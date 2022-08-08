Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC
Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Take Casual Stroll in NYC: Photos
Smitten! Katie Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, are seemingly still going strong as they spend their summer strolling the streets of the Big Apple. The Dawson’s Creek alum, 43, and the musician, 33, were spotted out and about around the SoHo neighborhood of New York City on Monday, August 8. The couple each had several bags in […]
Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo
Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo
Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding
Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today. The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. …
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Tried to Keep Their Daughter out of Acting
Here's a look at the acting career of Vivian Falcone, and why her parents, Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone, tried to keep her away from acting.
Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos
Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ok Magazine
Bradley Cooper Dating Anthony Weiner's Ex-Wife Huma Abedin: Report
Bradley Cooper and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin are reportedly Hollywood's newest duo. According to Page Six, the two have been dating for several months after being set up by mutual pal Anna Wintour. “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, they’ve been keeping it...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed
It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon
They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jennifer Lopez’s 1st Husband Ojani Noa Says He Is ‘Not Convinced’ Her Marriage to Ben Affleck ‘Will Last’
The shade of it all! Jennifer Lopez’s first husband, Ojani Noa, expressed his doubts about the Grammy winner’s recent marriage to Ben Affleck — and he held nothing back. “I wish her and Ben the best,” Noa, 48 — who was married to the “Let’s Get Loud” singer, 53, for 11 months in the late […]
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon to make acting debut in season three of Netflix's Never Have I Ever
The son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe is following in his parents' footsteps. Deacon Phillippe, 18, will make his acting debut in season three of Netflix's comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever. A Netflix press release revealed that Deacon will appear as a guest star. He nabbed the role...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
Elle
Jennifer Garner Shares Where She Was During Her Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke the news of their surprise Las Vegas wedding yesterday, one day after the Saturday nuptials. And Affleck's ex-wife, Jenner Garner, popped on Instagram to just let her followers know where she spent her weekend—in an idyllic place far from the Las Vegas city. Garner posted a selfie of herself smiling at California's Lake Tahoe on Sunday.
‘Runaway Bride’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Joan Cusack and More
The movie that inspired viewers to ride off into the sunset on horseback with their true love and to eat eggs Benedict. While it may have been years since Runaway Bride debuted in the late 1990s, the rom-com remains as endearing and clever every time fans rewatch it. First released in July 1999, Runaway Bride was a smash hit that reunited […]
Comments / 0