Page Six

Jennifer Lawrence runs into woman wearing the same dress in NYC

Don’t look up — because you might spot a stranger wearing your outfit. In a hilarious case of dressing déjà vu, Jennifer Lawrence bumped into another woman in her exact La Garçonne frock ($625) while out for a stroll in NYC Sunday. The “Hunger Games” actress, 31, paired the strappy sand-colored style with sold-out sandals from The Row and a Trademark bucket bag ($498), while her trendy twin looked equally chic with her Bottega Veneta bag and chunky clogs. Lawrence was first spotted in the sundress on July 29, when she styled it with a gingham bucket hat and a Dior saddle bag. While the...
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
HollywoodLife

Suri Cruise, 16, Looks Lovely In White Linen Dress While Hanging With A Friend In NYC: Photo

Suri Cruise stayed cool in the New York City heatwave with a linen dress! The stylish teen, now 16, was spotted out and about in the breezy white number adorned with a subtle flower pattern on Thursday, August 4. She kept the summer white theme going with a casual tote bag on her shoulder and a well-loved pair of comfy sneakers. Suri was joined by a female friend, wearing a black dress, shoulder bag and sneakers as they explored the Big Apple.
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise Is Buff In Tight T-Shirt After 60th Birthday As He Prepares To Fly A Helicopter: Photos

Tom Cruise was spotted boarding his helicopter and flying through Southwest London on July 15, and he looked dapper while doing so. The 60-year-old Mission: Impossible actor donned a tight light blue tee that accentuated his biceps and a fitted pair of dark blue jeans as he waved to onlookers before hopping into his helicopter. He completed his casual outfit with black work boots and held a black backpack in his right hand. He looked excited to be on board of his helicopter and gave another wave to fans as he prepared for take off.
Ok Magazine

Bradley Cooper Dating Anthony Weiner's Ex-Wife Huma Abedin: Report

Bradley Cooper and former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin are reportedly Hollywood's newest duo. According to Page Six, the two have been dating for several months after being set up by mutual pal Anna Wintour. “Bradley has been quietly dating Huma for a few months now, they’ve been keeping it...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner’s Surprise Reaction To Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Marriage Revealed

It’s been less than a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas, and Bennifer fans are still acclimating to the fact that J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, are married. For Jennifer Garner, her reaction was pure joy. Jen, 50, “congratulated Ben and J.Lo following their Vegas wedding, and she sent them a beautiful bouquet of flowers,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The gesture left J.Lo feeling “really touched.”
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence and Confirms Wedding to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez confirmed she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in a Sunday afternoon email to her fans. The couple married in Las Vegas Saturday night, with Lopez wearing a "dress from an old movie" and Affleck wearing a jacket from his closet. Lopez and Affleck got engaged in April 2021, about a year after they rekindled their romance.
Elle

Jennifer Garner Shares Where She Was During Her Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Wedding

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez broke the news of their surprise Las Vegas wedding yesterday, one day after the Saturday nuptials. And Affleck's ex-wife, Jenner Garner, popped on Instagram to just let her followers know where she spent her weekend—in an idyllic place far from the Las Vegas city. Garner posted a selfie of herself smiling at California's Lake Tahoe on Sunday.
