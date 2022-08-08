Read full article on original website
AdWeek
WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
A ‘heist’ that never happened? Inside years of strife at the Philadelphia Insectarium
When the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion announced that thieves had broken in and stolen thousands of live insects from its collection in 2018, the story made national news, including a mention on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”. Among the alleged $40,000 worth of stolen creatures were cockroaches, scorpions, butterflies, centipedes,...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Cheesesteak at Molly Malloy's in the Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia
Going to Philadelphia, there were few things we wanted to do, one of them was to have a cheesesteak and, our plan was to go to Geno’s, but the 100 degree weather made us want to go indoors. So, I looked up on the internet if there were more choices at the Reading Terminal Market to try something new as last year we went to Carmen’s Famous Hoagie. That is how I found Molly Malloy’s, a pub that sits right in the middle of the market. So, going there had few advantages: they would have something vegetarian on their menu for Jodi, it is inside the market, so with AC, and they have tables so you do not have to desperately try to find somewhere to sit!
kensingtonvoice.com
Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼
For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
phillyfunguide.com
Walk to the End of the World: Labyrinth Walk and Hike to the Cave of Kelpius
Join us on a full moon evening as we follow in the footsteps of a fabled mystic monk of the Wissahickon named Johannes Kelpius. We’ll begin the evening with a labyrinth making and walking meditation workshop on the grounds of the Hermitage Mansion, led by Athena Dugan, Philadelphia representative of The Labyrinth Society.
Radio Personality Mike Missanelli Joins Jenkintown-Based Sports News Outlet with New Show
Mike Missanelli, a well-known sports radio host, will be joining a new sports news outlet for the upcoming Eagles season. Kevin Kinkead wrote about the sports news for Crossing Broad. Missanelli will be one of several hosts for the new “JAKIB Postgame Show” for JAKIB Media Partners, a Jenkintown-based sports...
ijustwanttoeat.com
Del Frisco’s Grille in Philadelphia
We were looking for a restaurant in Philly’s city center that would be opened after 10pm on a Saturday evening, after an opening at MK Apothecary where Jodi had several paintings. In New York, this task would be easy, with so many choices that your selection would be based on your food craving. Not in Philly. Many restaurants were either already closed or would close at 10pm. I was not really into room service, so we decided to eat at Del Frisco’s Grille that was right next to our hotel. I am not going to lie: there could be worst choices and at first, I was eying their steak section. But, as it was pretty late, I decided to go lighter (dessert included as I admit that I have my own perception of what a light meal is). I chose two appetizers: the jumbo shrimp cocktail with a chipotle cocktail sauce (the chipotle part was very subtle) and a lemon dill aioli (not really a classic aioli), and then the jumbo lump crab cake with a Cajun lobster sauce. I was quite happy with my choice: the jumbo part of both the shrimp and the crab cake was respected, especially in the latter where often, you only have very small pieces of crab that you can barely taste. There, there were nice large pieces of crab meat that were mixed with some sort of mayo and some celery, but not to the point where it overpowered the crab.
Bottega Rittenhouse to Come to Philadelphia
The new concept by Chef Luan Tota is predicted to debut later this year
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
billypenn.com
Mastriano’s Jan. 6 moment; Farewell to the PAFA plane; Philly’s championship Negro League team | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Pa. gov candidate to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee. Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano, whose biggest donors are the Martin’s Potato Rolls family,...
thesource.com
GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage
GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September
Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
Essie's is a taste of the 'South' in South Jersey with live music
Essie's Restaurant & Lounge is a new upscale spot in Clementon that's family-run, with family recipes, rooted in American Cajun-Creole foods.
Phillymag.com
Where to Eat Halal in Philly
Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
Philadelphia’s Black And Mobile, 3 Years After Launch, Continues To Link Up With More Black-Owned Restaurants
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — August is Black Business Month. All month long, we are celebrating local businesses that are making an impact in the community. Meet the twin brothers behind the growing Black and Mobile delivery service in Philadelphia. “We support Black people, the Black business, the Black community, the dollar circulation,” David Cabello said. “All of that.” In today’s ever-growing food delivery industry, being mobile is important. But for twins David and Aaron Cabello being Black is essential. The 27-year-olds are behind the latest food delivery app Black and Mobile. They only deliver from Black-owned restaurants. “We’re in five markets. We’re trying to...
NBC Philadelphia
Michael Schulson, Guy Fieri Bringing New Eats to Philly, Jersey Shore
The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open. Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:. Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut. A...
PhillyBite
Michael Schulson is Opening Samuel's in Center City
- Whether you're hungry for a kosher deli or just need a quick bite, you'll want to check out Samuel's in Center City at 1525 Sansom Street. The new kosher butcher shop is named after the deli Samuel Schulson's grandfather originally opened. The cafe will feature house-made challah, babka, and black-and-white cookies, as well as all types of bagels.
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
