Minnesota State Motorcycle Fatalities For 2022
We're pretty much halfway through motorcycle season for your average rider in the Twin Ports area. There are always a few of course who pull the bikes out even when there is snow and salt on the roads, but for the sake of this article, they don't factor in as average riders.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Comments / 0